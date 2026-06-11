NFL Mock Draft 2027: Full first-round projection after Myles Garrett, A.J. Brown trades

It's only June in the NFL offseason and somehow our outlook for the 2027 NFL Draft has already changed. No, that doesn't mean that anything has happened to make me feel differently about Arch Manning or Jeremiah Smith or Drew Mestemaker, and so on. However, with the Los Angeles Rams trading their first-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for Myles Garrett and the New England Patriots finally adding their star receiver in A.J. Brown, there are changes to the draft order and even to draft needs already.

Naturally, that means we have to revisit how we're looking ahead to next year's NFL Draft. There's a better idea of the Browns' rebuild, the Patriots obviously don't need a receiver and on it goes. With all that, let's dive right in with a full projection for the first round in this latest 2027 NFL Mock Draft.

1. Arizona Cardinals – QB Arch Manning, Texas

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

At least for now, the biggest question for me isn't whether Arch Manning goes No. 1 overall — it's which quarterback-needy team ends up with the chance to take him with the first pick. No one should think that Carson Beck is the answer that will preclude the Arizona Cardinals from taking Manning, who truly shined in the second half of last season, and has every tool in the belt to be a stud.

2. Miami Dolphins – WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

For as much as I'm in on Arch Manning, I'm also not blind — Jeremiah Smith is the best overall player in the 2027 NFL Draft class. He would've been the first receiver taken had he been eligible this past year, and maybe even after his freshman year in Columbus. The Miami Dolphins have a gamble on Malik Willis and, if that pays off, giving him an undeniably elite weapon in Smith is a phenomenal start.

3. New York Jets – QB Dante Moore, Oregon

Time is a flat circle, which means the New York Jets should have the opportunity to draft Dante Moore. That's what many expected to be the case with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 draft, but the signal-caller elected to return to Oregon for another season. Behind a good offensive line and armed with three first-round picks in 2027, a big arm with a good football IQ will be dropped into an increasingly positive situation with the Jets.

4. Cleveland Browns – QB Darian Mensah, Miami

Quarterback Darian Mensah | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Especially in the wake of the Garrett trade, it feels like the Browns are signaling that the clock is reset on this rebuild, most specifically when it comes to quarterback. The question will be which QB falls to them and who they like, because it's a bit more up in the air after Manning and Moore. But Darian Mensah is exceptionally talented and has been a winner at Tulane and Duke. Now at Miami, he's in a far better situation, and one where he should strap a rocket to his draft stock.

5. Las Vegas Raiders – WR Cam Coleman, Texas

Speaking of players getting some jet fuel for their draft stock, that should be the case for Cam Coleman as he transfers from Auburn to Texas. The quarterback play at his previous stop was abysmal, but now he has one of the best in the country working with him. Talent-wise, Coleman is behind Smith, but not as much as you might believe. He's an absolute stud who will be a long-term pairing with Fernando Mendoza.

6. Tennessee Titans – EDGE Dylan Stewart, South Carolina

If we learned anything from Robert Saleh's first offseason with the Tennessee Titans, it's that he's going to focus on his defense. Dylan Stewart is a no-brainer in that capacity. He's a beast off the edge already, but has even more untapped potential as he moves to the next level. Admittedly, Tennessee's future could look different depending on Cam Ward in year two, but Stewart makes a lot of sense if he does work out.

7. Atlanta Falcons – OT Jordan Seaton, LSU

Offensive tackle Jordan Seaton | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With some of the offensive line turnover for the Atlanta Falcons, they need to be sure that they're replenishing the room — though there's a non-zero chance they're thinking about quarterback in this spot. Jordan Seaton flashed elite potential in a disjointed situation at Colorado. Now that he's moved to LSU in the transfer portal, though, the former 5-star recruit should shine and become the high-end NFL prospect he has all the tools to be.

8. New Orleans Saints – EDGE Collin Simmons, Texas

There's going to be plenty of debate around whether Dylan Stewart or Collin Simmons is the best edge rusher in this class. From where I'm sitting, it's hard to go wrong. Simmons is an absolute force with tremendous burst off the edge and more upside to tap into. While I love the direction that the New Orleans Saints are heading, they need to get younger and more explosive in the front seven on defense, which Simmons will immediately help.

9. Carolina Panthers – CB Leonard Moore, Notre Dame

It's been impressive to watch the Carolina Panthers make smart moves one after another with this new regime. They could go a lot of different directions, but Leonard Moore is too good of value to pass up. He's the clear-cut top cornerback in the 2027 draft class right now, and pairing him with Jaycee Horn on the outside for years to come could be a truly elite combo.

