NFL Mock Draft 2027: Updated draft order and projected Top 10 picks after Week 8

Just when things start to make sense in the NFL, something like Week 8 happens. Baker Mayfield doesn't complete a pass, but the Buccaneers win, while the Dallas Cowboys somehow blew a fourth-quarter lead to lose to the Cardinals. And while that affects this season certainly, those results and more also cause ripples in the 2027 NFL Draft order and how the top of the draft could ultimately play out.

With all of the Week 8 craziness, let's see how that 2027 NFL Draft order has now shifted, and then look even deeper as we project the Top 10 picks with that draft order in a quick mock draft.

2027 NFL Draft order after Week 8

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Los Angeles Chargers (0-6) Tennessee Titans (1-7) Miami Dolphins (1-6) New York Jets (via IND (2-6)) New York Jets (2-6) Washington Commanders (1-4-1) Houston Texans (2-5) Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) New Orleans Saints (2-5) New York Jets (via DAL (3-5)) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) Arizona Cardinals (3-5) Atlanta Falcons (3-5) Las Vegas Raiders (4-4) Baltimore Ravens (4-4) Cleveland Browns (via LAR (4-4)) Seattle Seahawks (4-3) Cleveland Browns (5-3) Carolina Panthers (3-4) Dallas Cowboys (via GB (5-3)) New England Patriots (5-3) New York Giants (4-2-1) Cincinnati Bengals (5-2) Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2) Detroit Lions (5-2) Tennessee Titans (via CHI (5-2)) Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2) Denver Broncos (6-2) Minnesota Vikings (6-1) San Francisco 49ers (6-1) Buffalo Bills (6-1)

Obviously, we got a huge shake-up in the NFL Draft order with a midweek trade as the Chicago Bears sent their first-round pick to the Tennessee Titans (as well as their 2028 first-rounder) in exchange for Jeffery Simmons. Now, not only with the struggling Titans be picking in the Top 5 for now, but they'll have a pick at the back end of the first round as well.

Speaking of teams with multiple first-round picks, the New York Jets can feel good about their outlook in the NFL Draft if nothing else. This team has taken a turn for the worst in their own right, which improves their own selection, but the Colts and Cowboys have also been miserable of late as well. Indianapolis' pick is now No. 4 overall, while Dallas' is on the cusp of the Top 10. The Jets can continue this rebuild in expedited fashion with that type of valuable draft capital.

The only other thing of note is the Buccaneers — despite not completing a pass against the Falcons — now climbing their way out of the Top 10. The NFC South looks like a disaster once again, but Tampa Bay is finding some sort of footing, even with Baker Mayfield ostensibly unable to move the ball through the air right now.

2027 NFL Mock Draft: Projecting the Top 10 picks with current draft order

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2027 NFL Draft Order NFL Mock Draft Projection 1. Los Angeles Chargers WR Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State) 2. Tennessee Titans EDGE Colin Simmons (Texas) 3. Miami Dolphins QB Drew Mestemaker (Oklahoma State) 4. New York Jets (via IND) CB Leonard Moore (Notre Dame) 5. New York Jets QB Trinidad Chambliss (Ole Miss) 6. Washington Commanders EDGE Dylan Stewart (South Carolina) 7. Houston Texans OT Jordan Seaton (LSU) 8. Philadelphia Eagles OT Trevor Goosby (Texas) 9. New Orleans Saints CB Ellis Robinson IV (Georgia) 10. New York Jets (via DAL) DL Xavier Gilliam (Tennessee)

Chargers and Titans bypass QB class for the draft's best players

At least for now, the Chargers have Justin Herbert. There's some buzz that could change this offseason, but until that's the case, you have to forecast Los Angeles, if they stay put at the No. 1 pick, taking the best player in the draft, Jeremiah Smith. In fairness, with a new coaching regime, it's not hard to see the impact Smith could have as a true WR1 in this offense, something they've been lacking, and how that can open up the rest of the offense.

The Titans, meanwhile, could conceivably be thinking about a move at quarterback, but Cam Ward did dice up a bad Bengals defense, so we'll hold off on that for now and start rebuilding this defense. Jeffery Simmons is gone, but Tennesse can still add a dominant force like Colin Simmons. He has the build of an elite edge rusher and the athleticism to match with elite explosiveness and bend off of the edge. He'll be a cornerstone for the Titans defense for years to come.

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dolphins land Drew Mestemaker, Jets take Trinidad Chambliss to address QB

Drew Mestemaker has risen up the ranks to take the mantle of QB1 in the 2027 NFL Draft, which is where the Miami Dolphins come into consideration. While Malik Willis is still under contract, there hasn't been enough — at least not yet — to think that he's the franchise player at the most important position on the field. If the feeling is the same in the building for the Dolphins, then Mestemaker is the guy. He has a cannon arm and has improved immensely in his poise and decision-making. While he might need some time to develop, that would make Willis a valuable stopgap for Miami.

Then there's the Jets. A lot of people have Darian Mensah as QB2 in the class, but I'm not there. I'm more willing to take the risk on another smaller quarterback but with more tools in Trinidad Chambliss. Yes, the Ole Miss product is old for the draft class, which is a concern. Yet, his dual-threat ability is elite, he has a propensity for playmaking and big-time throws, and he's far more battle-tested and proven at this point. I'd be more willing to give him the keys than Mensah at this point, especially with the influx of talent the Jets will be having.

Jets take Leonard Moore before a QB, Commanders start fixing defense

Before the Jets select Chambliss in this mock draft, though, they take Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore. Aaron Glenn isn't long for New York, no doubt, but the defense needs to add some more pieces that the franchise can legitimately build around. Moore is that type of cornerback, possessing ideal size but high-end movement ability on the outside and terrific footwork. He can be the anchor for this secondary for years to come.

Speaking of defense, the Commanders need just about all of the help they can get there. This unit has been aging out of effectiveness for several years at this point, and we see it play out that way week-in and week-out. Dylan Stewart is a shot in the arm for Washington on that side of the ball, though. The South Carolina product is a game-wrecker that can move across various spots on the line and consistently create disruption in the backfield, which is what the Commanders need direly.

LSU Tigers offensive tackle Jordan Seaton | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texans and Eagles get the top two offensive tackles in the draft

Houston had a bye in Week 8, but they're still picking in the Top 10 as they've not been able to fully recover from a slow start. There are decisions still to be made about C.J. Stroud, but the Texans need to give whoever's the future at quarterback better protection. That's where Jordan Seaton comes into play. The former 5-star recruit has the ideal build for an NFL bookend, but has developed wonderfully since transferring to LSU this season, giving him the look of a day-one starter for a team like Houston.

While the Eagles could look at receiver, defense as a whole, or even quarterback, I think Howie Roseman is going to get back to the trenches. Lane Johnson's retirement and the Cam Jurgens trade puts Philadelphia in a precarious spot with the offensive line, so they have to take Trevor Goosby. Unfortunately, the Texas product will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, but should be ready for around Week 1 next year. The Eagles need his rock-solid prsence to reestablish the trenches.

Saints beef up secondary, Jets return to the defensive well

In a very similar manner to what Washington needs on defense, the Saints need to simply get younger and faster on that side of the ball. Drafting Ellis Robinson IV out of Georgia would go a long way toward that cause. He's been a stud since he arrived in Athens and has only furthered that this season in an even more prominent role. Robinson's ideal length and speed should be a nice jolt for a Saints secondary that needs plenty of long-term health.

Once again, we're back to the Jets to round out the Top 10 and, while Will Echoles has been the pick here often, there's no denying Tennessee's Xavier Gilliam at this point. He was a force last year on a bad Penn State team, but he's truly risen to prominence after transferring to the Vols. He creates penetration as both a run-stuffer and pass-blocker on the interior and could have the same type of impact on the Jets defense that Quinnen Williams did, which is incidentally how the Jets got this selection from the Cowboys.