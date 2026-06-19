Joe Burrow's confidence in Bengals season just made Zac Taylor's seat even hotter

Joe Burrow has lofty expectations for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2026, and that inadvertently cranks up the pressure on his head coach Zac Taylor. The 2020 first-round pick and 2019 Heisman Trophy winner made quite the comparison when asked about his feelings about this Bengals squad exiting minicamp.

"You go back and watch what I said before the 2019 season at LSU, I feel very similarly about this team," Burrow said Wednesday. "I'm so excited to get started and get moving. I wish we ramped this right into training camp so we can continue to improve. I feel like there's so much greatness we'll be able to achieve this year that I'm just excited to get going."

Either the Bengals have developed into the greatest collection of talent the NFL has ever seen overnight, or Burrow is just being overzealous. It's likely the latter, and Taylor is going to have to spend the summer scheming ways to make this year's rebound look like a massive overperformance.

The Cincinnati Bengals are no 2019 LSU and Joe Burrow should know that

2024 LSU Archive | Gus Stark/LSU/GettyImages

The Bengals finished 6-11 in 2025, marking the fourth consecutive year without a Super Bowl appearance since that magical run back in 2021. Heck, it's been three seasons since the team last qualified for the postseason at all.

That's got Taylor in the hot seat entering 2026, and having Burrow dump the unreasonable expectation of equaling a historic undefeated national championship squad was not what he needed this summer. In seven seasons at the helm in Cincy, Taylor has reached the postseason just twice, and he's had Burrow for six of them — although the QB did miss significant time in 2020 and 2023 with injuries.

This year could very well be Taylor's last chance with the team, and he was probably banking on the bare minimum being a playoff win or two. Now Burrow's got fans (and maybe ownership) thinking he's assembled another Super Bowl contender before a single snap has been played.

Cincinnati did acquire star nose tackle Dexter Lawrence to bolster a weak defensive line, especially after losing Trey Hendrickson in the offseason, but he too is looking to rebound from a terrible 2025. Ja'Marr Chase is always reliable as WR1 but beyond Tee Higgins, Burrow shouldn't be comparing his offense to that 2019 LSU juggernaut.

Who knows, maybe the Bengals do exceed expectations and Burrow is really in tune with the vibe of his team. If you're a believer then perhaps you should drop a futures wager on Cincinnati while the odds are lucrative.