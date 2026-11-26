Thanksgiving being upon us not only means a handful of midweek NFL games but also that the 2027 NFL Draft is now officially about five months away. That still leaves plenty of time for change, but things have been coming into focus already for the draft proceedings. For instance, we knew that the Pittsburgh Steelers would need a quarterback because of Aaron Rodgers' age and future, but we didn't know how desperately that need would be until he blew up Mike McCarthy's spot in Pittsburgh and put even more of that organization's future in jeopardy.

But the Steelers aren't the only team that needs a quarterback and they certainly aren't the only team with roster holes that need to be addressed. So in the spirit of giving, I'm giving another full first-round projection in this 2027 NFL Mock Draft. We're not ready to start concocting trades just yet (maybe that will be my Christmas present to everyone), but we have some good ideas about how the draft could shake out. (Note: The draft order was set coming into Week 11.)

1. Tennessee Titans – WR Jeremiah Smith

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: Ohio State

Ohio State Class: Junior

The Titans should absolutely explore the idea of trading out of the No. 1 pick if that's the way things shake out. Cam Ward has started to show real signs of progress in recent weeks and bettering the roster around him with more young talent should only help with that. If they were to stay put, though, Jeremiah Smith is the no-brainer top selection, a day-one WR1 in the NFL who's been ready for the pros for years.

2. Los Angeles Chargers – EDGE Colin Simmons

School: Texas

Texas Class: Junior

There have been some people who have slightly simmered on Colin Simmons. I'm not one of those people. This is the most impactful edge rusher in the class, which isn't something I say lightly. His burst is electric and, though the Chargers took Akheem Mesidor in the first round a year ago, Simmons could pair with him and potentially give LA an avenue for more draft picks or adjustments by trading Tuli Tuipulotu.

3. Miami Dolphins – QB Drew Mestemaker

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Class: Redshirt Sophomore

Whichever team or wherever the first quarterback is taken in the 2027 draft, Drew Mestemaker is going to be the name on the card that's turned in. The Oklahoma State product has separated himself with the big arm, improved pocket presence and movement, and his progressing decision-making. He's not a finished product, which stands to reason given that he was a punter for his high school team, but the Dolphins are a terrific landing spot as Malik Willis will allow him to not be rushed to start.

4. New York Jets (via IND) – QB CJ Carr

School: Notre Dame

Notre Dame Class: Junior

The Jets are closer to being realistically competitive than people seem ready to admit and a franchise quarterback could go a long way toward pushing them further in that direction. CJ Carr isn't the cannon-armed prospect or elite athlete that some of his peers are, but he's poised and has a great feel in the pocket with tremendous touch on his throws. I think the floor is high for New York and that could be what they chase when they draft their next signal-caller.

5. New York Jets – CB Leonard Moore

Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

School: Notre Dame

Notre Dame Class: Junior

Two top-five picks is also a helluva way for the Jets to keep inching into a better brand of football and the secondary should be a focus. Trading away Sauce Gardner last year wasn't just a way for a rebuilding team to get more draft capital (which it obviously did), but it was also a hard reset on this secondary. Leonard Moore is a building block for this group. He could allow D'Angelo Ponds to slot into a more comfortable role while being a lockdown option on the outside.

6. Arizona Cardinals – QB Arch Manning

School: Texas

Texas Class: Redshirt Junior

Roll your eyes — I dare you. Obviously, there's a chance that Arch Manning returns to school for another year (whether that's Texas or not) to continue his development. But I'm still highly intrigued by him as a prospect with his natural feel for the position and physical tools, both in regard to his arm and his athleticism. He needs to be a better processor and decision-maker, but the upside is massive. The Cardinals are the type of franchise to be willing to take that risk and Mike LaFleur might be the right guy to help with that development.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – LB Chris Cole

Georgia linebacker Chris Cole | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: Georgia

Georgia Class: Junior

The diminished ability of Lavonte David is indicative of where the Buccaneers are at on defense. They've flashed this season, but there are enough shortcomings to think that the decline on that side of the ball needs to be addressed. Chris Cole is perfect as a modern linebacker somewhat in the mold of an Arvell Reese, which has worked out quite well for the Giants. He can rush off the edge, but also handle any off-ball duties necessary, which should be a chess piece for Todd Bowles or the next head coach in Tampa.

