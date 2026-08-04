Keeping Josh Allen healthy has never been more crucial for the Bills

The franchise faces limited and unconvincing options to strengthen its depth at the position before the regular season begins.

Buffalo Bills fans probably never thought they'd see the day they'd be wishing Mitch Trubisky was still on the roster. If reports out of training camp are to be believed, the team's backup quarterbacks are leaving a lot to be desired. Kyle Allen and Shane Buchele, both NFL journeymen, shouldn't be expected to threaten former MVP Josh Allen for the team's starter role but the lack of confidence being inspired by their play in camp should have coaches and fans worried. If anything were to take Allen (the good one) out of a game for a prolonged period, Buffalo is toast.

"It's been a rough watch as Kyle Allen and Buechele drop back to pass and look hopeless as no one gets open, and they try to force things at the end of a play," The Democrat & Chronicle's Sal Maiorana wrote on Monday. "Never before has it been more imperative that Josh Allen stay healthy all season."

Joe Andreessen intercepts Kyle Allen



Andreessen has been behind Keonta Jenkins in the pecking order at LB, but a big play here for Buffalo Joe pic.twitter.com/BOfzB00Gwv — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) July 30, 2026

One Josh Allen injury will tank Bills' Super Bowl hopes in 2026

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Josh Allen's championship window isn't getting any bigger. He's eight years into his tenure with the Bills and he may be slowly becoming a believer in the Bills' Super Bowl curse. This year's team isn't as strong as previous iterations, but that's not going to stop fans from expecting the future Hall of Famer to deliver a trophy, any trophy, back to Orchard Park.

Should Allen suffer a season-ending injury — or even one that keeps him out for multiple games — Buffalo will be in the same situation the Denver Broncos were when Bo Nix went down ahead of the AFC Championship game. Kyle Allen and Buchele cannot be looked to for a Nick Foles-esque rescue.

Buffalo whiffed on its best chance ever in last year's playoffs with no Patrick Mahomes and no Lamar Jackson to prevent it from reaching the Super Bowl. Both are back healthy and re-motivated in 2026, making the path that much more difficult. The pressure is higher than it's ever been for the franchise.

There aren't a whole lot of options for the Bills to replace their two weak backups either. Of the veteran free agents remaining, the least expensive possibilities would be Brett Rypien, Jeff Driskel or John Wolford. There really wouldn't be a marked improvement from any of those guys should they be signed. Otherwise Teddy Bridgewater or Jimmy Garoppolo would offer more confidence but come with a less budget-friendly price tag.

So, hold your breath every time Josh Allen rolls out to scramble and takes a heavy hit, Bills fans. He's a durable son of a gun, but even the toughest bodies wear down over time. Now 30 years old, Allen will have to start playing smarter instead of harder, especially if his absence spells certain doom for the franchise's short-term prospects.