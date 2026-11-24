Ah yes, NFL analyst guy, Micah Parsons, one of the best players in the NFL, returning from injury makes the Green Bay Packers better. Please enlighten us with more of your scintillating insights.

Listen. It was not too long ago that we were talking about the Micah Parsons trade as one of the worst, most desperately tone-deaf trades in NFL history, but Parsons' impact in Green Bay has been as culturally meaningless as possible because of his torn ACL on December 14 of last season. Parsons actually had a really good first season in Green Bay, but nobody really got to laugh at Jerry Jones because the Packers themselves were a whatever 9-7-1. Nobody got to say how stupid the Cowboys were, and the Packers lost in the Wild Card round before Parsons opened the season on the PUP list, missing the first 11 weeks.

Now, it's time to get culturally meaningful. It's time to enter the zeitgeist, because we have ourselves a bona fide, USDA-certified FDA-approved must-win game for the Packers on Wednesday against the Rams. The NFC Wild Card is so competitive that 6-4 is not even close to cutting it right now, but 6-5? 6-5 is death, and with the Rams also entering the game 6-4 ... this is more than one-sided must-win. This is a full-on loser-leaves-town match. Somebody call Bill Simmons and get him to stamp it.

Micah Parsons is the kind of gravity shifter the Packers have been missing

Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Parsons' return then, does not just elevate Green Bay's ceiling in the simplistic, platitudinal way (though it does indeed do that). It elevates their ceiling in the extremely literal, right the heck now kind of way because the Packers need to figure out how to pressure Matthew Stafford in Week 12 or they are going to lose and their season will be over.

The Packers are 26th in Pass Rush Win Rate, owing to an overall problem in the trenches that has plagued Green Bay all year. They're also 32nd in Pass Block Win Rate, 25th in Run Stop Win Rate and 23rd in Run Block Win Rate. In short, they can't block, and they can't get off of blocks. Green Bay's best thing all year has been deep balls to Christian Watson and Matthew Golden, but there's a reason one of my favorite addages in the NFL has always been "if you suck, throw it downfield." Green Bay might just ... suck, and they've devised a cool-looking plan to minimize that.

Parsons, simply, should help them not suck. Pass rush success is not a purely individual stat, since certain dominant players don't just put pressure on a single blocker, like placing a slightly heavier weight on the same scale. Players like Parsons often demand two blockers, or a chip or a whole scheme adjustment to stop, and therefore loosen up the entire pass rush just by existing.

It's what I always felt made Aaron Donald probably the best defensive player I've ever seen: he was so dominant even when he wasn't doing anything. I will always remember one of the most important plays of his career, a pivotal sack of Joe Burrow in the Super Bowl ... except he didn't rush the passer. Donald just dropped into shallow coverage, freaking out the protection scheme and destroying the Bengals entire offensive line. Someone else sacked Burrow, but it was all Donald.

Parsons is that kind of player, and that's what Green Bay needs right now. I mean ... now. Like right now, like tomorrow. Because if they don't win, this is all for naught, and that massive, league tilting trade was once again just a lot of hot air, as neither the Cowboys nor the Packers amount to anything. And that is just no fun.