8. New Orleans Saints – EDGE Dylan Stewart

School: South Carolina

South Carolina Class: Junior

New Orleans has needed to get younger and more explosive on defense for some time now but haven't really done so. They need to find a long-term edge rusher that can be the proverbial "next Cameron Jordan" for the Saints defense. Dylan Stewart almost makes too much sense in that capacity. He's a stud with explosiveness and the quickly apparent ability to convert speed to power. He's the force they're missing to take a step forward on defense.

9. Philadelphia Eagles – OT Jordan Seaton

LSU Tigers offensive tackle Jordan Seaton | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

School : LSU

: LSU Class: Junior

Until we get or hear definitive intel otherwise, I don't expect the Eagles to rush any decision at quarterback, specifically in relation to the draft. Howie Roseman is methodical and it feels far more likely they'd fill the need at tackle first before taking a more developmental quarterback with their first-rounder from the Jordan Davis trade. Should that be the case, Jordan Seaton has separated himself as the top offensive tackle with the ideal body, movement skills and fastly developed technique.

10. Atlanta Falcons – OT Zereoue Williams

School: Utah

Utah Class: Fifth-Year Senior

Zereoue Williams has risen quite a bit in the process and is clearly in the Top 10-15 range these days. He's a tremendous athlete with a good build whose biggest weakness is that he needs to simply garner more experience and nuance at the position. The building blocks are so clear, though, and he could be the Falcons' replacement for Kaleb McGary on the right side who can develop further and eventually replace Jake Matthews on the left side.

11. Baltimore Ravens – CB Ellis Robinson IV

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Ellis Robinson IV | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: Georgia

Georgia Class: Redshirt Sophomore

Especially with Marlon Humphrey having worn out his welcome in Baltimore in more than one way, the Ravens even more desperately need help and upgrades at cornerback. Some people have Ashton Hampton ahead of Ellis Robinson nowadays, but I'm still giving the Georgia product the edge. The Bulldogs defense asks a lot of Robinson and he's still handled it at an extremely high level despite some tough assignments. The tools to be a CB1 in the NFL quickly are evident.

12. Las Vegas Raiders – WR Charlie Becker

School: Indiana

Indiana Class: Junior

Another pick that's just too good to move off of until we hear otherwise, who wouldn't love to see Fernando Mendoza paired up with his old Indiana teammate, Charlie Becker? Becker is the WR1 with a great frame to go with elite top-end speed and an ability to attack every level of the field. That's the type of pass-catcher the Raiders need, plus Mendoza has held his own against two brutally tough matchups for his first two pro starts.

13. Houston Texans – OT Trevor Goosby

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: Texas

Texas Class: Redshirt Junior

Really, anywhere on the offensive line would make terrific sense for the Texans. While they have plenty to sort out with C.J. Stroud, they're starting Trent Brown at tackle this season and are always shuffling things around in the trenches. Trevor Goosby, when healthy, can be a long-term stabilizer at tackle. Unfortunately, he'll be coming off a season-ending injury, which is a bit concerning, but there's still too much to like about the profile (and the potential to still play in 2027) for Houston to pass him up.

14. Washington Commanders – CB Ashton Hampton

School: Clemson

Clemson Class: Junior

As mentioned, Hampton has risen quite high in this draft class and for good reason. He's been a true shutdown corner for the Clemson defense and has given them a tremendous boost in the secondary with his coverage ability. Washington needs loads of defensive help and, frankly, there aren't many positions they couldn't take. But it's not too often there's a player like Hampton who can come in and seemingly immediately raise the floor of the entire secondary with how he can make the pieces fit.

15. New York Jets (via DAL) – DL Xavier Gilliam

Tennessee Volunteers defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: Tennessee

Tennessee Class: Junior

The Jets look like they've absolutely struck gold with David Bailey, who is already tied for third in the NFL so far this season in sacks. He's going to fly past double-digit sacks as a rookie, but now imagine what he can do with someone like Xavier Gilliam playing inside of him. The Tennessee product is a disruptor in every facet of the game, but his explosiveness in the passing game makes him a real problem for opposing offensive lines and should give New York a Quinnen Williams-esque presence.

16. New England Patriots – WR Cam Coleman

School: Texas

Texas Class: Junior

Cam Coleman is not as sure of a bet as he once appeared to be, without question. There have been issues with concentration drops this season and his performance has, overall, been erratic. Having said that, the potential with his speed, size and overall skill set remains top-notch and the Patriots need as much help as they can get amid the AJ Brown debacle and Romeo Doubs' injuries. Coleman would be another risk, but with so much more upside than the veterans currently on the roster.

17. Cleveland Browns (via LAR) – EDGE Boubacar Traore

Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Boubacar Traore | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: Notre Dame

Notre Dame Class: Senior

Jared Verse hasn't been a bad player for the Browns, but he's also certainly not been as productive as a pass-rusher in his first season since the Myles Garrett trade. That hasn't slowed down Cleveland's defense, though, as they've been a guiding force to the postseason race. Life on that side of the ball can be made much easier moving forward by adding someone like Boubacar Traore. He's been fantastic rushing off the edge this season at Notre Dame and has the bend and length to be an immediate impact rusher in the NFL that will round out this defensive front.

18. Seattle Seahawks – EDGE Yhonzae Pierre

School: Alabama

Alabama Class: Redshirt Junior

Make no mistake, the Seahawks defense is still one of the defending Super Bowl champions' clear strengths. However, Mike Macdonald undoubtedly would like to pack more punch and a deeper rotation with his edge group given that he has some veterans nearing the end of their careers and after some offseason losses. Yhonzae Pierre feels like an ideal match in that regard. He's a plus run defender, which Seattle loves, and is so disciplined and talented as a pass rusher as well. He'll fit right in with the Seahawks.

19. Carolina Panthers – TE Trey’Dez Green

LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

School: LSU

LSU Class: Junior

The Panthers, to some degree, are stuck in a bit of no-man's-land. They might clearly be the best team in the NFC South, but that's not really a badge of honor at this point. The defense needs reinforcements but Bryce Young needs more pass-catchers as well. Trey'Dez Green has the massive frame and freaky athletic tools to be a game-changer at tight end. He's a monstrous target who is simply difficult to match up with at any level of the field, which could really open up Carolina's passing game further.

20. Cleveland Browns – QB Trinidad Chambliss

School: Ole Miss

Ole Miss Class: Sixth-Year Senior

If there's one coach I'd feel best about unlocking Trinidad Chambliss at the NFL level right away, it's Todd Monken. The Browns finally have the freedom to get out from under the Deshaun Watson contract, and can turn the page to someone like the Ole Miss product. Chambliss has elite dual-threat ability and a good arm, as well as high-end instincts and playmaking ability. He's just a much older and also undersized prospect. Even still, he's more than good enough for someone like Monken to drop in and work with to create an ideal system, especially with the Browns' improved weaponry.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers – QB Darian Mensah

Miami (FL) Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: Miami

Miami Class: Redshirt Junior

It's not that the Steelers didn't already need a quarterback for the future, but Aaron Rodgers throwing a match into the building as he was unceremoniously exiting only made things more dire for Pittsburgh. I'm not a Drew Allar or Will Howard believer by any stretch, so that paves the way for Darian Mensah. Who knows at this point if Mike McCarthy would be his coach, but the heady and highly accurate quarterback would seemingly check a lot of boxes that Pittsburgh would want for someone who could start early in their NFL career.

22. Dallas Cowboys (via GB) – LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa

School: Notre Dame

Notre Dame Class: Junior

Dallas still has a litany of issues defensively that removing Christian Parker's play-calling duties aren't going to fix. Namely, Caleb Downs, Quinnen Williams and Joey Porter Jr. (a pending free agent) are the only players that should be guaranteed spots next season. But so much of that starts in the middle of the defense with horrendous linebacker play. That's why Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa has to be the pick here. His elite football IQ and traits that match it would give the Cowboys someone who can tighten things up in the middle of the defense and help them take a notable leap forward.

23. New York Giants – DT Will Echoles

Ole Miss Rebels defensive tackle Will Echoles | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: Ole Miss

Ole Miss Class: Junior

For as tremendously well as the Giants defense has been playing this season, they absolutely still need to find a Dexter Lawrence-type presence in the middle of the defense. Some might call it a missing piece for New York to become truly elite on that side of the ball. Lucky for them, Will Echoles could reasonably fall into their laps. He's able to do everything on the interior as a run and pass defender with a mauling 315-pound body type that should slot right into this front.

24. Cincinnati Bengals – S KJ Bolden

School: Georgia

Georgia Class: Junior

There's no question that the Bengals defense is better than it has been in years past, but that still doesn't mean the work is done for them on that side of the ball. I remain worried about their safety room (the shocking loss to Washington and that final drive really highlighted a lot of this) moving forward. KJ Bolden would quell a lot of those concerns for Cincinnati, a do-it-all type of safety who can be moved all around the formation with top-end athletic traits and a great feel for the game and position.

