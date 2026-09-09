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Predicting all 272 NFL regular season games: Full team records, standings and playoff picture

Ten FanSided experts picked every game of the 2026 NFL season.
ByCody Williams
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Full NFL predictions
Full NFL predictions | GettyImages | Illustration by Michael Castillo

The 2026 NFL season is finally upon us. You've seen your share of predictions by this point, I have no doubt. However, what you probably haven't seen is how playoff brackets, final records and standings predictions were actually arrived at. So rather than just operating with vibes, we're showing our work. Ten FanSided NFL experts picked all 272 games in the regular season — that's not an exaggeration, we're the sickos who actually did that — to arrive at the final records for all 32 teams as well as the final division standings and the NFL Playoff bracket. Let's start with Week 1.

NFL Week 1 predictions

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matchup

FanSided Pick

Vote

Patriots at Seahawks

Seahawks

6-4

49ers at Rams

Rams

10-0

Buccaneers at Bengals

Bengals

8-2

Saints at Lions

Lions

10-0

Jets at Titans

Jets

9-1

Ravens at Colts

Ravens

8-2

Falcons at Steelers

Steelers

9-1

Bears at Panthers

Bears

9-1

Browns at Jaguars

Jaguars

10-0

Bills at Texans

Texans

6-4

Raiders at Dolphins

Raiders

9-1

Packers at Vikings

Packers

6-4

Commanders at Eagles

Eagles

9-1

Cardinals at Chargers

Chargers

10-0

Cowboys at Giants

Cowboys

10-0

Broncos at Chiefs

Broncos

6-4

Despite big billing, the 49ers-Rams matchup in Australia was a clean sweep in our picks with Los Angeles coming out on top. And to be sure, there were a lot of lopsided results in our Week 1 picks, though I wouldn't call it shocking that we think that the Lions, Jaguars, Chargers and Cowboys are better out of the gate than the Saints, Browns, Cardinals and Giants, respectively.

But the resounding results early in Week 1 are the Seahawks besting the Patriots again, the Packers getting one on the Vikings in Minnesota, the Texans starting out strong against Josh Allen and the Bills and the Broncos getting that early leg up on the Chiefs, in Arrowhead no less.

NFL Week 2 predictions

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matchup

FanSided Pick

Vote

Lions at Bills

Bills

8-2

Panthers at Falcons

Panthers

8-2

Vikings at Bears

Bears

7-3

Eagles at Titans

Eagles

10-0

Steelers at Patriots

Patriots

9-1

Packers at Jets

Packers

10-0

Browns at Buccaneers

Buccaneers

9-1

Saints at Ravens

Ravens

9-1

Bengals at Texans

Texans

8-2

Jaguars at Broncos

Broncos

7-3

Raiders at Chargers

Chargers

9-1

Commanders at Cowboys

Cowboys

9-1

Seahawks at Cardinals

Seahawks

10-0

Dolphin at 49ers

49ers

9-1

Colts at Chiefs

Chiefs

9-1

Giants at Rams

Rams

10-0

Look, I'm not trying to tell NFL schedule makers how to do their jobs, but having a Week 2 that looks like this is not ideal in terms of garnering more excitement as we get deeper into the season. There are only two games, Vikings-Bears and Jaguars-Broncos, that ended up not being 8-2 or more lopsided. And to make that even "worse" for the NFL as a whole and the schedule, it's really hard to say that any of that is surprising. The matchups at least appear quite one-sided.

NFL Week 3 predictions

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Matchup

FanSided Pick

Vote

Falcons at Packers

Packers

10-0

Chargers at Bills

Bills

8-2

Panthers at Browns

Panthers

6-4

Jets at Lions

Lions

10-0

Texans at Colts

Texans

7-3

Chiefs at Dolphins

Chiefs

10-0

Titans at Giants

Giants

8-2

Bengals at Steelers

Bengals

6-4

Seahawks at Commanders

Seahawks

9-1

Patriots at Jaguars

Jaguars

6-4

Cardinals at 49ers

49ers

10-0

Vikings at Buccaneers

Buccaneers

7-3

Ravens at Cowboys

Ravens

6-4

Raiders at Saints

Saints

6-4

Rams at Broncos

Rams

8-2

Eagles at Bears

Bears

7-3

Now we're back into the goods, or at least somewhat more so. Rams-Broncos has the potential to be a legitimate early game-of-the-year candidate, which we have Los Angeles winning. But let's not sleep on Patriots-Jaguars and Ravens-Cowboys either. We have the home team taking both of those matchups, but only narrowly, and this should be a dramatic slate of games, especially for a week still in September.

NFL Week 4 predictions

Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr.
Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matchup

FanSided Pick

Vote

Steelers at Browns

Steelers

8-2

Colts at Commanders

Colts

7-3

Cowboys at Texans

Texans

7-3

Patriots at Bills

Bills

7-3

Jets at Bears

Bears

10-0

Jaguars at Bengals

Bengals

6-4

Cardinals at Giants

Giants

8-2

Rams at Eagles

Rams

6-4

Packers at Buccaneers

Packers

6-4

Titans at Ravens

Ravens

10-0

Dolphins at Vikings

Vikings

9-1

Chiefs at Raiders

Chiefs

10-0

Broncos at 49ers

Broncos

6-4

Chargers at Seahawks

Seahawks

7-3

Lions at Panthers

Lions

7-3

Falcons at Saints

Saints

8-2

One thing that stood out to me in these picks as they came in was how bullish this group is on the Texans as a general whole. Through the first four weeks, we're picking Houston to take down the Bills, Bengals and now the Cowboys to get off to a 4-0 start on the season. With that defense, it's hard to argue, but I do wonder if we're forgetting how shaky C.J. Stroud was at the end of last year, most notably when it came playoff time.

NFL Week 5 predictions

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matchup

FanSided Pick

Vote

Buccaneers at Cowboys

Cowboys

8-2

Eagles at Jaguars

Eagles

6-4

Texans at Titans

Texans

9-1

Bengals at Dolphins

Bengals

10-0

Raiders at Patriots

Patriots

10-0

Vikings at Saints

Vikings

6-4

Browns at Jets

Jets

7-3

Colts at Steelers

Colts

6-4

Giants at Commanders

Commanders

6-4

Broncos at Chargers

Chargers

5-5 (Tie decided by home)

Bears at Packers

Packers

9-1

Lions at Cardinals

Lions

8-2

Seahawks at 49ers

Seahawks

7-3

Ravens at Falcons

Ravens

9-1

Bills at Rams

Rams

8-2

We have our first tie in the voting picks, which means I had to explain the tiebreaker. It only made sense to me that the home team should be given the edge if we ended up with a 5-5 split. So, as such, we have the Chargers picking up a win in LA to topple the Broncos.

Outside of that, there were some tight votes. I was, perhaps, most surprised that the Eagles ended up being predicted to beat the Jaguars in one of the early international games. Not only is Jacksonville basically a pseudo-London team at this point, but there's good reason to be high on the Jags this year. That'll be an interesting one to get eyes on when Week 5 rolls around.

NFL Week 6 predictions

Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons
Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matchup

FanSided Pick

Vote

Seahawks at Broncos

Broncos

6-4

Texans at Jaguars

Texans

6-4

Bears at Falcons

Bears

9-1

Ravens at Browns

Ravens

9-1

Colts at Titans

Colts

7-3

Jets at Patriots

Patriots

8-2

Saints at Giants

Giants

6-4

Panthers at Eagles

Eagles

9-1

Steelers at Buccaneers

Buccaneers

9-1

Cardinals at Rams

Rams

10-0

Chargers at Chiefs

Chargers

6-4

Bills at Raiders

Bills

10-0

Cowboys at Packers

Packers

7-3

49ers at Commanders

49ers

8-2

Micah Parsons should be back on the field by Week 6, which would put him in line to host his former team, the Cowboys, at Lambeau Field. We're predicting that Green Bay gets the win in that one, though we were far from unanimous in that opinion. Given the history between those two teams, it's really anyone's guess as to how things go. Let's also shout out the Seahawks-Broncos matchup on Thursday, a rare gem, and one that we have the Mile High advantage pushing Denver in front of.

NFL Week 7 predictions

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matchup

FanSided Pick

Vote

Patriots at Bears

Patriots

7-3

Steelers at Saints

Steelers

6-4

49ers at Falcons

49ers

8-2

Browns at Titans

Titans

7-3

Colts at Vikings

Vikings

5-5 (Tie decided by home)

Dolphins at Jets

Jets

7-3

Buccaneers at Panthers

Panthers

6-4

Bengals at Ravens

Ravens

7-3

Giants at Texans

Texans

9-1

Broncos at Cardinals

Broncos

10-0

Packers at Lions

Packers

7-3

Rams at Raiders

Rams

10-0

Chiefs at Seahawks

Seahawks

8-2

Cowboys at Eagles

Eagles

7-3

What's with this run of fun Thursday Night Football matchups? Patriots-Bears giving us a Drake Maye and Caleb Williams duel? That sounds like a great way to usher in the weekend, and we have New England prevailing at home. Maybe most important, even if not the biggest name brand, is the Buccaneers taking down the Panthers in Carolina. With how tight the NFC South always is, that seems like a game that could be quite important when or if tiebreakers are brought into play.

