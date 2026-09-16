NFL Trade Deadline Big Board: 10 early trade candidates with ideal landing spots

At long last, NFL fans can turn their attention to games that count, rather than how their respective general managers are building their favorite teams' rosters. As fun as that is, the sad reality is that the rumor mill never sleeps. Trade rumors will continue to circulate daily, and while a major blockbuster is unlikely to come together anytime soon, discussions are sure to be had.

The Nov. 10 deadline is going to come about before you know it, and given that, it's never too early to discuss players who might be on the move. With that in mind, let's dive in, highlighting 10 players who could be on the move and a potential landing spot for each of them.

10. WR Xavier Legette (Carolina Panthers → Las Vegas Raiders)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Carolina Panthers put up 37 points in Week 1, yet Xavier Legette put up a goose egg in the contest. He was targeted twice and ended the day with zero receptions or yards. He returned a couple of kicks, but even then, Jimmy Horn Jr. got the bulk of the work there. Legette is very clearly an afterthought in a Panthers offense that consists of the likes of Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker, Chuba Hubbard, Jonathon Brooks and others.

Too much depth is never a bad thing, but the Panthers don't have much of a need for Legette, if Week 1 is any indication. Something the Panthers do need, though, is defense, especially after allowing 59 (!) points in Week 1. Using Legette, a former first-round selection, in a deal that'd bring back a defensive player could make sense for Carolina.

And the Las Vegas Raiders make sense as a potential landing spot. The Raiders' receiver room is lacking, so they'd have an opportunity for Legette, who is still just 25 years old and is under contract through 2027, to shine.

9. QB J.J. McCarthy (Minnesota Vikings → Los Angeles Chargers)

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Minnesota Vikings signed Kyler Murray to give them a QB upgrade, but his team debut didn't even last a full quarter before he suffered a concussion. It'd be fair to assume that J.J. McCarthy, a first-round pick just two years ago and who started 10 games in 2025, would be next in line to replace Murray, but the Vikings turned to Carson Wentz instead. Wentz wound up completing 63 percent of his throws and throwing three passing touchdowns.

McCarthy is the third-string quarterback at best, and given how well Wentz played, it's hard to envision that changing without more injuries. There's a good chance McCarthy never plays another regular-season snap in Minnesota, so why not try to capitalize on whatever value he might have left?

The Los Angeles Chargers don't need a quarterback with Justin Herbert under center in the present and future, but McCarthy could make sense as the backup, especially when considering his relationship with head coach Jim Harbaugh.

8. WR Kendrick Bourne (Arizona Cardinals → Kansas City Chiefs)

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I hate to rain on the parade of Arizona Cardinals fans after their shocking Week 1 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, but does anyone believe this team is actually going anywhere? I mean, not only is there a talent issue, but the Cardinals are in a division with the Seahawks, Rams and 49ers, legitimate Super Bowl contenders. They might be better than initially expected, but they won't be in the postseason conversation come deadline day, meaning they should be eager to trade veterans for assets that can help them win in the future. One of those veterans is Kendrick Bourne.

Bourne showed that he can provide value, recording eight receptions for 75 yards in Week 1. The Cardinals could choose to keep him around, but they still have Michael Wilson and Marvin Harrison Jr., meaning that their wide receiver room should be somewhat fine regardless, and that they should be eager to capitalize on a deal if a team overpays.

The Kansas City Chiefs could be that team. As encouraging as their Week 1 win was, Kenneth Walker III won't rush for 175 yards every week, and their leading receiver was Rashee Rice, with two receptions and 19 yards. Bourne gives the Chiefs a dependable option for Patrick Mahomes to throw to.

7. RB James Conner (Arizona Cardinals → Green Bay Packers)

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of Cardinals veterans who should be on the move, an even more obvious candidate is James Conner. While Conner has had some good moments with Arizona — even recording over 1,000 rushing yards in 2023 and 2024 — there's reason to believe the Cardinals should trade him. First of all, is he ever going to get back to those heights? He was limited to just three games in 2025, is currently on IR due to a foot injury, and is 31 years old.

Even if the Cardinals think he'll be his old self, they just used a top-three selection on Jeremiyah Love and signed Tyler Allgeier in the offseason. Arizona should be set in its backfield without Conner for the foreseeable future. Why not move him when he gets healthier in exchange for an asset that can help them in the future, rather than keep Conner around as their third-stringer?

A team like the Green Bay Packers could certainly use help at the running back position, with Josh Jacobs out for who knows how long and MarShawn Lloyd yet to establish himself at the NFL level.

6. WR Jerry Jeudy (Cleveland Browns → Buffalo Bills)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's abundantly clear that the Cleveland Browns would be better off moving on from Deshaun Watson and ushering in a new era with Shedeur Sanders or even Dillon Gabriel under center. The Browns should be gearing up for the future, and the same can be said about Jerry Jeudy and their wide receiver room.

Jeudy is talented and had a 1,200-yard season in 2024, but he had a down year in 2025 and again, the Browns should be looking ahead. Jeudy is a 27-year-old who is not under contract long-term. Why not give rookies KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston as much opportunity as they can to produce? Trading Jeudy would clear the way for those two to thrive, even with subpar quarterback play.

The Buffalo Bills traded for DJ Moore, but their depth at the wide receiver position still leaves a lot to be desired. Jeudy would slot in nicely as the WR2, and with Josh Allen under center, he could have a major impact on a Super Bowl contender.

5. LB Kayvon Thibodeaux (New York Giants → New England Patriots)

New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The New York Giants used a top-five selection on Kayvon Thibodeaux in the 2022 NFL Draft, expecting him to be a defensive cornerstone for them. He's shown glimpses of brilliance, racking up 11.5 sacks in 2023, but he's been a bit inconsistent as well, recording only 2.5 sacks in 10 games in 2025. He's talented enough to bounce back, but there's reason to believe that won't happen in New York.

The Giants have an absurd amount of defensive line depth, headlined by Brian Burns, Abdul Carter and Arvell Reese. This resulted in Thibodeaux playing in just 47 percent of the team's defensive snaps in Week 1, a steep drop-off from his 72 percent snap rate in 2025. Additionally, Thibodeaux is in the final year of his rookie contract, so he might not be long for New York anyway. Given that he's in more of a depth role and that he could be gone after the year regardless, why not see what you can get?

The New England Patriots bolstered their defensive line in the offseason, but could still use more help in that area. Thibodeaux could help them out not only this season, but, given that he's only 25 years old, an extension could be in the cards.

4. QB Mac Jones (San Francisco 49ers → Atlanta Falcons)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The San Francisco 49ers are in an ideal spot, as not only do they have a franchise quarterback, Brock Purdy, but they have arguably the best backup quarterback in the NFL, Mac Jones. Keeping Jones makes sense, knowing that they'd be in a relatively good spot if Purdy had to miss time, but so does trading him.

Jones is a free agent after the year, and after Baker Mayfield signed an extension to remain with the Buccaneers, he'll be the best quarterback in the class, opening the door wide open for him to earn a starting role elsewhere. A team that views him as a starter could be ultra-aggressive now, attempting to pry him away from San Francisco.

The Atlanta Falcons could be that team, as it's hard to envision Tua Tagovailoa, Michael Penix Jr. or anyone else in the organization starting many games in 2026, let alone beyond. Trading for and extending Jones would make a lot of sense.

3. EDGE Josh Sweat (Arizona Cardinals → Detroit Lions)

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Sweat was in trade rumors all offseason, and while the Arizona Cardinals ultimately held onto him, they might not past the deadline. Again, as good as that Week 1 win was, will the Cardinals actually be in contention by the deadline? Assuming they're not, why not try to capitalize on Sweat's value?

The 29-year-old was a major contributor on an Eagles team that won a Super Bowl, and he recorded 12.0 sacks for Arizona in 2025. The Cardinals can get an absolute haul for him, and know that he probably won't even be in the organization when they're ready to win. Why not consider moving him in what still figures to be a lost year?

A team like the Detroit Lions could give them an offer too good to turn down, as they've been searching for a lineman to play opposite Aidan Hutchinson. There's a good chance Sweat will be as good as anyone available.

2. EDGE Maxx Crosby (Las Vegas Raiders → Dallas Cowboys)

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Maxx Crosby | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Las Vegas Raiders traded Maxx Crosby in the offseason, only for the Baltimore Ravens to call the deal off due to concerns about his physical. It'd certainly be awkward for the Raiders to shop him around again, but there's a reason they traded him in the first place. They got a ton in return and they're a rebuilding franchise.

Has anything changed in either regard? Crosby showed he's still elite in Week 1 by recording 1.5 sacks, and the Raiders, despite their win, will likely be one of the worst teams in the AFC. They have a long way to go before competing. Why not capitalize on his immense value at the deadline?

The Dallas Cowboys were linked heavily to Crosby before he was traded to Baltimore, and with Micah Parsons out of the picture, they could use a game-changing defensive player. Crosby would be that and then some.

1. CB Joey Porter Jr. (Pittsburgh Steelers → Chicago Bears)

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The likeliest player to get dealt as of this writing is undoubtedly Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. This has nothing to do with his ability, as Porter figures to be a key contributor on a Steelers team that should be in postseason contention. It has everything to do with his contract situation.

Porter is entering the final year of his deal, and the odds of an extension are decreasing by the day. He missed Week 1 with a back injury, but who knows if he'll even be willing to suit up for Pittsburgh when healthy without a new deal? If the Steelers are unwilling to meet his extension demands, trading him to ensure they get something would make a lot of sense.

A team that could be in the mix for Porter is the Chicago Bears, who are already missing Kyler Gordon and Coby Bryant in their secondary. Porter would be a welcome addition for a Bears team trying to win the Super Bowl.