NFL picks and predictions for preseason Week 3, straight-up and ATS

The NFL preseason is about to come to a close with one more slate of games on the docket for Week 3. It feels like just yesterday that training camps were getting underway, but we're now at a point where only 16 preseason games stand between fans and the first game of the NFL regular season. That's beautiful to say and consider. However, we should continue shaking off the rust a bit here by diving into some final preseason predictions.

Picking NFL preseason games is a monumentally difficult task when you're talking about rotating rosters that haven't been cut down yet and so many other factors. We've never been scared of a challenge, though, so we're handing out NFL picks for every game in Week 3 of the preseason — and to make it even better, we're doing so with straight-up and against-the-spread predictions for each game as well.

Note: All lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

NFL preseason predictions for Week 3: Picks straight-up and ATS for every game

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NFL Preseason Week 3 Matchup Straight-Up Pick ATS Pick Steelers at Bills Bills Bills -2.5 49ers at Raiders Raiders Raiders -3.5 Patriots at Browns Patriots Patriots -2.5 Rams at Chargers Rams Rams +2.5 Vikings at Broncos Broncos Broncos -6.5 Commanders at Ravens Ravens Commanders +3.5 Falcons at Dolphins Falcons Falcons -4.5 Texans at Panthers Panthers Panthers +1.5 Giants at Jets Giants Giants -3 Buccaneers at Jaguars Buccaneers Buccaneers -2.5 Saints at Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys -2.5 Cardinals at Packers Cardinals Cardinals -2.5 Seahawks at Chiefs Seahawks Seahawks +1.5 Bengals at Eagles Eagles Eagles -2.5 Lions at Colts Colts Colts -3.5 Bears at Titans Titans Titans -2.5

Preseason Week 2 record: 8-8 straight-up, 6-10 against the spread

Once again, I feel compelled to warn you that picking NFL preseason games is next to impossible. I've picked every game of the NFL season for the past few years. And after going 8-8 straight-up last week, I actually didn't feel bad about that performance. It's as tough as it comes, so please take all of this with a grain of salt and know that this is one of the more perplexing times of the year to make predictions for. We move.

The 3 NFL preseason picks I really have a feel for

New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New England Patriots (-2.5) at Cleveland Browns

Point blank, I don't know how you could, from either a karmic or football sense, reasonably expect something positive to happen for the Cleveland Browns this week. Their entire quarterback room is a mess with Deshaun Watson now affirmed as QB1 over Shedeur Sanders, and it speaks volumes that Dillon Gabriel was nary mentioned in that battle throughout the offseason. If that wasn't enough, Tommy DeVito and the Patriots depth have actually looked quite promising throughout the preseason to this point. They might be on the road, but it really doesn't sway me in any capacity. The Patriots will end up with the victory here.

New Orleans Saints at Dallas Cowboys (-2.5)

Especially in the final week of the preseason, one of the potential edges (though certainly not one that's 100 percent accurate) is a situation in which there is something at stake that can be leveraged. In this matchup, it seems like the Cowboys are keeping the backup quarterback battle between Joe Milton and Sam Howell going into the final week of the preseason. Milton has been a standout in the preseason and Howell obviously has regular-season experience. The Saints, on the other hand, are not the deepest roster in the world. When you combine those two factors, I like where Dallas is for this matchup at home.

Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts (-3.5)

I won't lie to you and say that laying 3.5 points in a preseason game makes me feel good about this, but I'm just looking at the situation at hand. When it comes to these exhibition contests, so much of it is trying to decipher the depth on the roster. While I think Anthony Richardson might be cooked for the Colts, the fact of the matter is he's their third-string option behind Riley Leonard. Meanwhile, the Lions have a truly worrisome backup quarterback situation at hand with Luke Altmyer and Josh Dobbs. I don't buy either of those options, and think the offensive difference should push Indianapolis to a win in this one.