NFL TV coverage maps for Week 4: Announcer teams, broadcast schedule and more

The start of October means fall is in full swing and the NFL is starting to get into a groove. After a highly competitive Week 3, there are a bunch of key games on Sunday afternoon in Week 4, which might be better than the primetime matchups this week.

The 4:25 p.m. ET window is particularly stacked, as both Chiefs-Raiders and Broncos-49ers fall under CBS' purview, but what games will be available in your area? Read on to find that out, as well as who is calling each game, with a look at the latest NFL TV coverage maps courtesy of the fine folks over at 506 Sports.

NFL Week 4 TV Coverage Maps

Thursday, Oct. 1

Thursday Night Football (Prime Video)

Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1) at Cleveland Browns (2-1): Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit

The AFC North is the only division in football with all four of its teams above .500 entering October, making Steelers-Browns a much more interesting game than when the schedule first came out. Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be in Cleveland to see if the Browns can pull off another home upset to improve to 3-1 on the year.

Sunday, Oct. 4

NFL International Series (9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network)

Indianapolis Colts (1-2) At Washington Commanders (1-2): Dave Pasch, Kurt Warner, Jason Kelce

The first London game of the season is here, as the Colts and Commanders face off for a chance to get back to .500. The announcing team has changed as a result of the ESPN acquisition of NFL Network, as Dave Pasch takes over as the play-by-play man for Kurt Warner, who will also be joined in the booth by Jason Kelce.

FOX (early window)

FOX has a singleheader in Week 4 | 506 Sports

Game Announcers Map Color Los Angeles Rams (1-2) at Philadelphia Eagles (2-1) Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady Red Dallas Cowboys (1-2) at Houston Texans (0-3) Kenny Albert, Greg Olsen Blue Green Bay Packers (1-2) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-3) Chris Myers, Jonathan Vilma Green New York Jets (1-2) at Chicago Bears (2-1) Tim Brando, Drew Brees Yellow Miami Dolphins (0-3) at Minnesota Vikings (3-0) (4:05 p.m. ET) Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston Orange

FOX has a singleheader this week, so most of the country will either see Rams-Eagles or the battle of Texas early on. A few announcer teams are changed up due to Joe Davis and Adam Amin on postseason baseball duty, so Kenny Albert is up to the No. 2 crew with Greg Olsen in Week 4.

CBS (early window)

Patriots-Bills dominates CBS' early slate in Week 4 | 506 Sports

Game Announcers Map Color New England Patriots (1-2) at Buffalo Bills (3-0) Ian Eagle, Ross Tucker Red Arizona Cardinals (1-2) at New York Giants (2-1) Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta Blue Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1) at Cincinnati Bengals (2-1) Tom McCarthy, Robert Turbin Green Tennessee Titans (0-3) at Baltimore Ravens (2-1) Chris Lewis, Luke Kuechly Yellow

Most of the spotlight in the early window will go to Patriots-Bills, which is getting the vast majority of CBS' distribution. That comes at expense of the other three games here, including a very intriguing Jaguars-Bengals tilt that isn't going far outside its divisional markets.

CBS (late window)

Chiefs-Raiders and Broncos-49ers are the headliners for CBS' late slate | 506 Sports

Game Announcers Map Color Kansas City Chiefs (3-0) at Las Vegas Raiders (3-0) Jim Nantz, J.J. Watt Red Denver Broncos (2-1) at San Francisco 49ers (3-0) Kevin Harlan, Trent Green Blue Los Angeles Chargers (0-3) at Seattle Seahawks (2-1) Andrew Catalon, Logan Ryan Green

CBS has two very strong doubleheader games for the late window but is choosing to send Jim Nantz and J.J. Watt to Las Vegas for the Chiefs-Raiders clash that will give the winner a share of the AFC West lead. Broncos-49ers is getting a large share of distribution as well, while Chargers-Seahawks is far and away the least viewed game in the window, making Red Zone an intriguing call for those who have access to it.

Sunday Night Football (NBC)

Detroit Lions (2-1) at Carolina Panthers (1-2): Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth

Sunday Night Football is back in Charlotte for the first time in over a decade as the Panthers host the Lions on NBC. The game has serious shootout potential, as both Jared Goff and Bryce Young have their offenses cooking early in the season.

Monday, Oct. 5

Monday Night Football (ESPN)

Atlanta Falcons (1-2) at New Orleans Saints (1-2): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

This week's Monday night game is an ESPN-only affair, as the Falcons and Saints face off in a game that marks the 20th anniversary of the Saints' return to the Superdome after Hurricane Katrina. The Manningcast is back on ESPN2 as Peyton and Eli are set to continue their alternative commentary after taking Week 3 off.