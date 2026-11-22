The Los Angeles Chargers finally notched one in the win column last week and surprisingly have a shot to get a winning streak going as they welcome the New York Jets to LA on Sunday in NFL Week 11. Justin Herbert still looks like a shell of himself, which doesn't bode well for the likes of Ladd McConkey, Tre Tucker and Oronde Gadsden, but the three-headed monster of Omarion Hampton, Kimani Vidal and Keaton Mitchell have found something in the ground game. New York's defense might not have many answers, but Geno Smith and Co. will hope to answer with an offense that can throw Garrett Wilson, Kenyon Sadiq, Breece Hall and Braelon Allen at a poor Chargers defense. That could lead to the Jets forcing a surprising shootout on the road.

Even if this is a matchup between two bottom-feeders in the AFC this season, it could sneakily and quietly be one of the more exciting games of the day when it's all said and done, as well as one with big-time fantasy implications. And fans can follow along with all of the Jets vs. Chargers player and game stats on Sunday with us down below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Jets vs. Chargers player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary