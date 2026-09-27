NFL Week 3 TV coverage maps show which games are on in your area

The start of fall brought with it an unwanted changing of the guard at quarterback for several NFL teams. Week 2 saw quarterback injuries dominate the landscape, with the Giants potentially losing Jaxson Dart for the season with a knee injury while Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels are set to miss time as well.

Week 3 brings with it another interesting slate of games, including another International Series showdown as Baltimore and Dallas head to Brazil while New England and Jacksonville face off in a critical AFC contest, but what games will be available in your area?

Read on to find that information out, as well as who is calling each game, with a look at the latest NFL TV Coverage Maps. These maps are provided, as always, by the fine folks over at 506 Sports.

Thursday, Sept. 24

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thursday Night Football (Prime Video)

Atlanta Falcons (0-2) At Green Bay Packers (1-1): Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit

The start of Week 3 sees the Falcons begin a run of three straight primetime games with a trip to Lambeau Field to take on the Packers, who needed a fourth quarter rally to escape the Jets. While Atlanta has looked hapless so far, they are hoping the return of Michael Penix Jr under center ignites a slumbering offense loaded with skill position talent.

Sunday, Sept. 27

FOX (Singleheader)

FOX NFL TV Coverage Map | 506 Sports

Game Announcers Map Color Los Angeles Chargers (0-2) At Buffalo Bills (2-0) Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady Red New York Jets (1-1) At Detroit Lions (1-1) Adam Amin, Drew Brees Green Seattle Seahawks (2-0) At Washington Commanders (0-2) Joe Davis, Greg Olsen Yellow Carolina Panthers (1-1) At Cleveland Browns (1-1) Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth Light Blue Minnesota Vikings (2-0) At Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-2) (4:05 p.m. ET) Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma Dark Blue Arizona Cardinals (1-1) At San Francisco 49ers (2-0) (4:05 p.m. ET) Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston Orange

FOX has its first singleheader slate of the season and will send its top crew of Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady to Buffalo to see the Bills play host to the 0-2 Chargers, who are desperate to get into the win column. There are two games in the 4:05 singleheader window, with most people slated to get a game in that time slot seeing Vikings-Bucs in Tampa.

CBS (Early Window)

CBS Early NFL TV Coverage Map | 506 Sports

Game Announcers Map Color Cincinnati Bengals (2-0) At Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) Ian Eagle, Ross Tucker Red Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) At Miami Dolphins (0-2) Kevin Harlan, Trent Green Blue Tennessee Titans (0-2) At New York Giants (1-1) Andrew Catalon, Logan Ryan Green New England Patriots (1-1) At Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta Yellow Houston Texans (0-2) At Indianapolis Colts (0-2) Tom McCarthy, Robert Turbin Orange

CBS has five games in the early window of its doubleheader with a Bengals-Steelers AFC North showdown getting the highest distribution. One of the best games in the window, Patriots-Jaguars, is getting a surprisingly small market share thanks to bigger brands being prioritized by CBS.

CBS (Late Window)

CBS Late NFL TV Coverage Map | 506 Sports

Game Announcers Map Color Baltimore Ravens (1-1) At Dallas Cowboys (1-1) Jim Nantz, J.J. Watt Red Las Vegas Raiders (2-0) At New Orleans Saints (1-1) Chris Lewis, Luke Kuechly Blue

The international showdown between Baltimore and Dallas is CBS' top game of the week, so Jim Nantz and J.J. Watt are headed to Rio de Janeiro to call a potential shootout. That matchup is going to most of the country, while Raiders-Saints is the undercard that will only see the air in local markets.

Sunday Night Football (NBC)

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Los Angeles Rams (1-1) At Denver Broncos (1-1): Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth

The primetime tour continues for the Rams, who play their third straight game under the lights as they head to Denver to take on the Broncos on Sunday night. It figures to be a compelling matchup between the two teams who lost their respective conference championship games last season.

Monday, Sept. 28

Monday Night Football (ESPN/ABC)

Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) At Chicago Bears (1-1): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

Week 3 concludes in Chicago as the 2-0 Eagles seek to get revenge for last year's Black Friday beatdown at the hands of the Bears. There will be significant quarterback questions for Chicago as Caleb Williams is week-to-week with a hamstring injury, while backup Tyson Bagent entered concussion protocol early this week, meaning there's a chance Case Keenum is under center for Ben Johnson on Monday.