10. New York Giants – DL David Stone, Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman David Stone | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

No disrespect to plus-veteran newcomers like Shelby Harris and D.J. Reader with the New York Giants, but they haven't adequately replaced Dexter Lawrence just yet. David Stone is the right step in doing that. There isn't a DT in this draft class who affects the game as frequently as Stone does for Oklahoam, which is saying something considering the depth of the position.

11. New York Jets (via IND) – CB Ellis Robinsion IV, Georgia

While I love the D'Angelo Ponds pick for the Jets in the second round of the 2026 draft, their cornerback room still needs more work moving forward. Ellis Robinson IV has all of the traits you want with great length, good footwork, and nice speed. He needs to put it all together on the field more consistently, but he's close to that point and could be a cornerstone for New York's secondary.

12. Washington Commanders – DT A’Mauri Washington, Oregon

For what's felt like a few years at this point, Daron Payne has been mentioned as a trade candidate for the Washington Commanders. And for a defense that still needs to get younger and more explosive, that likely happens best through the draft. A'Mauri Washington is a beast in the middle who could, hopefully, be the tone-setter for the next era of the Commanders defense in the trenches.

13. Minnesota Vikings – OT Trevor Goosby, Texas

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The progression for Trevor Goosby at Texas has been quite fun to watch to this point. He was a spot starter in 2024, then came into the 2025 season and continued to take steps forward. He has the size and length of the prototype at the position, and the Minnesota Vikings would be wise to find some more stability with their offensive line, because that's been a pain point for this team with injurieis in recent years.

14. Pittsburgh Steelers – QB Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State

Aaron Rodgers is back for another season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. But this will be the last one, and no one should feel confident that Drew Allar or Will Howard is actually a long-term answer for the franchise at quarterback. There are plenty of options for them, but Drew Mestemaker has the most upside. Transferring from North Texas, he may have the best pure arm in the draft class and, as he picks up the finer points of the position, he has elite upside.

15. Jacksonville Jaguars – S KJ Bolden, Georgia

It's hard to be too big a fan of what the Jacksonville Jaguars have done in the draft under James Gladstone, but they could change if they address the secondary in 2027 with someone like KJ Bolden. He's a chess piece on defense that can move all around the formation and make plays consistently at every level. He's the type of presence that the Jags need on the back end.

16. Chicago Bears – EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei, Oregon

Oregon outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Much like teammate Dante Moore, Matayo Uiagalelei also elected to return to Oregon. He's not as high of an upside edge rusher as Stewart and Simmons right now, particularly in terms of not having the same level of traits, but he might be a better and more nuanced player right now. He could be the player the Bears have been looking for. The need in Chicago for another edge presence has been consistent, and now they can find their answer.

17. New York Jets (via DAL) – EDGE Quincy Rhodes Jr., Arkansas

We're back with the Jets for their third first-round pick in the 2027 draft, this one thanks to the Quinnen Williams trade. And it's back to the defense and replenishing that group as they continue to build up a better infrastructure on both sides of the ball. Quincy Rhodes is another player who forewent the NFL Draft to return to school, but he has all the trappings of an instant-impact pass rusher.

18. Cincinnati Bengals – RB Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss

Admittedly, I would prefer if the Cincinnati Bengals would continue to focus on building their defense in the same manner they did in the 2026 offseason because that side of the ball still doesn't look complete to me. However, in the interest of keeping Joe Burrow happy, they could aim to replenish the rushing attack with someone like Kewan Lacy. Shifty, explosive and a bell cow, the Ole Miss product would elevate the Bengals offense even further.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – TE Jamari Johnson, Oregon

Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

We just saw Kenyon Sadiq taken in the first round out of Oregon, and now they might have another first-round tight end on the roster with Jamari Johnson. You could argue he's a purer pass-catcher than Sadiq, even if he's not the same athletic marvel. The Buccaneers were a team often connected to Sadiq because tight end is a clear spot where they can upgrade, and Johnson would be a great way to go about doing so.

20. Denver Broncos – DL Ahmad Moten Sr., Miami

One thing that has impressed me with the Denver Broncos since Sean Payton arrived is the decisiveness in their process. That doesn't mean I agree with every decision, but they have a vision. And just keeping the wheels turning for this elite defense would fit the mold in this spot. Ahmad Moten would be an immediate starter on the Broncos defense and give them replenishing depth with the strength of this roster.

21. Detroit Lions – CB Zabien Brown, Alabama

Especially with the less-than-stable future of Terrion Arnold at this point (both on and off the field), the Lions do feel like they're walking a tightrope ofr falling on the wrong side of their winning window. But Zabien Brown could be a big boost in that department, especially for a secondary that's experienced plenty of roster turnover. He's a sure-footed and handed corner who could come in and likely be a high-end coverage player right away.

