Parker Washington ain’t much to look at, really. Going into the 2023 draft, teams saw a 5-foot-10, 200-pound wide receiver with incredibly short arms. They also saw a guy with great hands and great feet, so the Jaguars drafted him in the sixth round.

Here we are, four seasons later: He’s Trevor Lawrence’s go-to guy, he’s one of the best and most productive wide receivers in the NFL and he’s a top-three most fun player to watch in the entire league — oh, and he’s playing on the last year of his rookie contract, which means he’s slated to become a free agent this offseason. Wide receivers this talented typically don’t hit the open market, which means he’s going to be a very wanted man.



So let’s take a look around the league and try to see if we can find his landing spot come next spring. The best part of Washington’s game is his hands, so we’re not only looking at teams that need wide receivers but also teams that have (or will have) young quarterbacks in need of a pass-catcher to help develop.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The fact of the matter is that Washington is about two months away from being a free agent, so there are three ways this can go: He can sign an extension before the season ends and make a disgusting amount of money, he can sign an extension after the season ends and make a disgusting amount of money or he can hit free agency and make an even more disgusting amount of money.

If I had to bet, Washington will just re-sign with the Jaguars because smart teams don’t let a homegrown guy walk out the door. But we don’t really have a good feel for the way GM James Gladstone runs things, given that this is going to be just his third offseason in charge and he hasn’t really been in this situation yet.

Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams v Arizona Cardinals | Mike Christy/GettyImages

The Rams are going to have a really rough offseason. There’ll be a whole lot of roster turnover via free agency and possible retirements, and they don’t really have the draft picks to replenish what they’re missing.

Both Davante Adams and Puka Nacua are set to enter free agency, and if they let both walk (Adams because he’s old and Nacua because he’s both unhinged and an injury risk), the free agent market is where they will need to go for a new WR1.

If that’s a high priority for them, Washington’s the young cat that can be worth building around.

Miami Dolphins

In the third round of the 2026 draft, the Dolphins drafted Caleb Douglas. He’s been pretty solid given the absolute hellscape of a quarterback situation that he’s been dealing with.

But if they draft a quarterback with their inevitably high first-round pick next spring, it would be a big-time disservice to have Douglas as the WR1. Washington is the sure-handed kind of guy who would be ideal for helping a rookie QB develop.

On the other hand, the Dolphins might roll with Malik Willis for another season (since he’s still under contract) and draft a Hall of Fame-level prospect like Jeremiah Smith out of Ohio State.

Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals v Kansas City Chiefs | Logan Bowles/GettyImages

The 2027 Cardinals have a real opportunity to have one of the best pass-catching groups in the NFL: Trey McBride is a generationally awesome tight end and Michael Wilson will be back from his neck injury ready to retake the role as a dominant X receiver, which means that they’re just missing a guy to win from the slot.

If that’s Washington, it’ll give this offense a different level of dynamism and give their future quarterback (whoever that is) a far easier time getting into the swing of things.

The little hiccup with all of this is that Monti Ossenfort is their general manager, and he’s on one of the hottest seats in the league right now. If they get a new GM, we’ll have no idea what they prioritize or what their process is for roster-building.

Las Vegas Raiders

You’d think that Kirk Cousins and Fernando Mendoza throwing to a wide receiver group of Tre Tucker, Jalen Nailor and Jack Bech would be terrible. It’s turned out to be pretty solid.

However, that’s the kind of surprising success that’s probably not worth chasing for a second season. Mendoza deserves to get a bona fide stud as his pass catcher, and we know how awesome Klint Kubiak’s offense looks when there’s a legitimate downfield threat.

Brock Bowers is great, and he’s super productive when he lines up outside. But offenses that run their passing game through a tight end are pretty limited, ultimately. If you’re trying to get the most out of the quarterback that you drafted first overall while he’s on his rookie contract, you want to make sure you take any unnecessary limits off of offensive production.

Los Angeles Chargers

New York Jets v Los Angeles Chargers | Katelyn Mulcahy/GettyImages

From here on out, I’m going to include the Chargers in every single piece about a high-level free agent and where they can land. This is a broken team that needs everything pretty much everywhere.

But if we’re looking at wide receivers specifically, they need a guy who can take some attention away from Ladd McConkey. McConkey is a really good pass catcher, but his body has simply not been able to hold up to the contact that comes with being a WR1.

Washington not only has the ability to lighten the load for McConkey, but he also has the gravity to pull defenders. That means McConkey would stop getting assaulted the second the ball comes his way.