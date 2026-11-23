I'm a New England Patriots fan. The Buffalo Bills are total frauds.

I thought we'd just get all our cards on the table as quickly as possible so that nobody has to discover for themselves that I'm some horribly bitter Bostonian upset by Drake Maye's injury and now taking it out on the Bills, who have the best record in the NFL at 9-1. Of course that's what's happening, but lots of great things have been born out of anger — American democracy began as a pissed-off tax revolt, heavy metal music was probably just someone yelling at first and that one LeBron meme is just him looking really mad. Plus, the Bills' only loss came at the hands of my Patriots, so why would I be mad anyway?

The Bills are a good team. But they are by no means a great team, a particularly threatening team or one I would be afraid to meet in the postseason. They are decent analytically, 11th in defensive and seventh in offensive EPA per play. Every week, they look fine, and they beat every team they play ... but every team they play also happens to suck. Their last five weeks have been against bona fide paid actors, beating Joe Fagnano's Ravens, Carsen Wentz's Vikings, Cade Klubnik's Jets and Kyle McCord's Dolphins. Forgive me for not taking this team seriously as a 9-1 juggernaut.

The Bills, like last year's Patriots, have played nobody good

Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills | Bryan M. Bennett/GettyImages

Let's just say that again for the people in the back. Since beating Kirk Cousins' Raiders and Matthew Stafford's Rams, both by three points, the Bills have defeated the following quarterbacks: Joe Fagnano, Carson Wentz, Cade Klubnik and Kyle McCord. Most NFL fans probably had not heard of three of those people coming into the season, and most probably didn't know Wentz was still in the league.

But like I said, they're a good team. What I don't understand is how they aren't better. They have a quarterback in Josh Allen who can do anything on a football field, plus a great run game, and they have been unbelievably healthy the entire season. They should be posterizing teams, coming away from these games with convincing, dominant victories — not this prodding, protective game-management efforts that leave me wondering if Allen is going to win the MVP award while looking actually good in about three total games. As a runner, Allen has put up stats this season, but as a passer? I just haven't been that impressed; we've seen peak Allen many times with worse weapons, and this isn't it.

The defense, meanwhile, has been good analytically. But against quarterbacks who you've actually heard of, they've been shelled — Cousins put up 30, Stafford 34, Jared Goff 31 and C.J. Stroud 31. Maye put up 29 and beat the Bills for their only loss, but it's hard to take them seriously as AFC favorites even with a lack of other options.

Because New England has fallen into a pit of darkness and doom, the Bills' remaining schedule is pretty chips — if they beat Kansas City on Thanksgiving they are going to walk away with the No. 1 seed and the bye. I will probably just have to shut up at that point, but we will have the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers as two remaining tests after that. If they lose all three, I'll start distributing "The Bills are total frauds" t-shirts the next time I visit Niagra Falls. Not really. Well ... maybe not really. I might.