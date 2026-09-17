NFL TV coverage maps for Week 2: Announcer teams, broadcast schedule and more

The NFL season is underway and Week 1 brought with it a ton of storylines and drama for the upcoming season. The return of football also saw the NFL spread out a lot of games over the course of the weekend, with action coming on Wednesday and Thursday in addition to a double doubleheader on Sunday before games to wrap it up on Sunday and Monday night.

Week 2 sees the more standard cadence of Thursday, Sunday and Monday games, which is a rarity given how much the league likes to spread out its inventory. There are a few intriguing games throughout the day on Sunday, including Bears-Vikings and Bengals-Texans, but what contests will be available in your area?

Read on for a look at that information, as well as who is calling each game, with a look at the NFL's Week 2 TV Coverage Maps. As always, the maps are provided by the fine folks over at 506 Sports.

Thursday, Sept. 16

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thursday Night Football (8:20 p.m. ET On Prime Video)

Detroit Lions (1-0) At Buffalo Bills (1-0): Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit

The latest season of Thursday Night Football begins in Buffalo as the Bills open up the new Highmark Stadium in primetime against the Lions. The contest promises the potential for a lot of points to keep Al Michaels entertained throughout the evening.

Sunday, Sept. 20

CBS (Singleheader)

CBS Singleheader NFL TV Coverage Map | 506 Sports

Game Announcers Map Color Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0) At New England Patriots (0-1) Jim Nantz, J.J. Watt Red Cincinnati Bengals (1-0) At Houston Texans (0-1) Kevin Harlan, Trent Green Green New Orleans Saints (0-1) At Baltimore Ravens (1-0) Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta Yellow Cleveland Browns (0-1) At Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-1) Tom McCarthy, Robert Turbin Light Blue Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0) At Denver Broncos (0-1) (4:05 p.m. ET) Ian Eagle, Ross Tucker Dark Blue Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) At Los Angeles Chargers (0-1) (4:05 p.m. ET) Andrew Catalon, Logan Ryan Orange

CBS has a singleheader this week and will send the top team of Jim Nantz and J.J. Watt to Foxboro for the Patriots' home opener against Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers. There are a pair of 4:05 games as well with Jaguars-Broncos in Denver being the most intriguing among them.

FOX (Early Window)

FOX Early NFL TV Coverage Map | 506 Sports

Game Announcers Map Color Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) At Tennessee Titans (0-1) Adam Amin, Drew Brees Red Minnesota Vikings (1-0) At Chicago Bears (1-0) Joe Davis, Greg Olsen Blue Green Bay Packers (0-1) At New York Jets (1-0) Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma Green Carolina Panthers (0-1) At Atlanta Falcons (0-1) Tim Brando, Matt Millen Yellow

FOX has the Week 2 doubleheader and is giving most of the country the Vikings-Bears NFC North clash early that will assure the winner has at least a share of the division lead entering Week 2. Packers-Jets and Eagles-Titans are the top secondary options while Panthers-Falcons won't be seen outside of select NFC South markets.

FOX (Late Window)

FOX Late NFL TV Coverage Map | 506 Sports

Game Announcers Map Color Washington Commanders (0-1) At Dallas Cowboys (0-1) Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady Red Miami Dolphins (0-1) At San Francisco 49ers (1-0) Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston Blue Seattle Seahawks (1-0) At Arizona Cardinals (1-0) Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth Green

America's Game Of The Week will be in Dallas as the Commanders and Cowboys seek to avoid a disastrous 0-2 start in the NFC East. That contest will go to most of the country and with two additional undercard matchups (Dolphins-49ers and Seahawks-Cardinals) RedZone fans will have five games to enjoy in the late window.

Sunday Night Football (8:20 p.m. ET On NBC)

Indianapolis Colts (0-1) At Kansas City Chiefs (1-0): Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth

The Sunday night game in Week 2 marks a second straight primetime appearance for Kansas City, which is aiming to improve to 2-0 at the expense of Daniel Jones and the Colts. Given the rough road ahead this spot could be as close to a must-win for Indianapolis as any team faces in the league in Week 2.

Monday, Sept. 21

Monday Night Football (8:15 p.m. ET On ESPN/ABC)

New York Giants (1-0) At Los Angeles Rams (0-1): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

Week 2 concludes in Los Angeles as the Rams look to put their disastrous Melbourne trip behind them against the Giants, who started the John Harbaugh era with a bang against the Cowboys. There will also be a Manningcast on ESPN2 as Peyton and Eli break down all the action.