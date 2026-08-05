Jordan Addison just became a massive Vikings headache after the Zay Flowers deal

The Baltimore Ravens handed star wide receiver Zay Flowers a $140 million bag on Tuesday to be paid out over the course of four years. Roughly $108 million of that is fully guaranteed which just caused several teams to roll their eyes over how they're going to pay wideouts up for new deals.

One of those teams is the Minnesota Vikings. Their former 2023 first-round pick, Jordan Addison, has two years, including this season, left on his rookie contract, which is worth a humble $13.73 million. In three campaigns with the team, Addison has put up 2,396 career receiving yards on 175 catches and scored 24 total touchdowns.

Those totals aren't superstar numbers because he sits behind Justin Jefferson on the depth chart, but there's an argument to be made the Flowers deal will put Minnesota in a tough position to bargain with Addison's camp over the next 18 months.

Vikings have tough decision with Jordan Addison after Zay Flowers extension

Flowers, who was selected just one spot ahead of Addison in the 2023 draft, has been quarterback Lamar Jackson's top target, and his career totals reflect as such. He's racked up 3,128 receiving yards on a whopping 237 catches, yet Flowers has only found the endzone 16 times, six less than Addison.

If Addison's agent is smart, they'll highlight the fact that their client is clearly just as valuable to Minnesota as Flowers is to Baltimore because he's managed to put the Vikings on the board more frequently. That argument should center around the fact that while defenders are double-teaming Jefferson, Addison is getting open and executing efficiently to make those defenses pay.

Now here's where the real headache starts. Minnesota has every right to bring up Addison's disciplinary history during negotiations. The former USC product was suspended for the first three games of the 2025 campaign for violating the NFL's Substance Abuse Policy. It would be a harsh and cutthroat tactic but that's a blemish on his record worth ensuring it won't happen again, whether through forfeiture contingencies for a repeat offense or another mechanism.

The Vikings will also have to deflate Addison's ego a bit in order to come to a reasonable extension agreement. The 24-year-old isn't even in the Top 25 for receiving yards since 2023, while his draftmate Flowers ranks No. 11 on that list. He's a clear WR2 and there are only a small number of teams that would pay him as a WR1 and none of them are on the same level or above Minnesota in championship potential.

That being said, should the team find a long-term future starter at quarterback in either Kyler Murray or J.J. McCarthy, the Vikings are going to need to lock up a guy like Addison lest they wind up with zero wideouts in the event Jefferson (rightfully) goes ring chasing elsewhere. Minnesota would just be prudent to not start negotiations until after the 2026-27 campaign so that Addison's on-field performance can do most of the talking.