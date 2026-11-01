NFL TV coverage maps for Week 8: Announcer teams, broadcast schedule and more

It's hard to believe but this Sunday's NFL action is going to be the start of November as we approach the mid-season point. After an intriguing Week 7 that saw more dominance from the Northern divisions, those teams will now face off in more important Week 8 matchups, including Round 2 of Browns-Steelers and the first showdown between undefeated Minnesota and Detroit at Ford Field.

What NFL games will be available in your area and who will be on the call for each contest? Find out in the latest edition of the NFL TV Coverage Maps, with the maps provided as always by the fine folks over at 506 Sports.

Thursday, Oct. 29

Thursday Night Football (Prime Video)

Green Bay Packers (4-3) At Carolina Panthers (3-3): Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit

Two inconsistent teams take the field on Thursday as Carolina looks to bounce back from a blowout at home against Tampa Bay with a big win over the Packers. The Panthers marked their arrival last year with a huge upset at Lambeau Field so Green Bay would love to return the favor this season.

Sunday, Nov. 1

FOX (Singleheader)

FOX NFL TV Coverage Map, Week 8 | 506 Sports

Game Announcers Map Color Minnesota Vikings (6-0) At Detroit Lions (4-2) Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady Red Arizona Cardinals (2-5) At Dallas Cowboys (3-4) Kenny Albert, Greg Olsen Blue Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) At New York Jets (2-5) Chris Myers, Jonathan Vilma Yellow Atlanta Falcons (3-4) At Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-5) Mark Followill, Daryl Johnston Orange Los Angeles Chargers (0-6) At Los Angeles Rams (3-4) (4:05 p.m. ET) Adam Amin, Drew Brees Green

FOX has a singleheader this week but does have one elite game, Minnesota-Detroit, that will get the vast majority of its distribution. The lone 4:05 game is the battle of Los Angeles as the winless Chargers look to get on the board against the Rams at SoFi Stadium.

CBS (Early Window)

CBS Early NFL TV Coverage Map, Week 8 | 506 Sports

Game Announcers Map Color Baltimore Ravens (4-3) At Buffalo Bills (5-1) Ian Eagle, Ross Tucker Red Cleveland Browns (5-2) At Pittsburgh Steelers (5-2) Kevin Harlan, Trent Green Blue Indianapolis Colts (2-5) At Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta Green Tennessee Titans (1-6) At Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) Tom McCarthy, Robert Turbin Yellow

CBS has an embarassment of riches this week with two elite games at 1:00, Ravens-Bills and Browns-Steelers. Most of the country will get Ravens-Bills but CBS could opt to flip neutral markets over to Browns-Steelers later in the week if there are bad reports about Lamar Jackson's availability for this one.

CBS (Late Window)

CBS Late NFL TV Coverage Map, Week 8 | 506 Sports

Game Announcers Map Color Kansas City Chiefs (5-1) At Denver Broncos (5-2) Jim Nantz, J.J. Watt Red Miami Dolphins (1-5) At New England Patriots (4-3) Andrew Catalon, Logan Ryan Blue

First place in the AFC West is on the line in the late window as the Broncos host the Chiefs in a game that will go to nearly the entire country. Dolphins-Patriots is the undercard that will only be seen in New England and South Florida.

Sunday Night Football (NBC)

Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) At Washington Commanders (1-4-1): Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth

This is our first true Sunday night dud of the season as the banged up Eagles hit the road to take on 1-4-1 Washington in a true NFC Least affair. Thanks to complicated flex protection rules, the NFL didn't have many options to replace this game and opted to stick with the status quo.

Monday, Nov. 2

Monday Night Football (ESPN)

Seattle Seahawks (4-3) At Chicago Bears (5-2): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

This is a strong Monday night matchup between two division winners from a year ago, which makes it a bit of a surprise that it isn't being simulcast on ABC as well. There is, however, a Manningcast available for the contest on ESPN2.