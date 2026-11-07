NFL TV coverage maps for Week 9: Announcer teams, broadcast schedule and more

After an action-packed Week 8, the NFL's Week 9 slate certainly leaves a lot to be desired. There are exactly two games in Week 9 that match up a pair of teams with winning records, and one of them falls on Monday night, leaving a thin Sunday afternoon slate that may not shake up the playoff picture too much.

One off field storyline in Week 9 that has some intrigue is Tom Brady calling his first Patriots game for FOX as they host the Packers, while a few sneaky games of intrigue include Raiders-49ers and Broncos-Panthers, but what games will be available in your area? Read on for a look at that, as well as who is calling all the action, with a look at the latest NFL TV Coverage Maps thanks to the fine folks over at 506 Sports.

Thursday, Nov. 5

Thursday Night Football (Prime Video)

Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2) At Baltimore Ravens (4-4): Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit

This week's Thursday night affair lost a lot of luster when Baltimore saw Lamar Jackson and backup Tyler Huntley go down with injuries that required IR stints. Undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano is set to start for the Ravens, who won't have enough time to get newly-acquired Jacoby Brissett up to speed to play in this contest.

Sunday, Nov. 8

NFL International Series (NFL Network)

Cincinnati Bengals (5-2) Vs. Atlanta Falcons (3-5) (9:30 a.m. ET In Madrid, Spain): Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick

After a week off, the International Series is back for the NFL's second trip to Spain with a matchup of completely unpredictable sides in Cincinnati and Atlanta. Bob Wischusen and Louis Riddick, who called the Jaguars-Texans London game in Week 6, are back on duty for NFL Network.

CBS (Singleheader)

CBS NFL TV Coverage Map, Week 10 | 506 Sports

Game Announcers Map Color New York Jets (2-6) At Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) Jim Nantz, J.J. Watt Red Denver Broncos (6-2) At Carolina Panthers (3-4) Ian Eagle, Ross Tucker Blue Detroit Lions (5-2) At Miami Dolphins (1-6) Kevin Harlan, Trent Green Green Cleveland Browns (5-3) At New Orleans Saints (2-5) Andrew Catalon, Logan Ryan Yellow Houston Texans (2-5) At Los Angeles Chargers (0-7) (4:05 p.m.) Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta Orange

The singleheader slate that CBS has is quite frankly terrible and it is hard to blame them for sending Jim Nantz and J.J. Watt to Kansas City to make Patrick Mahomes the lead of their slate. The lone 4:05 game features arguably the two most disappointing teams in the NFL this season as the Texans take on the Chargers in Los Angeles.

FOX (Early Window)

FOX Early NFL TV Coverage Map, Week 10 | 506 Sports

Game Announcers Map Color Dallas Cowboys (3-5) At Indianapolis Colts (2-6) Adam Amin, Drew Brees Red New York Giants (4-2-1) At Philadelphia Eagles (2-6) Joe Davis, Greg Olsen Blue Los Angeles Rams (4-4) At Washington Commanders (2-4-1) Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth Green

The entire NFC East plays in FOX's early window, with the network opting to give most of the country America's Team as the Cowboys hope to rebound from a disastrous loss with a trip to Indy and the struggling Colts. Joe Davis is also back from postseason baseball duty for FOX and is back with Greg Olsen in Philadelphia for Giants-Eagles.

FOX (Late Window)

FOX Late NFL TV Coverage Map, Week 10 | 506 Sports

Game Announcers Map Color Green Bay Packers (5-3) At New England Patriots (5-3) Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady Red Las Vegas Raiders (4-4) At San Francisco 49ers (6-1) Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston Blue Arizona Cardinals (3-5) At Seattle Seahawks (4-4) Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma Green

FOX has been hyping up Tom Brady's return to Foxboro for a week and will send Packers-Patriots to most of the country as a result. The other two games could feature competitive matchups involving NFC West teams, but none of them will be seen outside the West Coast unless the main game turns into a blowout.

Sunday Night Football (NBC)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) At Chicago Bears (6-2): Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth

The Bucs' turnaround after an 0-4 start has certainly helped out NBC, which was getting nervous about this game when Tampa Bay looked terrible to start the year. Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will be at Soldier Field for this contest between two teams that are in contention for their respective division titles.

Monday, Nov. 9

Monday Night Football (ESPN/ABC)

Buffalo Bills (6-1) At Minnesota Vikings (6-1): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

The best game of Week 9 is on Monday night as two division winners square off in Minneapolis as Josh Allen seeks to overcome whatever Brian Flores' defense could throw at him. The matchup is back to an ABC simulcast, but Peyton and Eli will be taking a week off of the Manningcast as part of a pre-scheduled break.