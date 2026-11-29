The New England Patriots were initially slated to visit the Los Angeles Chargers in NFL Week 12 on Sunday Night Football. However, that was when this game was supposed to be between two AFC contenders with Drake Maye and Justin Herbert facing off. But the game was flexed out of primetime and now both quarterbacks are unable to suit up for this matchup, meaning fans will be "treated" to Tommy DeVito vs. DJ Uiagalelei. Honestly, it might be more morbid fascination for this game than anything, but we could still see the likes of Rhamondre Stevenson or Omarion Hampton have to carry these teams. Or maybe we just get the New England and Los Angeles defenses emerging as the stars of the show on Sunday. The one thing I know is that this game is such a wild card that I can't possibly look away.

Just to see what the heck is going to happen in this strange game, football fans should be looking to keep up with the action. You can do that with us by following all of the Patriots vs. Chargers player and game stats, as well as live play-by-play action, down below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Patriots vs. Chargers player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary