How Ty Simpson helped set up the Rams' Myles Garrett trade

By drafting QB Ty Simpson 13th overall, the Rams secured their future. This allowed them to trade Jared Verse and a 2027 first-round pick to land Garrett.

There are still plenty of shock waves reverberating around the NFL in the wake of the Los Angeles Rams' huge trade for Myles Garrett. No one saw the move coming, but it makes perfect sense given the mentality of how Los Angeles operates.

During their previous chase for a Super Bowl title, the Rams used their first-round picks as currency to land superstars to top their roster. GM Les Snead famously wore a T-shirt to the Rams' Super Bowl parade with the mantra of "F them picks," which came off a period where the Rams made high-profile trades for the likes of Matthew Stafford, Jalen Ramsey and Von Miller.

That period of trading meant that the Rams did not make a first-round pick for eight years between 2016, when they selected Jared Goff first overall, and 2024, when they took edge rusher Jared Verse. Ironically, both of those players were traded for superstars, with Goff going to Detroit as part of the Stafford package and Verse headed to Cleveland in the Garrett deal.

Why Ty Simpson helped start the new "F them picks" era

The Rams entered the 2026 draft with two first-round picks as the result of a shrewd draft-day trade in 2025 but used their own to add an impact corner in the form of Trent McDuffie. The other pick, which fell at 13 and belonged to the Atlanta Falcons originally, ended up being used to take Ty Simpson.

The pick was controversial at the time due to the perception that Los Angeles wasted a major win-now asset on a player who may not play in 2026 or 2027 if the recently-extended Stafford sticks around. Seeing the Rams' move for Garrett now, however, solidifies that the Simpson pick was key to a return to the "F them picks" mantra.

Los Angeles has operated with a strong belief in their scouting apparatus, which has helped them find value in the middle rounds of the draft. That strategy has held true as players like Kyren Williams and Puka Nacua came from those rounds, but it is very hard to find a franchise-caliber quarterback in that stage of the draft.

Simpson certainly has the potential to be that kind of player, but his lack of college experience means he needs significant development at the NFL level. Few teams can afford to take a first-round pick and not have him play for a few years, but the Rams' roster is so loaded that they can let Simpson learn behind Stafford and under the tutelage of Sean McVay for a few years.

Securing a long-term answer at quarterback now means the Rams don't need to draft a quarterback in the next few years, which would have been a key question with Stafford entering his age 38 season. Having that question solved meant the Rams felt emboldened enough to give up premium picks for Garrett, the best edge rusher in the NFL, as they try to win another Super Bowl in a year where the game will be held at SoFi Stadium.

Teams can trade first-round picks up to three years in advance and the Rams only sent out their 2027 first in the Garrett deal. Don't be shocked if the Rams are linked to more stars in deadline deals since they are more willing to part with first-round picks to land superstars, a strategy they have shown can work if applied properly.

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