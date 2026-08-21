Las Vegas Raiders vs. Houston Texans live match and player stats

Las Vegas Raiders fans got to see No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza in action last week as he debuted in the NFL preseason. For the most part, he looked the part in his first taste of NFL action, but now he'll get an even bigger opportunity, as well as a bigger challenge, as the Raiders take on the Houston Texans in Week 2 of the preseason on Thursday night.

Mendoza is expected to play pretty much the entirety of the first half, which should give us an even better look at his progress, as well as potentially getting to see the Raiders' future with some of the first-team offense working with him instead of Kirk Cousins. Meanwhile, it should be a good test for the Vegas defense as well, with the Texans expected to play C.J. Stroud and several of their starters as well.

In the NFL preseason, of course, we're also looking to see the unsung heroes and guys fighting for roster spots shine. You can keep up with Mendoza, those players, and everyone from this Raiders vs. Texans matchup on Thursday night with us down below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Texans vs. Raiders player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary