Lamar Jackson just put all those silly Ravens trade rumors to bed

Baltimore Ravens fans can stop sweating, if they even were to begin with, because quarterback Lamar Jackson appears to be content with his situation in Charm City. In fact, he sounds more than just content with new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle introducing a brand new playbook.

“It’s a different system than what I’m accustomed to being in, and I feel like there’s going to be a lot of explosiveness this year,” Jackson said Friday. “The way Declan calls plays and his creativity with his mind — how detailed he is — it’s mind-blowing. I’m excited.”

Ravens fans should be excited too. The two-time league MVP is in need of a refresh that will hopefully put him and the team over the playoff hump and into their first Super Bowl since 2012-13. From the sound of Jackson's comments it appears Doyle is bringing that spark.

Lamar Jackson trade rumors were never worth Ravens fans' time

In 2025, Jackson posted 2,549 passing yards and 21 touchdowns but managed only six wins in 13 starts. Injuries and an uncharacteristic seven interceptions factored heavily into that result, but there was concern a lack of creativity on the coaching staff's part may have irked Jackson enough to consider starting over with another franchise.

Those supposed grumblings from Jackson were nonsense even after head coach John Harbaugh and company were dismissed. New head coach Jesse Minter offers the 29-year-old a new opportunity, one that makes zero sense to reject and force a trade out of Baltimore. The team's championship window is still wide open, and if Doyle can manage to generate higher-quality offense from the current roster, why would Jackson want to seek success anywhere else?

"[Jackson's] been incredible. He's put in the time," Minter said of his quarterback's offseason Tuesday. "First of all, he’s been here quite a bit and learned a lot. He’s just an unbelievable leader and an infectious person when he’s here. I think he’s done a great job leading the offense in the offseason — learning, being willing to try things, do different things and learn new terminology. I know he’s very excited about where we’re headed.

"[Doyle] has done a great job with the offense — he holds those guys to a really high standard, which is what we want to do as a group. I appreciate him always forwarding the team message in that regard. I’m excited about where our offense is headed.”

Jackson is not a player of convenience. He works hard, and that's what's earned him two MVP honors. If he approves of Doyle's vision, there's no chance he'd consider another team unless a catastrophic breakdown in trust and communication were to occur.

So get excited, Ravens fans. A reinvigorated Jackson is going to be a fun player to watch -- as if he could get any more fun to begin with. If he and his weapons are executing Doyle's offense with precision, the championship drought could come to an end soon.

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