NFL Mock Draft 2027: Full first-round projection going into October

Is Arch Manning still QB1 in the 2027 NFL Draft class? Has Colin Simmons surpassed him as the best prospect on the Texas Longhorns? Will injuries to the likes of Dante Moore and Trey'Dez Green affect their draft stock? What do we do with Drew Mestemaker or CJ Carr at this point — and especially so with Florida running back Jadan Baugh? As the calendar flips to October, these are the questions that we're asking when we're diving into a full 2027 NFL Mock Draft and a projection for the full first round.

We're already seeing some major surprises early in the season, which you can clearly see in the current 2027 NFL Draft order. The Houston Texans have the No. 1 overall pick while the Buccaneers and Chargers are close behind as other shocking bottom-feeders to start the year. Then there are teams like the Raiders and Vikings who have been red-hot and are now picking late. It's a lot to sort out, but we'll do our best with our latest projection for all 32 first-round picks in this 2027 mock draft.

1. Houston Texans – QB Arch Manning

Texas quarterback Arch Manning | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

School: Texas

Texas Class: Redshirt Junior

Arch Manning remains the QB1 in this class. Despite inconsistency, no player can match the package of tools and flashes that the Texas quarterback brings to the table. As for the Texans, if this hellish start to the season continues, they're going to have serious conversations about the viability of C.J. Stroud as their long-term quarterback, which would bring Manning fully into the fray.

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – EDGE Colin Simmons

School: Texas

Texas Class: Junior

For as high as I remain on Arch Manning, Colin Simmons might actually be the best overall prospect in Austin right now. Coming off of his 5.5-sack performance against Tennessee, Simmons is in the spotlight he's long deserved. Tampa's defense is perhaps an even bigger issue than the offense right now and, especially if Rueben Bain Jr. keeps floundering, they need a presence like Simmons.

3. Tennessee Titans – WR Jeremiah Smith

School: Ohio State

Ohio State Class: Junior

While I was fully against the Titans taking Carnell Tate in the first round of the 2026 draft, you can't pass up the opportunity to take Jeremiah Smith, regardless of repairing the former Ohio State duo. Smith would've been a top-five pick in any of the past couple drafts had he been eligible, and is a true elevator at the position in the vein of Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson.

4. Los Angeles Chargers – WR Cam Coleman

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: Texas

Texas Class: Junior

For better or worse, the Chargers aren't going to move on from Justin Herbert despite how awful the start to this season has been. If they're still picking in this spot, it might be time to address the deficiencies at receiver. Cam Coleman has all the talent in the world and has been the clutch threat for Texas already at times this season. He would be the prototype WR1 missing and a great pairing with Ladd McConkey.

5. Miami Dolphins – QB Trinidad Chambliss

School: Ole Miss

Ole Miss Class: Senior (Sixth year)

Some Dolphins fans are happy with Malik Willis and riding that out. As the season progresses, maybe I'll come around on that. However, I still don't believe Miami constructed a roster that is this inept overall without having a quarterback in mind. Trinidad Chambliss might be an older prospect, but his dual-threat ability, arm and playmaking ability are unbelievable. The only drawbacks are his size and age, though the former is less of a concern for me. He can be a franchise guy in Miami.

6. New York Jets (via DAL) – QB Darian Mensah

School: Miami

Miami Class: Redshirt Junior

There's still an argument for the Jets taking Dante Moore in this spot, which would've been the case had he declared for the 2026 draft instead of returning to Oregon. However, the injury and some questionable performances give me pause. Darian Mensah doesn't have the same level of arm talent, but he might be a better improviser and playmaker for New York's offense to build around moving forward.

7. New York Jets (via IND) – CB Leonard Moore

Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

School: Notre Dame

Notre Dame Class: Junior

Back on the clock, this feels like a no-brainer for the Jets to double up inside the Top 10 by taking Leonard Moore with the pick from Indianapolis. Moore is as sure of a bet as you'll find at cornerback as he's been a consistent force for Notre Dame since he arrived in South Bend. He has the size, speed, length and nuance of the position down pat already and should be a Day 1 starter for New York.

8. Dallas Cowboys (via GB) – OT Trevor Goosby

School: Texas

Texas Class: Redshirt Junior

Given all of the attention paid to the woeful Cowboys defense, it's slightly surprising to have an offensive player here. In the wake of the Joey Porter Jr. trade, however, we could see Dallas work to free up money on the cap and shift around the roster. That likely puts Terence Steele as a real cut candidate as he continues to struggle. Trevor Goosby could come right in and replace him and actually make the Dallas offensive line stronger.

9. New Orleans Saints – EDGE Dylan Stewart

School: South Carolina

South Carolina Class: Junior

Dylan Stewart's indefinite suspension from South Carolina makes things a bit strange when it comes to his draft stock, though it does largely seem to stem from a punch he threw in the loss to Alabama. In terms of on the field, though, he's the shot-in-the-arm that the Saints defense needs moving forward. New Orleans has a lot on offense to be excited about around Tyler Shough, and Stewart can help the defense start to follow suit.

10. Washington Commanders – CB Ellis Robinson IV

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Ellis Robinson IV | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: Georgia

Georgia Class: Redshirt Sophomore

The Commanders have a number of problems that probably start with Jayden Daniels' injury issues, but the defense is not far behind. Whether Dan Quinn remains or not, Washington needs an influx of youth and talent there beyond Sonny Styles. Ellis Robinson IV has come into his own this season with Georgia, making good on all the enticing tools that have long been there at Georgia. With the arrow pointing up, he has Top 5 corner potential in the NFL with his toolset.

11. New York Jets – DT Will Echoles

School: Ole Miss

Ole Miss Class: Junior

Once more, the Jets are on the clock in the first round, and who would've thought that their own selection would actually be the worst that they have at this point? Regardless, they again turn their attention to the defense with Will Echoles. He's been dominant on the interior, especially as a pass rusher, and could well be the Quinnen Williams-type force that the Jets will be looking to add for the future.

12. Atlanta Falcons – OT Jordan Seaton

School: LSU

LSU Class: Junior

After a stellar 2026 debut in beating the Packers, I'll hold off on the Falcons drafting a quarterback in the first round — for now, at least. What the offense undeniably needs after their string of injuries and surprise retirements is help on the line. Jordan Seaton has lived up to the billing since transferring from Colorado to LSU and the former five-star recruit has the tools to be a longtime tackle in the NFL.

13. Arizona Cardinals – QB Dante Moore

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

School: Oregon

Oregon Class: Redshirt Junior

Again, the injury from the dirty hit that Dante Moore took in the win over USC is worrisome. He says he's going to be back this season, but it's something you never want to see. From a draft perspective, Moore's pocket management and footwork have been iffy this season for Oregon, but we also have a strong body of work from 2025 to look back at as well. It might depress his stock slightly, but the Cardinals can't afford to not take a quarterback with his type of talent in this spot.

14. New England Patriots – WR Charlie Becker

School: Indiana

Indiana Class: Junior

It feels like, with how worrisome the Patriots' start to the season has been, that they could go any direction here and it wouldn't be a problem. But after investing at wide receiver this offseason by signing Romeo Doubs and trading for A.J. Brown, that group still leaves quite a bit to be desired. Granted, Brown is injured, but it's time to invest in the draft with someone like Charlie Becker. The Indiana product is a playmaker with high-end tools across the board.

15. Cleveland Browns (via LAR) – QB Drew Mestemaker

School: Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Class: Redshirt Sophomore

There's a legitimate and perhaps likely chance that Drew Mestemaker doesn't end up coming out in the 2027 NFL Draft. He has maybe the biggest arm in the class, but he's also still clearly a work-in-progress when it comes to his footwork, mechanics and feel for the position. If you're the Browns, however, he might be the ideal fit to try and mold those raw tools into a franchise passer. Should he choose to leave Oklahoma State, this would be very much in play for Cleveland in the mid-first round.

16. Cincinnati Bengals – CB Ashton Hampton

Clemson Tigers cornerback Ashton Hampton | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: Clemson

Clemson Class: Junior

I feel validated for holding out on fully praising the Bengals defense after they gave up 30 points in a loss to the Aaron Rodgers-led Steelers. Cincinatti has undoubtedly improved on that side of the ball, but I don't think the improvement has been meaningful enough to feel confident in the entirety of the group moving forward. Ashton Hampton could be of tremendous help as the Bengals secondary is lacking and he has the movement ability and coverage skills to contribute immediately.

17. Philadelphia Eagles – OT Trevor Lauck

School: Iowa

Iowa Class: Reshirt Junior

If you've been watching the Eagles so far this season and feeling like something's off, you're most certainly not wrong. While Jalen Hurts and Sean Mannion are part of the issue, the bigger problem is that the offensive line has deteriorated a bit. They need to get a plan in place to replace Lane Johnson and Trevor Lauck could be that. He's not as raw toolsy as the guys going ahead of him, but he might be a more polished player than either of them with the traits to back it up at the NFL level as well.

18. Cleveland Browns – S KJ Bolden

School: Georgia

Georgia Class: Junior

The only reason that KJ Bolden isn't going to be a Top 10-15 pick is because the league has proven time and again that it really doesn't value safeties all that heavily. Even Caleb Downs, who's a better prospect than Bolden, didn't go inside the Top 10. But Bolden isn't far behind and that means the Browns get an absolute gift with this pick. He can be an anchor for this secondary on a defense that, even without Myles Garrett, continues to impress this season.

19. Carolina Panthers – TE Trey’Dez Green

LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: LSU

LSU Class: Junior

LSU lost Trey'Dez Green to injury in the loss to Ole Miss and have felt that to some degree in the passing game, though Texas A&M couldn't do anything about it. That does affect Green's draft stock somewhat, but not enough for the Panthers to not jump on the opportunity to select him. Carolina's offense is adding infinity stones slowly and Green could be the tight end weapon that fully unleashes Dave Canales' offense with Bryce Young.

20. Jacksonville Jaguars – DT David Stone

School: Oklahoma

Oklahoma Class: Junior

There aren't many glaring weaknesses on the Jaguars roster right now as currently constructed, but I do still feel that this is a defense that could use a bit more pop, especially on the interior of the defensive line. David Stone is a forceful presence that could be added to the mix in Jacksonville, someone who's a highly adept run stuffer but also offers juice as an interior pass rusher as well.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers – QB CJ Carr

School: Notre Dame

Notre Dame Class: Redshirt Sophomore

CJ Carr isn't fully my cup of tea. I've said that before and I'll keep saying it. He becomes even tougher to evalute given the relative lack of meaningful competition on Notre Dame's schedule early in the year. But there are undoubtedly tools and things that NFL teams can dream on with a polished throwing motion and solid footwork. The Steelers will be looking for a post-Rodgers plan and, if that's not a gamble on Drew Allar, Carr is a higher-upside bet for Pittsburgh to make.

22. Chicago Bears – EDGE Yhonzae Pierre

Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Yhonzae Pierre | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: Alabama

Alabama Class: Redshirt Junior

For all of the great things that Ben Johnson has percolating with the Chicago Bears right now, the defense could still use some work. I'd bet the farm that this team makes an aggressive move to acquire defensive line help at the trade deadline, but they should be doing the same in the draft. Yhonzae Pierre has thrust himself firmly into the Day 1 conversation so far this season with explosiveness off the edge and the chance to be a playmaker at the pro level.

23. Seattle Seahawks – IOL Kade Pieper

School: Iowa

Iowa Class: Redshirt Junior

Death, taxes and the Seahawks still trying to solidify the offensive line, specifically on the interior. This is a group that they've been able to get the most out of with moving parts aside from Grey Zabel, but it's an area that could cause a lot less stress moving forward if they were to draft someone like Kade Pieper. He's an absolute beast on the interior and someone who could prove to be an effective road-grader alongside Zabel on the interior.

24. Denver Broncos – LB Sammy Brown

School: Clemson

Clemson Class: Junior

We've seen the Broncos defense remain quite good, but also perhaps not be as dominant as they were a year ago. In my opinion, a big part of that is the linebacker play aging a bit. Someone like Sammy Brown could be a revitalizing force for the Broncos defense in the middle of the field. He's not a freak show, but he has plus athleticism and terrific instincts as an anchor for the defense and someone who can provide versatility in his role down-to-down.

25. Baltimore Ravens – IOL Greg Johnson

Minnesota Golden Gophers offensive lineman Greg Johnson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: Minnesota

Minnesota Class: Senior

There's a lot that seems to be working for the Ravens right now and, with the return of Nnamdi Madubuike, the defensive front looks a lot more formidable as you look ahead to draft routes. They could still aim to fortify the offensive line, though, and Greg Johnson makes a ton of sense. Basically from the moment he put on the pads with the Golden Gophers, he has been above-solid and is now really shining at Minnesota as a sure-handed and footed guard.

26. New York Giants – DL A’Mauri Washington

School: Oregon

Oregon Class: Senior

The Giants clearly have a need to plug the hole left by trading Dexter Lawrence this past offseason. That's not to say the defense has been bad, just that the interior defensive line lacks some punch. A'Mauri Washington can be the remedy for that issue in New York. He could've come out and been a near-first-round pick last year, but elected to return to Oregon. After an inauspicious start, he's starting to look like the dominant player he was supposed to be again for the Ducks.

27. Detroit Lions – CB Kelley Jones

School: Mississippi State

Mississippi State Class: Redshirt Junior

Just about everything you've read about the Lions defense dating back into the offseason is that they're still looking for help at cornerback. After not trading for Joey Porter Jr., it's entirely possible that need persists until the 2027 draft, at which time they could answer the call with Kelley Jones. While Kamario Taylor gets all the headlines for Mississippi State, Jones being a reliable shutdown player on the outside for the defense has been just as crucial, and he'll be a factor immediately for Detroit.

28. Las Vegas Raiders – WR Reed Harris

Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Reed Harris | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: Arizona State

Arizona State Class: Redshirt Junior

For all of the good that we've seen come from the Raiders to start the 2026 season, it's hard not to notice how limited the passing game can be outside of Brock Bowers because of how limited the weapons are around Kirk Cousins and, eventually, Fernando Mendoza. Reed Harris continues to be a riser in the 2027 draft class with all of the measurables in his favor, as well as elite ball skills and some speed to go along with that.

29. Buffalo Bills – S Tae Johnson

School: Notre Dame

Notre Dame Class: Redshirt Sophomore

I'm a broken record when it comes to the Bills, but my goodness does this back seven on defense need to be shored up to help Josh Allen and a near-unstoppable offense not be let down in big moments. Safety play has waned in Buffalo in recent year, and Tae Johnson is the type of player who can come in and be the new era for the Bills. He has great ball skills but also a quality ability to crash down and defend the run well, just as we've seen from successful safeties in Buffalo in the past.

30. San Francisco 49ers – OT Melvin Siani

School: Texas

Texas Class: Senior

At some point, the 49ers are going to have to quit trying to flex on the rest of the NFL with their smarts and just eat their vegetables in the draft. That's never been truer than when it comes to the offensive line. Trent Williams won't play forever and, despite some draft gems they've found, they need to make sure Brock Purdy is well protected. Melvin Siani is shining at right tackle for Texas after transferring in and has played his way into being a potential first-round pick that San Francisco could certainly be intrigued by.

31. Minnesota Vikings – RB Jadan Baugh

Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: Florida

Florida Class: Junior

In all honesty, it feels disrespectful to have Jadan Baugh coming off the board this low. The Vikings might not be so lucky, if they were to still be at the 31st pick, for him to fall to them as the Florida running back is far too talented to slip past this many teams. But no team's need really lines up quite as well as Minnesota's, so we have him falling to this spot. Make no mistake, though, this is a player with explosiveness, great change-of-direction and contact balance, and the potential to fully ignite the Vikings rushing attack.

32. Kansas City Chiefs – TE Jamari Johnson

School: Oregon

Oregon Class: Redshirt Junior

Indiana wide receiver Nick Marsh was a heavy consideration here, but the Chiefs' previous drafts where they've taken bites at the apple at tight end with Travis Kelce's uncertain future tells me they might look for his 1-for-1 replacement with someone like Jamari Johnson. Kenyon Sadiq is proving right now with the Jets that a physically dominant freak can be an immediate factor and Johnson, in replacing Sadiq at Oregon, is built in the same mold. Thus, he could have the same type of impact on Kansas City's offense as they enter a Kelce-less era (at least we assume so).