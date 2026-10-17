NFL TV coverage maps for Week 6: Announcer teams, broadcast schedule and more

After a very chaotic Week 5, the NFL season is set for more drama in Week 6. Josh Allen and the Bills, fresh off a dramatic overtime win over the Rams on Monday night, head to Las Vegas to take on the 3-2 Raiders while Lamar Jackson is angling to come back for the Ravens in a critical AFC North matchup with the Browns.

Those matchups are two of the more compelling NFL contests in Week 6, but what games will be available in your area? Read on to find that out, as well as who is calling each game, with a look at the latest NFL TV Coverage Maps courtesy of the fine folks over at 506 Sports.

Thursday, Oct. 15

Thursday Night Football (Prime Video)

Seattle Seahawks (3-2) At Denver Broncos (3-2): Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit

The Thursday night game this week was a very intriguing one as two potential Super Bowl contenders with significant flaws squaring off in Denver. Denver's Bo Nix questions didn't subside, but perhaps the best Broncos defensive performance of the year to date caused enough problems from Sam Darnold and the one-dimensional Seahawks offense to get the win in a low-scoring nailbiter.

Sunday, Oct. 18

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NFL International Series (NFL Network)

Houston Texans (1-4) At Jacksonville Jaguars (4-1) (9:30 a.m. ET from London): Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick

The final NFL game from London this year brings with it a second straight home game for Jacksonville, which is hoping their Week 5 win over the Eagles springboards into an international sweep of the Texans. Bob Wischusen and Louis Riddick are on the call this week as NFL Network debuts a new broadcast crew for the first time.

FOX (Singleheader)

FOX NFL TV Coverage Map Week 6 | 506 Sports

Game Announcers Map Color Chicago Bears (3-2) At Atlanta Falcons (2-3) Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady Red New Orleans Saints (1-4) At New York Giants (3-1-1) Adam Amin, Drew Brees Blue Baltimore Ravens (4-1) At Cleveland Browns (3-2) Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston Green Tennessee Titans (0-5) At Indianapolis Colts (2-3) Chris Myers, Jonathan Vilma Orange Arizona Cardinals (1-4) At Los Angeles Rams (2-3) (4:05 p.m. ET) Kenny Albert, Greg Olen Yellow

This is not a great singleheader for FOX, which will send its top crew of Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady to Atlanta for the Bears-Falcons matchup. Ravens-Browns is the only game on FOX's schedule featuring two teams with winning records, but it is only being sent to AFC North markets.

CBS (Early Window)

CBS Early NFL TV Coverage Map Week 6 | 506 Sports

Game Announcers Map Color Carolina Panthers (2-2) At Philadelphia Eagles (2-3) Ian Eagle, Ross Tucker Red Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2) At Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-4) Andrew Catalon, Logan Ryan Blue New York Jets (2-3) At New England Patriots (3-2) Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta Green

CBS will be locked in on the state of Pennsylvania in its early window as most of the country will get either Panthers-Eagles or Steelers-Bucs. The third game in here is Jets-Patriots, which is only being sent to AFC East markets.

CBS (Late Window)

CBS Late NFL TV Coverage Map Week 6 | 506 Sports

Game Announcers Map Color Buffalo Bills (4-1) At Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) Jim Nantz, J.J. Watt Red Los Angeles Chargers (0-5) At Kansas City Chiefs (4-0) Kevin Harlan, Trent Green Blue

The Chargers' early struggles led CBS to call an audible for its lead late game, sending Jim Nantz and J.J. Watt to Las Vegas for an interesting showdown between the Bills and Raiders. The result is a roughly East/West distribution for the two games, with the only West Coast markets getting Bills-Raiders being territories with vested interest in Raiders' games.

Sunday Night Football (NBC)

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas Cowboys (2-3) At Green Bay Packers (3-2): Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth

We could be in store for a Sunday night shootout as the Cowboys and Packers square off at Lambeau field with their explosive offenses facing off against suspect defenses. This is the second straight year NBC has had this matchup after seeing Micah Parsons' return to Dallas result in a tie in Week 4 of the 2025 campaign.

Monday, Oct. 19

Monday Night Football (ESPN/ABC)

Washington Commanders (1-3-1) At San Francisco 49ers (5-0): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

The final game of Week 6 comes as the 49ers seek to maintain their perfect record against a 1-3-1 Commanders team that watched Jayden Daniels fritter away a chance at a game-winning field goal attempt in Week 5 thanks to poor situational awareness. The matchup will be simulcast on ABC, but there is no Manningcast as Peyton and Eli will take the week off.