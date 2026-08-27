Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills live match stats, player stats, box score and more

The Pittsburgh Steelers will travel east on Thursday for the final game of the NFL preseason for Mike McCarthy's side and for the hosting Buffalo Bills. There isn't much to sort out for the Bills as the home team in this matchup, sure, as their depth chart behind the likes of Josh Allen and James Cook, among others, is what's being sorted. But for the Steelers, this is a huge game as they continue to look at the backup quarterback group of Will Howard, Drew Allar and perhaps Mason Rudolph to try and figure out if they need to cut or trade one of their signal-callers.

That will put a ton of eyes on the Steelers vs. Bills matchup in the preseason, including eager fans looking for every play and all of the stats from this final clash for both teams ahead of the regular season. That's where we can come in, helping you keep up with every snap in this game with play-by-play as well as full game stats for every player in this contest. You can follow along with it all below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Steelers vs. Bills player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary