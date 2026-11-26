It's going to take a while to get used to NFL football on a Wednesday night, but if Roger Goodell wants to conquer the entire fall calendar, having two legit Super Bowl contenders like the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams square off is a pretty good idea. Two of the NFC's best are set to collide on Netflix on the night before Thanksgiving, and while injuries have thinned out both rosters a bit — especially on offense — we should still be in for plenty of fireworks.

Jordan Love's MVP surge came to a screeching halt in an ugly loss to the Minnesota Vikings last weekend, just Green Bay's second defeat in its last seven contests. With Josh Jacobs likely out again in Week 12, the Packers offense will once again go as far as Love (and star wideouts Matthew Golden and Christian Watson) can carry it. The Rams, meanwhile, have suddenly started to look like the wagon we expected to see at the start of the season, winners of four in a row despite losing both Puka Nacua and Davante Adams to injury. Los Angeles is down to Konata Mumpfield as its WR1, but Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay continue to find ways to make lemonade, in large part thanks to the emergence of Blake Corum at running back.

This is a matchup with as many fantasy football implications as playoff implications, with managers and fans alike tuning in to kick off the NFL's Thanksgiving slate a day early. And you can keep up with all of the action and Packers vs. Rams player and game stats on Wednesday Night Football as we're tracking everything below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Packers vs. Rams player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary