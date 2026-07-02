The next Jordan Mailata is coming to the NFL if any team is bold enough to take the chance

Australian rugby giant Ben Te Kura has been released by the Brisbane Broncos to pursue a transition to the NFL as an international prospect.

If NFL teams were jealous of the Philadelphia Eagles having the six-foot-eight, 365-pound Jordan Mailata on their offensive line (they should be), then their next best opportunity to match that dominance in the trenches is approaching.

Australian rugby star Ben Te Kura was officially released by his Australian club, the Brisbane Broncos, on Thursday so he can pursue an American football career. The 22-year-old may as well be a younger copy of Mailata at six-foot-nine and 268 pounds, giving NFL clubs every reason to heavily pursue him.

According to the team, Te Kura relocated to Arizona for training and has already attended an NFL camp. He won't be playing for a team in 2026, but you'd best believe he'll be one of, if not the top, international prospects entering 2027.

NFL teams should be lining up for Australian rugby giant Ben Te Kura

It's no surprise a player of Te Kura's stature would explore a venture in the NFL. Australian rugby stars are paid at most around $1.3 million per season. Mailata, the most recent rugby-to-NFL transition story, is earning $66 million over three years with Philadelphia.

Te Kura just needs to hit the gym over the next year and he should be in prime shape for his projected comparisons to the Super Bowl LIX champion offensive lineman to be justified. It's unlikely he finds immediate success like Mailata, but Te Kura is certainly worth the investment for teams looking for fresh strength in the trenches.

The Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins are franchises that immediately come to mind that should be lining up to scout Te Kura. They are perennially bitten by the injury bug and their depth lacks the ability to sustain ample protection for their quarterbacks.

Te Kura comes with risk however. International prospects hitting at the level Mailata has is a rarity. His success will not only come down to his physical attributes but also his ability to adapt to the American game. That's where his taking the time to train over the next year should come in handy. If he can grasp the fundamentals early and often, his future NFL career looks promising.

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