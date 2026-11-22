It's going to be a race to the finish for the No. 1 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. When the Los Angeles Chargers were winless, they looked as if they might run away with it. But a win last week now has the Tennessee Titans sitting pretty. The Miami Dolphins are still lurking as another one-win team, however, which means every result matters as teams look ahead to the draft, something that the New York Jets can also attest to given their trio of first-round picks. And in Week 11, we saw some movement in the draft order.

Yes, the worst teams in the leagues stayed that way, but wins by the Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans and even the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11 have given us some things to ponder with the 2027 NFL Draft order. Let's take a look before we get into a Top 10 mock draft projection as well to see what those picks could look like when they're made in April.

2027 NFL Draft order after Week 11

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tennessee Titans (1-9) Miami Dolphins (1-9) Los Angeles Chargers (1-8) New York Jets (2-8) New York Jets (via IND (3-8)) Arizona Cardinals (3-8) Philadelphia Eagles (3-7) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-7) New Orleans Saints (3-7) Atlanta Falcons (3-7) Baltimore Ravens (4-7) Washington Commanders (3-5-1) Houston Texans (4-6) Las Vegas Raiders (4-6) New York Jets (via DAL (5-6)) New England Patriots (5-5) Cleveland Browns (via LAR (6-4)) Seattle Seahawks (6-4) Carolina Panthers (5-5) Cleveland Browns (6-4) Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4) Dallas Cowboys (via GB (6-4)) New York Giants (5-3-1) Denver Broncos (7-2) Cincinnati Bengals (7-2) Philadelphia Eagles (via JAX (7-2)) Minnesota Vikings (7-2) Tennessee Titans (via CHI (8-2)) Kansas City Chiefs (8-2) Detroit Lions (8-2) San Francisco 49ers (8-1) Buffalo Bills (9-1)

With an emphatic loss to the Cowboys, the Titans will hold onto the No. 1 overall pick. That puts Tennessee in an interesting position given that they seem confident (for now) moving forward with Cam Ward. It makes them a potential trade-back candidate in this spot. But also on the flip side of that result against Dallas, the Jets' third first-round pick got a bit worse and is now outside of the Top 15, at least for now.

Elsewhere in the NFL, the Dolphins are in line, before any trades of course, to be the first team in need of a quarterback to come on the clock. They're followed closely behind, though, by the Jets and Cardinals, and you can't rule out a team like the Atlanta Falcons in that regard either. That could cause quite a bit of chaos inside the first 10 picks of the draft if there is a rush for QBs.

Beyond that, there's an NFC South party forming inside the Top 10 as the Falcons, Saints and Buccaneers all currently have Top 10 selections coming their way. That division is a complete and total mess and, even with a little less than two months left in the regular season, we're likely to see teams from the South stay in that range. Almost none of them outside of the Panthers, the current leaders in the division, are playing good football right now.

2027 NFL Mock Draft: Projecting the Top 10 picks with current draft order

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2027 NFL Draft Order NFL Mock Draft Projection 1. Tennessee Titans WR Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State) 2. Miami Dolphins QB Drew Mestemaker (Oklahoma State) 3. Los Angeles Chargers EDGE Colin Simmons (Texas) 4. New York Jets QB CJ Carr (Notre Dame) 5. New York Jets (via IND) CB Leonard Moore (Notre Dame) 6. Arizona Cardinals QB Arch Manning (Texas) 7. Philadelphia Eagles OT Jordan Seaton (LSU) 8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB Chris Cole (Georgia) 9. New Orleans Saints EDGE Dylan Stewart (South Carolina) 10. Atlanta Falcons OT Zereoue Williams (Utah)

Titans will take Jeremiah Smith... if they stay at No. 1

The Titans are holding onto the No. 1 overall pick right now and, if they were to stay there, their hand is almost forced in terms of taking Jeremiah Smith. Yes, Tennessee took another Ohio State wide receiver in the top five last year in Carnell Tate, but Smith is a legitimate generational prospect at the position and someone who could have a Ja'Marr Chase-like impact on Cam Ward and this offense. They'd do well to add that type of talent to a talent-deficient roster.

At the same time, however, the Titans aren't close to competing or contending right now. They also aren't one of the teams, at least for now, in the market for a quarterback. There could be a bidding war for the top QBs in the class, which could allow Tennessee to add even more draft capital to its arsenal and start filling out this roster quickly with young talent. That's on the table, no doubt, and may even end up being the likeliest outcome if they retain the No. 1 pick through the end of the regular season.

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dolphins kick off QB run with Mestemaker, Jets and Cardinals follow

Without trades in this quick mock draft, though, the Miami Dolphins take Drew Mestemaker off the board with the second overall pick. The Oklahoma State product isn't perfect, but his rapid ascension is deserved. His arm is an absolute cannon, his footwork has improved and he's displayed tremendous pocket presence and increased mobility throughout the year as well. Especially with the Dolphins having Malik Willis under contract, Mestemaker could get a soft landing in the NFL to work and further develop instead of rushing him into action.

But Miami isn't the only QB-needy team picking in the Top 10. The Jets are up soon after and take CJ Carr out of Notre Dame. While he might not measure up in terms of talent, he's more than passable in that regard while also being a high-IQ player at the position and a poised signal-caller that New York needs. Meanwhile, the Cardinals bank on the other end of the spectrum, the potential of Arch Manning. The tools and talent are obvious, even if his decision-making is suspect. Getting him out from Steve Sarkisian might do him wonders, though, and Mike LaFleur is a nice match with the Texas star.

Chargers and Jets land defensive cornerstones in the Top 5 picks

The good news for the Chargers — something they've been coming up short on throughout this season — is that they don't have one definitive need that they're locked into. This roster is full of holes to be addressed and that includes a defense that continues to be far too generous to opposing offenses. Colin Simmons can be the next elite edge rusher for this unit, though, as Khalil Mack's future looks a bit uncertain and the Bolts need someone who can be a defensive anchor off the edge for years to come.

And after taking Carr, the Jets could then use the pick owed to them by the Colts to take Leonard Moore, pairing Notre Dame teammates together. The Sauce Gardner trade was good business and well-timed, but it does leave New York with long-term question marks in the secondary. Moore is as sure of a bet as a position as you'll find with his length and elite feel for the position, so he should be able to come in and be a shadow for opposing WR1s right away.

LSU Tigers offensive tackle Jordan Seaton | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Eagles and Falcons fortify the trenches with stud offensive tackles

Whenever you see a mock draft for me, you can expect that both the Eagles and Falcons are going to be taking one of the top offensive tackles in the draft. For Philadelphia, they lost Lane Johnson to retirement and the offensive line that they leaned so heavily upon for years is now apparently in need of an overhaul. Jordan Seaton profiles as a day-one starter with a ton of college experience, an NFL-ready body type, and notable improvement at the position throughout his career.

Of course, there's a growing case to be made that the Falcons are another team that could be in need of an upgrade at quarterback given how Michael Penix Jr. has struggled. However, the most obvious thing that has no questions is the offensive line. Jake Matthews isn't getting any younger and Kaleb McGary suddenly retired this offseason. That leaves them with real long-term questions that Zereoue Williams could answer, as the Utah product has been a brick wall on the edge for Devon Dampier this season in college.

Buccaneers and Saints tap into the defensive fountain of youth

Both the Buccaneers and Saints are in dire need of long-term defensive reinforcements. Tampa Bay and New Orleans have watched their defensive cores age quite noticeably over recent years, but haven't had the ability to bring in the number of reinforcements they need. Drafting Chris Cole gives the Bucs that. Lavonte David has been a field general for the Bucs for so long, but Cole could be a shot in the arm as a lightning bolt in the middle of the field and with the Georgia pedigree that lends itself to being an immediate focal point and leader of this defense.

As for the Saints, well, it's safe to say that they need to move on from Cameron Jordan and start building anew on the defensive front. Dylan Stewart, in turn, makes perfect sense for New Orleans in this spot. He's been a game-wrecker with his burst and explosiveness off the edge for years at South Carolina, but we've seen real development as a nuanced pass-rusher and run defender this season that bodes well for the type of immediate impact he should be able to have in the NFL.