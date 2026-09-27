Patriots vs. Jaguars live player stats, box score and match stats for NFL Week 3

Neither the New England Patriots nor the Jacksonville Jaguars envisioned themselves at 1-1 through the first two weeks of the season, not after a summer full of dreams of a deep AFC playoff run. Now they're set to collide in Jacksonville in Week 3 in a game that could loom very, very large in a few months' time — and leave the loser spiraling toward a full-on panic before September even ends.

The Patriots bounced back from their season-opening collapse in Seattle with a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2, but plenty of questions still remain about Drake Maye and an offense that has yet to take the step forward many expected this year. The Jags, meanwhile, turned a 13-6 lead entering the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos into a 20-13 loss. Was that merely a blip against a very good team in a hostile environment, or a sign of where Jacksonville might fall in the AFC pecking order this year?

Both NFL fans and fantasy managers alike will be looking closely at this game. Are Bhayshul Tuten and Parker Washington the only two playmakers for this Jags offense? Can Maye carry this Patriots offense with AJ Brown on the shelf, and can Romeo Doubs emerge as the high-end WR2 he got paid to be in free agency? It's all going to be under the microscope for Week 3, and you can follow along with all of the live game and player stats for this one with us down below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Patriots vs. Jaguars player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary