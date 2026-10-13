NFL Week 6 picks and predictions, straight-up and ATS: Another Packers-Cowboys clash, Raiders scare Bills

The unbeatable Los Angeles Rams superteam is now 2-3 on the 2026 NFL season. The Houston Texans just got their first win. The Dallas Cowboys can't get out of their own way, and the Buffalo Bills are mauling everyone in their way. It's been a wacky start to the season, which has made our NFL picks and predictions for every game each week a bit more difficult than I expected. We're having to adjust our perceptions and expectations on the fly, and we're still in the mix as we head into what should be a fascinating Week 6.

Zach Rotman came out of the bullpen for me last week and came through with a solid week. Many, many thanks to him for helping the cause, but I'm back in the saddle now. Let's hope I don't make this thing go any further off the rails, but let's dive right into this fun slate with our NFL picks for Week 6 as we make predictions both straight-up and against the spread for all 14 games on the slate this week.

NFL Week 6 predictions: Picks straight-up and ATS for every game

NFL Week 6 Matchup Straight-Up Pick ATS Pick Seahawks vs. Broncos (TNF) Seahawks Seahawks -2.5 Texans vs. Jaguars (London) Jaguars Jaguars -2.5 Bears vs. Falcons Bears Bears -3.5 Ravens vs. Browns Ravens Browns +4.5 Jets vs. Patriots Patriots Patriots -7.5 Saints vs. Giants Giants Giants +1.5 Titans vs. Colts Colts Colts -6.5 Panthers vs. Eagles Panthers Panthers +1.5 Steelers vs. Buccaneers Steelers Steelers -2.5 Cardinals vs. Rams Rams Rams -12.5 Bills vs. Raiders Bills Raiders +5.5 Chargers vs. Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs -8.5 Cowboys vs. Packers Cowboys Cowboys +1.5 Commanders vs. 49ers 49ers 49ers -7.5

2026 NFL Picks Straight-Up Record: 51-28 (Last week 9-6) | ATS Record: 37-40-2 (Last week 8-7)

Note: All lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Toughest NFL Week 6 prediction to make

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buffalo Bills at Las Vegas Raiders (+5.5)

The Buffalo Bills have been rolling, including toppling the Rams in overtime in Los Angeles on Monday night. Stop me if you've heard this one before, but Buffalo has one of the NFL's best offenses behind Josh Allen and it doesn't seem like there's a defense in the league that's going to be able to stop this team from scoring 30 points — they're quite literally averaging 32.7 points per game after the first five games of the year. Meanwhile, the Raiders have certainly fallen back to earth a bit, losing two straight after their 3-0 start to the season.

At the same time, the Bills defense is the same problem it's been for the past few years. It seems like Buffalo has to produce at this level offensively to win games because the defense is going to give it up. While the Raiders might not be a surprise contender, they still look like a quite competent football team behind Kirk Cousins and, while Buffalo will be able to score on their defense, they're still averaging 26.4 points per game on the year.

I think Buffalo still has the offensive firepower against a middling defense to get the win in this game. But with it being in Vegas against a team that has a legitimate pulse, it's going to be another shootout and one that could likely be decided by a field goal once again. 5.5 points is a bit too many, so we'll take the Raiders against the spread and pray.

Easiest NFL Week 6 pick on the board

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (-8.5)

This line could've been two touchdowns and I'm still taking the Kansas City Chiefs over the division rival Chargers. For starters, what has LA shown this season to make you believe they have a chance in Arrowhead in Week 6? No, seriously. There's been little evidence to think that this game will be close as the Chiefs have been absolutely rolling on both sides of the ball while Justin Herbert delivers the worst season of his career, the Chargers defense is middling at its best and the self-inflicted wounds in each game from LA multiply likes the heads of a hydra.

If that weren't enough, Andy Reid is famously one of the most lethal head coaches when his team is coming off of the bye week. This isn't to say that the Chiefs are a perfect team as I maintain that they still need to find some more upgrades at wide receiver, especially after the gnarly Tyquan Thornton injury. While that may be true, though, they are a far better coached and more talented team than the winless Chargers and I wouldn't be surprised if this game was lopsided and out of hand early in favor of the home side.

The pick that probably has you scratching your head

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas Cowboys (+1.5) at Green Bay Packers

Coming off of a home loss to undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels and the previously winless Buccaneers, naturally I'm taking the Dallas Cowboys to go on the road to Lambeau and beat the Packers as underdogs. What about this doesn't make sense to you?

Yes, the optics look strange. However, this isn't about expecting the Cowboys hiring Mike Pettine to essentially help out new defensive coordinator Christian Parker drastically improving the defense, though it can't hurt. It's more about this being a likely shootout between these two teams because, despite what happened to Tyson Bagent and the Bears, I still don't trust Green Bay on that side of the ball. Furthermore, I also still don't trust the Packers run game, even against Dallas.

Expect this game to go back and forth throughout the action, but I believe the Cowboys are going to have more offensive firepower and some adjustments on the side of the ball you can actually trust Dallas on to attack Green Bay throughout. They might not come up with many stops of their own, but they'll have enough to pull out the win. Plus, just from a narrative perspective, if ever there was a time for the Cowboys to keep their fans from abandoning ship, it's a game like this, and this franchise has been masterful at doing exactly that over the years.