Patriots vs. Dolphins live player stats, box score and match stats for NFL Week 8

The Miami Dolphins have tasted victory this season, against what some people expected from this team in 2026, but the rival New England Patriots certainly don't want that taste to linger on Sunday as they go on the road to South Beach in NFL Week 8. Drake Maye has come on strong after a dismal start, lighting up defenses over the past few weeks. That's what he hopes to do in this matchup, even with Rhamondre Stevenson and Corey Kiner headlining a banged-up backfield and with Pop Douglas and Co. headlining a receiving corps without injured A.J. Brown. As for the Dolphins, Malik Willis has started to find his footing, especially with Ollie Gordon and Caleb Douglas emerging as legit weapons.

For as low as expectations are in Miami, the truth of the matter is that the Dolphins haven't been lying down. And in a rivalry matchup on their home turf, it's reasonable to think that they're ready to trade punches with the Patriots. This game has a sneaky opportunity to turn into a bonafide shootout, and fantasy managers will be watching eagerly. You can follow along with all of the Patriots vs. Dolphins player and game stats on Sunday with us down below, as well as tracking the game with a live play-by-play feed.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Patriots vs. Dolphins player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary