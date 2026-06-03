4 NFL stars on non-contenders who could be traded next after Myles Garrett

The Myles Garrett trade could trigger a domino effect of trades that could come down the wire. There are quite a few underperforming teams harboring some stars that could ultimately be the next ones traded after Garrett’s move ruffled the feathers of the NFL hierarchy. The New York Giants and the Arizona Cardinals are two teams with players that could be on the move. Maxx Crosby is another player on the trade block watchlist. Here are the stars that could ultimately land with a new team as some rebuilding teams might lean on a full reset.

EDGE Brian Burns, New York Giants

New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Brian Burns has sneakily been one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. He gets forgotten about thanks to playing for the New York Football Giants. That said, if things continue to spiral in East Rutherford—which, with their injury luck during OTAs, that’s very much where it’s headed—Burns could force his way out of a terrible team. There’s always a need for a pass rusher, and truthfully, at the deadline is when the Giants could maximize his value.

Burns had 16.5 sacks and three forced fumbles last season and the Giants were a four-win team last year. If things are ominous by Week 8 and Burns is in the middle of yet another strong season, I could see him wanting out, especially if the Giants start selling. This could also solve their Kayvon Thibodeaux problem too.

S Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Budda Baker has cooled off from the strong start he had to his NFL career, but he’s still a key piece of the Arizona Cardinals' roster. Truthfully Baker could get fed up with Arizona’s losing ways and want out. It wouldn’t surprise me, considering they’ve made the playoffs just once since they drafted him in 2017. The market for safeties isn’t super demanding, but the Cardinals could get a late Day 2 or early Day 3 pick for him, especially if he’s having a good season.

Like the Browns essentially had more reason to trade Garrett than not, the Cardinals should feel the same about Baker. Keeping him around during a rebuild just doesn’t make sense when he’s not going to be at a level where he’s changing the game. The Los Angeles Rams put together the blueprint. They went and loaded up on defensive stars and now they have arguably the best roster in the NFL.

CB Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Denzel Ward became the immediate question after the Cleveland Browns traded Garrett to the Rams. It’s a fair question to ask. The Browns saw what they got from Garrett and if they didn’t get super aggressive because they feel they can secure another first-round pick for Ward, that could very well be the play here. That said, for now, the Browns don’t plan on trading him. That doesn’t mean he won’t force his way out.

Much like Garrett, Ward suffered through years of miserable Cleveland Browns football. He deserves a shot to win a championship if Garrett does too. The Browns are much better off dealing him while he’s still an elite cornerback. They can either draft a top cornerback or sign one in free agency. Keeping Ward has its benefits, but if a first-round pick is out there, it’s better off to just trade him.

EDGE Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Maxx Crosby already demanded a trade once, got his request granted and then revoked after the Baltimore Ravens got cold feet. What’s to stop him from demanding a trade again? More so, what’s to stop the Raiders from dealing him at the deadline if they get a Hail Mary offer? It seems like the going rate for a top-tier pass rusher is going to cost two first-round picks, so if the Raiders get a deal like that, it would be hard to say no.

Crosby is 29 years old, and while he is on the other side of his NFL career, he also can still be a high-end contributor to a team, which is why Las Vegas could capitalize on his value. The Raiders are a long way from being a playoff team, and it’s not like the AFC West is an easy division. Trading Crosby could actually get them closer to contending in the AFC than keeping him will.

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