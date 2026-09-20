Jaguars vs. Broncos live player stats, box score and match stats for NFL Week 2

The Denver Broncos did not get off to the start that Bo Nix and Sean Payton were looking for, gettiing blown out by a rival in primetime. Now, on a short week, they are heading home to Mile High in NFL Week 2 for another difficult matchup as Trevor Lawrence leads a still-kicking Jacksonville Jaguars team into Denver. Under Liam Coen, the Jags have been trending steadily upward and don't seem to plan on stopping. The question is if the Broncos can continue that trend now — and just as pressingly, if they can actually figure out that Jaylen Waddle is on their football team after a statistical dud last week.

Both NFL fans and fantasy managers alike will be looking closely at this game. Will Bhayshul Tuten play a bigger role for the Jaguars? Is Waddle going to get involved for the Broncos? Does Nix know that he exists and can the quarterback level back up? It's all going to be under the microscope for Week 2, and you can follow along with all of the live game and player stats for this one with us down below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Jaguars vs. Broncos player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary