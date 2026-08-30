Packers roster cut tracker 2026: A Josh Jacobs trade replacement and more

The Green Bay Packers made some trades on Sunday, as was expected before finalizing the 53-man roster. Green Bay traded quarterback Kyle McCord to the Miami Dolphins, as Tyrod Taylor showed enough in training camp and the preseason to cement his spot as backup to Jordan Love. Matt LaFleur often prefers proven backups to Love, so it should come as no surprise that he opted against McCord, who has done little in real game action outside of his experience at Ohio State and Syracuse.

But quarterback isn't the only position the Packers had to deal with on Sunday. Rather NFL cutdown day impacts the entire roster. 53 players isn't as many as you think, and Green Bay started training camp with over 90 bodies. Sure, the practice squad helps limit the number of literal cuts, but many of those players will be claimed by other teams, further complicating the process.

Green Bay Packers roster cuts and trades, ranked

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers | Geoff Stellfox/GettyImages

Packers trade Kyle McCord to the Dolphins

The Dolphins needed a quarterback, and the Packers believe in Love and Taylor. It really is that simple. If Love gets hurt, the Packers season is essentially over anyway. Green Bay winning a Super Bowl with their backup quarterback would be Foles-esque, and Taylor is not Nick Foles.

NFL suspends Packers RB Josh Jacobs

Jacobs was suspended over charges of battery and criminal damage to property, both misdemeanors, by the Brown County (Wis.) district attorney. Again, it's unclear if he actually did these things, but the NFL isn't taking any chances, putting him on the commissioner exempt list. Jacobs is also incredibly important to the Packers running game, obviously, so they added some depth.

Packers trade for RB Kaleb Johnson

The Packers liked Johnson a lot coming out of college. He was drafted in the third round out of Iowa by the Pittsburgh Steelers. On paper, he was a perfect fit for Arthur Smith's run scheme. It did not work, period. Johnson may be better as a depth piece in Green Bay, where he can play behind a more accomplished offensive line.

Complete list of Green Bay Packers roster cuts

Safety Tra Fluellen (released to make room for Jonnu Smith) Long snapper Cal Adomitis Offensive tackle Brant Banks Tight end Messiah Swinson Linebacker TJ Quinn Wide receiver Kaden Prather Running back Damien Martinez Wide receiver Kisean Johnson Safety Mark Perry Cornerback Shemar Bartholomew Safety Murvin Kenion III Cornerback Jaylin Simpson Linebacker Kristian Welch Running back Jaden Nixon Quarterback Kyle McCord Cornerback Domani Jackson Cornerback MJ Devonshire Tight end Thomas Yassmin expected to go on IR Wide receiver Isaiah Neyor Wide receiver Will Sheppard Defensive lineman Jaden Crumedy Offensive lineman Dalton Cooper Offensive lineman Dylan Barrett Running back Pierre Strong Jr. Edge rusher Nyjalik Kelly