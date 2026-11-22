Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars have been one of the most dominant teams in the NFL this season and will now go on the road for an intriguing test against the New York Giants on Sunday in Week 11. Lawrence has been putting up gaudy numbers, as have Parker Washington, Bhayshul Tuten and even Jakobi Meyers in this high-octane offense. But the G-Men will offer a formidable defensive test in that regard, as they've been solid on that side of the ball. However, the Jags will get the debuts of Jordan Davis and Jessie Bates III against the Giants, which will put J.J. McCarthy, Cam Skattebo and Malik Nabers to the test in this game. It could be a struggle for both sides offensively to find a rhythm, and it'll be a game worth watching every second of to see who can gain an edge.

Every yard and every score could be a deciding factor in this matchup between Jacksonville and New York, and that's even more so the case when you throw in the big names that fantasy football managers have their eyes on. But you don't have to miss a thing as you can follow all of the Jaguars vs. Giants player and game stats with us down below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Jaguars vs. Giants player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary