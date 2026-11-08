NFL Mock Draft 2027: Updated draft order and projected Top 10 picks after Week

Now that we're at the midway point of the regular season following, we're getting a better feel for the teams that are starting to look more heavily at the 2027 NFL Draft, which teams aren't quite there yet, and which ones simply can't afford to entirely think about that just yet in the midst of a playoff race. The Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, Tennessee Titans and even the surprise Philadelphia Eagles have been piling up losses enough to be thinking fully about the draft at this point, no question, and that was true after Week 9 as well with more losses piling up (except for Tennessee, who didn't lose their bye week).

But where do the results in Week 9 leave us? Let's check in on the updated 2027 NFL Draft order and then project what the teams at the top of the draft, namely picking in the Top 10, could do with those selections in a quick NFL Mock Draft.

2027 NFL Draft order after Week 9

New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Los Angeles Chargers (0-7) Tennessee Titans (1-7) Miami Dolphins (1-7) New York Jets (via IND (2-7)) Philadelphia Eagles (2-7) New York Jets (2-7) Houston Texans (2-5) Washington Commanders (2-5-1) Atlanta Falcons (3-6) Arizona Cardinals (3-5) Carolina Panthers (3-5) New Orleans Saints (3-5) New York Jets (via DAL (4-5) Baltimore Ravens (4-5) Las Vegas Raiders (4-4) Seattle Seahawks (4-4) Cleveland Browns (5-4) Cleveland Browns (via LAR (5-4)) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) Dallas Cowboys (via GB (5-3)) New England Patriots (5-3) New York Giants (5-2-1) Cincinnati Bengals (6-2) Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2) Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2) Detroit Lions (6-2) Tennessee Titans (via CHI (6-2)) Denver Broncos (7-2) Minnesota Vikings (6-1) San Francisco 49ers (6-1) Buffalo Bills (6-1)

While the Jets might not have wanted to see the Cowboys win since they own the best of Dallas' two first-rounders, it was a win-win game for New York because they also have the Colts' pick. Combined with the Jets' own woes, they now have two picks in the first six selections along with the Cowboys' pick, which is still in the Top 15. If things continue on the trajectory they've been on all season, the Jets are going to run the 2027 draft, particularly in the first round.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys aren't even close to the worst team in the NFC East right now, thanks to the Eagles and Commanders. After brutal losses on the part of both teams on Sunday, they're now entrenched in the Top 10 picks of the draft. They aren't the Dolphins and Chargers, sure, but it's definitely time for both franchises to reevaluate some things as they move forward.

The Saints are no longer in the Top 10, which came after beating the Browns, while the Panthers and Bucs have the same record — but someone has to win that division and make the playoffs, so Tampa is currently outside the first 18 selections. However, one could argue at this point that these teams in the NFC South are more in need of high-end draft additions than a playoff berth.

2027 NFL Mock Draft: Projecting the Top 10 picks with current draft order

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2027 NFL Draft Order NFL Mock Draft Projection 1. Los Angeles Chargers WR Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State) 2. Tennessee Titans EDGE Colin Simmons (Texas) 3. Miami Dolphins QB Drew Mestemaker (Oklahoma State) 4. New York Jets (via IND) QB C.J. Carr (Notre Dame) 5. Philadelphia Eagles OT Jordan Seaton (LSU) 6. New York Jets CB Leonard Moore (Notre Dame) 7. Houston Texans OT Trevor Goosby (Texas) 8. Washington Commanders EDGE Dylan Stewart (South Carolina) 9. Atlanta Falcons OT Zereoue Williams (Utah) 10. Arizona Cardinals QB Arch Manning (Texas)

Dolphins and Jets get their QBs early

The Dolphins are the first QB-needy team to come on the board in this new NFL Draft order, which means they're the ones who win the Drew Mestemaker sweepstakes. Oklahoma State's quarterback continues to put up prolific production this season, but it's the tools that have you drooling. Despite overall limited experience prior to college at North Texas and now OSU, Mestemaker's cannon arm, poise in the pocket and feel for the position are rare. He has QB1 traits that a team like Miami can bank on — and let develop more behind Malik Willis for however long they choose.

As for the Jets, I've admittedly been slow to come around on C.J. Carr. But after a monster showing to beat Miami last week, I'm ready to accept the fate that the Notre Dame quarterback has the goods. He has tremendous poise and an underrated arm that he's been showing off more as the season has gone on. Furthermore, he's a solid enough athlete and has routinely come up with his best performances in the biggest moments this season. New York needs that type of player for the future at the position.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chargers, Titans make worrisome rosters better with blue-chip prospects

Nowhere fast is exactly where the Chargers are going. It remains to be seen if Jim Harbaugh is around next season (or Justin Herbert for that matter), but Los Angeles needs to start filling out the roster more wisely. At the top of the draft, that's easily where they turn to Jeremiah Smith. I don't say this lightly, but the Ohio State product could have a Ja'Marr Chase-like impact on an offense given his all-world tools, from his explosiveness to his hands to his 50-50 ball ability. He's the total package and type of presence that simply isn't on the Chargers roster right now.

Speaking of, the Titans had a similar type of game-changer, but they traded Jeffery Simmons with what signals a bit of a longer-term reset for Tennessee. That's where Colin Simmons could come into play, replacing one Simmons with another on the defensive front. The Texas product is a load on the edge, but with uncanny explosion off the edge and a knack for playmaking and altering plays whenever he's on the field. The Titans are sorely missing such a presence on defnese, especially now.

Eagles, Texans and Falcons build up the offensive line

The further we get into the season, the more needs on the offensive line that we're seeing. The good news for the Eagles, Texans and Falcons — three teams who undoubtedly fit that bill — is that we're seeing some high-end prospects at tackle really separate themselves at the top of the draft.

Philly starts it off with Jordan Seaton, who has continually been a steady bookend for LSU. With Lane Johnson's retirement, the Eagles can't pass him up. Nor can the Texans pass up Trevor Goosby. Yes, he suffered a season-ending injury, but he was a brick wall protecting Arch Manning this season for the Longhorns. Houston can shore up what's been a revolving door in the trenches with a player like him. And for the Falcons, Jake Matthews is showing his age while they've also experienced attrition on the offensive front. Zereoue Williams is a big-time riser in the draft process, but he's got the size, length and now the tape to make him solidly a top-10 pick.

Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jets and Commanders make big moves for the defense

There's probably not a player after Smith and Simmons at the top who is more popularly mocked to a specific team than Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore going to the Jets. It makes complete sense, though, and almost feels like a foregone conclusion at this point. Moore is everything you want at the position, with fluid hips, good speed, developed footwork and solid length. He's been one of the best corners in college football for a while now and New York's secondary can't pass up this type of player.

As for the Commanders, I'll repeat my refrain for this defense: They've looked old and slow and are only getting older and slower outside of some parts like Sonny Styles. Pairing Dylan Stewart with Styles as the future in the front seven would be a massive boost for Washington. The versatile lineman from South Carolina can move to different spots in the formation and still dominate with elite explosiveness and strength with his frame and improved size.

Cardinals take the Arch Manning plunge

I'm nothing if not someone who's going to stick to his guns — though I did pull back on Arch Manning when he was struggling earlier in the year. Much like a season ago, though, the Texas quarterback is turning it on at the exact right time and is showing every reason why the Cardinals should be interested in taking him as their QB of the future with the 10th overall pick like in this mock draft.

Manning doesn't have quite the arm that Mestemaker does, but he has a ton of talent still and has proven he can make high-level throws to any area of the field. He needs to be more consistent and work on his decision-making in structure, but the overall upside remains tremendous and that makes him someone worth betting on in the draft if you're the Cards.