22. San Francisco 49ers – OT Cayden Green, Missouri

Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Cayden Green | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The San Francisco 49ers are undeniably another team that's nearly impossible to mock draft for because their process is so unique. But man, they need to find some future plans on the offensive line, especially with Trent Williams' retirement looming in the likely near future. Cayden Green is still a bit of a ball of clay, but the size and traits are top-tier, as are some of the flashes. He's the right contingency plan for the Niners offensive line in the long term.

23. Dallas Cowboys (via GB) – WR Nick Marsh, Indiana

Though the Cowboys traded away their own first-round pick for Quinnen Williams (which feels more than worth it at this point), they still have the second first-round pick they got in the Micah Parsons trade for Green Bay. But with George Pickens' long-term future up in the air with Dallas, someone like Nick Marsh should be in the crosshairs. He should put up eye-popping numbers in the Indiana offense as his talent has been wasted largely at Michigan State to this point, even though he's still shown his ability in glimpses.

24. Houston Texans – OT Carter Smith, Indiana

Another Hoosier off of the board, but this time it's in the trenches with Carter Smith. The secret sauce for Indiana beyond Mendoza at QB was the improvement that this team has made in the trenches. Smith is at the top of that list as he's a terrific mover with good length and size. It feels like the Houston Texans are forever working on the offensive line, and this is simply another instance of that.

25. Los Angeles Chargers – CB Kelley Jones, Mississippi State

Mississippi State Bulldogs cornerback Kelley Jones | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Chargers are in a much better spot than year's past, and not just because I love the Mike McDaniel hire for the offense. But the defense does need to start working to get younger, which puts Kelley Jones right into the mix for them in this spot. He's been a stud for Mississippi State's secondary with the feel for the position and good enough size and traits to translate to the NFL.

26. Kansas City Chiefs – WR Ryan Coleman-Williams, Alabama

It was a brutal year for Ryan Coleman-Williams after his breakout as a 17-year-old in the 2024 campaign, particularly when it came to drops and his role in the offense. But the talent is obvious, even with a sligther, still-filling-out frame, but he does need to make good on it in the 2026 campaign. The Chiefs need to solidify this position with the Rashee Rice situation needing to end in Kansas City, and Coleman-Williams makes a lot of sense because of that.

27. New England Patriots – EDGE Boubacar Traore, Notre Dame

Considering that we're still hearing the New England Patriots mentioned as a trade landing spot for any edge rusher who could potentially be moved, it figures that they are still looking to upgrade there. Boubacar Traore feels like Mike Vrabel's cup of tea as well. He had 6.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss in 11 games last season, and has the explosiveness and versatility in his craft to be a force for New England.

28. Philadelphia Eagles – OT Austin Siereveld, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Austin Siereveld | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Lane Johnson is running it back again with the Philadelphia Eagles, and they did just draft a project piece in Markel Bell. While that may be the case, they should look for a surer option for an offensive line that has quietly been the secret behind the offense's success. Austin Siereveld, in truth, struggled early last season. But he came into his own and was a stalwart at the end of the year with the right measurables to be a fixture in Philly.

29. Seattle Seahawks – EDGE Damon Wilson Jr., Miami

Such is life for a Super Bowl champion team, we're already starting to see some attrition with the Seattle Seahawks on defense with the talent. Boye Mafe is gone and there is speculation about how much longer DeMarcus Lawrence will play. Damon Wilson Jr. is perfect for the Seahawks in that capacity, someone who is a good run defender with some juice as a pass-rusher as well who should be an ideal fit with Mike Macdonald's defense.

30. Baltimore Ravens – RB Ahmad Hardy, Missouri

Ahmad Hardy was involved in a shooting this offseason, but is expected to make a full recovery and play this season. And if that happens, he's going to be worth first-round buzz as a running back prospect. He's dynamic, explosive, and a force for any offense he'd join. The Ravens struck gold by signing Derrick Henry, but they have to prepare for the next chapter of the rushing offense with Lamar Jackson, so Hardy would be perfect for the timeline.

31. Buffalo Bills – S Koi Perich, Oregon

Defensive back Koi Perich | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Safety and linebacker were the two spots I was looking at for the Buffalo Bills given that their defense was at its best when they were best at those positions and we've seen some regression in those spots. C.J. Gardner-Johnson is a good stopgap, but Koi Perich should be the future. He was all over the field for Minnesota last year as a true field general, and now will get a higher profile and shine with the transfer to Oregon.

32. Cleveland Browns (via LAR) – IOL Kade Pieper, Iowa

The Browns have done a terrific job this offseason setting themselves up to move forward with a new quarterback in 2027 and beyond, which is drafting Darian Mensah in this case. But they still need to keep plugging holes on the offensive line with younger talent. Kade Pieper is likely a center prospect in the NFL and he could be well worth Cleveland using the pick they got from the Rams in the Garrett trade to make this happen.

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