25. Philadelphia Eagles (via JAX) – QB LaNorris Sellers

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: South Carolina

South Carolina Class: Redshirt Junior

While I don't think the Eagles rush making a selection to potentially begin the process of replacing Jalen Hurts, I also believe that is going to happen. And the pick they got from Jacksonville is the perfect spot, especially if LaNorris Sellers enters the draft and falls in their laps. Sellers is still not a finished product, but with arguably the best arm in the class (he's right up there with Mestemaker) and dual-threat dynamism, he's someone who could unlock the next level of Philly's offense for the future.

26. Minnesota Vikings – S Tae Johnson

School: Notre Dame

Notre Dame Class: Redshirt Sophomore

Minnesota could look for a long-term answer at quarterback given they don't have a set-in-stone plan after this season with Kirk Cousins now installed, while addressing the running back room or offensive line could also make some sense. But Harrison Smith still playing meaningful snaps for this team puts safety into focus and Tae Johnson is an obvious replacement. A young player who is still growing, he's got the requisite tools and IQ for the game to be an impact player and someone who can keep the VIkings humming on that side of the ball, though perhaps without Brian Flores.

27. Kansas City Chiefs – WR Reed Harris

Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Reed Harris | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: Arizona State

Arizona State Class: Redshirt Junior

Everything we've seen since the trade deadline has indicated that the Chiefs know they need to get better at wide receiver. Not only did they trade for Josh Downs, but they also were reportedly trying to add another pass-catcher as well. While eyeing a Travis Kelce replacement could also make some sense, I think they dip into the wide receiver class with Reed Harris. At 6-foot-5, he's the downfield threat they've been missing for some time, but he's a well-developed player on top of that and should be able to hit the ground running in Andy Reid's offense.

28. Tennessee Titans (via CHI) – OT Trevor Lauck

School: Iowa

Iowa Class: Redshirt Junior

Even after already adding Jeremiah Smith, there's still a lot of work for the Titans to do. While the defense shouldn't be ignored, getting Cam Ward in the best position to succeed is more important. As such, they need to replace Dan Moore Jr. at tackle and that's where Trevor Lauck could come into play for Tennessee. He's a smooth mover with the necessary size and length to succeed at tackle. While not a freak athlete, he's a steady player who would give Ward more confidence in his blind side, which is something he sorely needs right now.

29. Denver Broncos – TE Jamari Johnson

Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: Oregon

Oregon Class: Redshirt Junior

Everyone who watches the Denver Broncos sees quite plainly that an upgrade at tight end would do wonders for Bo Nix and this offense — unfortunately, Sean Payton might not be included in that "everyone." Even still, it makes complete sense to give Denver someone like Jamari Johnson as their first-round pick. He's a big athlete who can attack vertically and in the middle of the field with great effectiveness, which could really open up what this offense can do in the passing game, something they sorely need to take the next step.

30. Detroit Lions – IOL Greg Johnson

School: Minnesota

Minnesota Class: Senior

Drafting Blake Miller in the first round last year was a clear indication that the Lions know they need to keep things rolling in the trenches in order for the offense to stay elite. While defensive help always makes sense, I think they set themselves up on the O-line again to keep things humming. Christian Mahogany is a free agent after next season and might be hard for Detroit to pay, so Greg Johnson could step in as an immediate replacement and his pedigree suggests that the Lions wouldn't miss a beat.

31. San Francisco 49ers – WR Jackson Harris

LSU Tigers receiver Jackson Harris | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

School: LSU

LSU Class: Redshirt Junior

I'd be stunned if the 49ers weren't kicking the tires on every wide receiver in the 2027 NFL Draft class this offseason. Yes, they'll have Mike Evans next year, but the injuries this season have raised the level of uncertainty for virtually every pass-catcher outside of him. That's why Jackson Harris, a massive riser this season, should be the obvious fit. His terrific route-running would be ideal for Kyle Shanahan in this offense and give Brock Purdy a hellacious one-two punch by pairing Harris with Evans.

32. Buffalo Bills – S Jelani McDonald

School: Texas

Texas Class: Senior

For the Bills to start categorically fixing their defense, they have to be able to get better up the middle. That side of the ball is wasting what Josh Allen is capable of on the other side. They addressed safety at the trade deadline but need long-term help there and at linebacker. With Jelani McDonald here, that's an easy choice. He's a tremendous run defender who has great instincts over the top. While he's not perfect in deep coverage and can be susceptible over the top, he's someone who profiles to step in right away and make an impact on the Buffalo defense.