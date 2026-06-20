Jacoby Brissett's contract pettiness is the opening Carson Beck needs to silence haters

The coaching staff now faces a pivotal decision that could reshape both the team's immediate future and its long-term rebuild.

The rookie has dedicated himself to mastering the system, putting in far more work than expected for a first-year player.

NFL fans have their eyes trained on the Minnesota Vikings and their ongoing QB battle, but they shouldn't be sleeping on [checks notes] the Arizona Cardinals either. Last year's starter, Jacoby Brissett, is attempting to force a lucrative contract extension out of the team, but that's just creating opportunity further down the depth chart.

Third-round pick Carson Beck in particular sounds like a guy with a chip on his shoulder, one who is poised to take advantage of the uncertainty in the desert. The 24-year-old told reporters Wednesday that his relationship with Brissett is cordial but nothing more as the preseason creeps closer.

"He seems like a great guy," Beck said of his first time meeting Brissett. "[We] sat down, had a couple conversations, nothing obviously super deep. I mean we're in the facility, we're talking about football. So, again, seems like a great guy and I'm excited to continue to build our relationship."

Carson Beck is silently poised to snipe Cardinals' QB1 role

Arizona Cardinals Rookie Minicamp | Christian Petersen/GettyImages

Beck also told reporters he's been spending 13 hours at the Cardinals facility for the last six weeks studying the playbook and picking coaches brains. That's notably more work than any rookie is expected to put in during the summer.

"I've been here a ton, been around the guys, been around the coaches, meeting and trying to learn everything as quick as possible," Beck added. "There is a lot of things to learn, but the more time that I spend and the more reps you get, the more comfortable you get with it and the more it just kind of feels like you're looking at the back of your hand."

Brissett, on the other hand, is putting in the bare minimum as he continues to protest his lack of job security beyond this season. He's carrying a salary cap hit of over $9 million, which he appears to be leveraging as enough reason for head coach Mike LaFleur to not bench him come Week 1 — especially considering the team is supposedly tanking this season.

Well, if Beck shows any promise when training camp arrives, then Brissett (and backup Gardner Minshew) could be in deep trouble. LaFleur should identify rather quickly that Arizona can both tank and develop a low-risk, high-reward quarterback this year. Beck won't win many games in 2026 — which keeps the team in the running for a top draft pick — but he can prove his worth as a better investment than Brissett.

There shouldn't be anything stopping LaFleur from putting Beck on the field as much as he can, especially if the No. 65 overall pick is putting in the work to get up to speed with the offensive system. Brissett will fetch a healthy draft pick in the trade market when a contender's starter inevitably goes down with injury. Minshew should be the break-glass-in-case-of-emergency option.

Arizona fans should view this as a good problem to have as a team that is just starting a rebuild. Beck is the experiment that's expected to fail. If he exceeds expectations? Fantastic. If he doesn't? Get ready to buy Arch Manning (or Dante Moore) jerseys next April. Beck is a no lose situation -- except for all the games he's likely to lose in the process.