NFL Week 8 predictions

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matchup

FanSided Pick

Vote

Panthers at Packers

Packers

8-2

Cardinals at Cowboys

Cowboys

10-0

Ravens at Bills

Bills

7-3

Titans at Bengals

Bengals

9-1

Vikings at Lions

Lions

8-2

Raiders at Jets

Jets

6-4

Browns at Steelers

Steelers

9-1

Falcons at Buccaneers

Buccaneers

8-2

Colts at Jaguars

Jaguars

9-1

Chargers at Rams

Rams

8-2

Chiefs at Broncos

Broncos

8-2

Patriots at Dolphins

Patriots

10-0

Eagles at Commanders

Eagles

7-3

Bears at Seahawks

Seahawks

8-2

Two big things surprised me looking at the Week 8 predictions. For starters, it was a shock to see another week with so many lopsided voting results. But more than that, there were some incredibly decisive votes on the Broncos beating the Chiefs, the Rams beating the Chargers and even, to a slightly lesser degree, the Bills toppling the Ravens. That's obviously all well within the realm of possibility,

NFL Week 9 predictions

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matchup

FanSided Pick

Vote

Jaguars at Ravens

Ravens

9-1

Bengals at Falcons

Bengals

8-2

Cowboys at Colts

Cowboys

7-3

Jets at Chiefs

Chiefs

10-0

Lions at Dolphins

Lions

9-1

Browns at Saints

Saints

9-1

Giants at Eagles

Eagles

8-2

Rams at Commanders

Rams

10-0

Broncos at Panthers

Broncos

7-3

Texans at Chargers

Chargers

8-2

Raiders at 49ers

49ers

9-1

Packers at Patriots

Patriots

5-5 (Tie decided by home)

Cardinals at Seahawks

Seahawks

10-0

Buccaneers at Bears

Bears

9-1

Bills at Vikings

Bills

8-2

NFL Week 10 predictions

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matchup

FanSided Pick

Vote

Commanders at Giants

Giants

6-4

Patriots at Lions

Lions

6-4

Chiefs at Falcons

Chiefs

9-1

Texans at Browns

Texans

10-0

Vikings at Packers

Packers

10-0

Jaguars at Titans

Jaguars

10-0

Dolphins at Colts

Colts

8-2

Panthers at Saints

Panthers

6-4

Bills at Jets

Bills

8-2

Seahawks at Raiders

Seahawks

9-1

Rams at Cardinals

Rams

10-0

49ers at Cowboys

Cowboys

7-3

Steelers at Bengals

Bengals

8-2

Ravens at Chargers

Ravens

6-4

It's quite the juxtaposition of bookends for this week with the Giants predicted to beat the Commanders on Thursday Night Football and then the Ravens playing the Chargers in a potential AFC playoff preview on Monday Night Football. But the big game is definitely the Cowboys hosting the 49ers, which we have Dallas winning at home according to our predictions.

Meanwhile, there's never been anything less shocking than a sweep of our picks for the Rams against the lowly Cards.

NFL Week 11 predictions

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matchup

FanSided Pick

Vote

Colts at Texans

Texans

8-2

Titans at Cowboys

Cowboys

9-1

Dolphins at Bills

Bills

10-0

Saints at Bears

Bears

10-0

Buccaneers at Lions

Lions

7-3

Cardinals at Chiefs

Chiefs

10-0

Jaguars at Giants

Jaguars

7-3

Ravens at Panthers

Ravens

7-3

Jets at Chargers

Chargers

10-0

Raiders at Broncos

Broncos

8-2

Steelers at Eagles

Eagles

8-2

Vikings at 49ers

49ers

6-4

Bengals at Commanders

Bengals

7-3

If you need a midseason week to go apple-picking, this might be the one. No offense to any of the lesser teams in the league, but which of these games really moves you? Based on our consensus predictions, the closest game should be the Vikings visiting the 49ers, but even that isn't necessarily the most marquee matchup — and we have to wait until Sunday Night Football to watch it. Barring injuries, this week might already be written in stone.

NFL Week 12 predictions

Full NFL predictions
NFL Thanksgiving Day | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Matchup

FanSided Pick

Vote

Packers at Rams

Rams

8-2

Bears at Lions

Bears

6-4

Eagles at Cowboys

Cowboys

9-1

Chiefs at Bills

Bills

8-2

Broncos at Steelers

Broncos

7-3

Saints at Bengals

Bengals

8-2

Raiders at Browns

Raiders

7-3

Giants at Colts

Colts

7-3

Jets at Dolphins

Dolphins

6-4

Falcons at Vikings

Vikings

8-2

Ravens at Texans

Ravens

6-4

Titans at Jaguars

Jaguars

8-2

Commanders at Cardinals

Commanders

7-3

Seahawks at 49ers

49ers

5-5 (Tie decided by home)

Patriots at Chargers

Chargers

7-3

Panthers at Buccaneers

Buccaneers

7-3

After spending the prior week off and enjoying something of a hobby outside of football, it's time to lock in for the Thanksgiving slate of games that goes throughout the entire week now. Maybe the biggest shock was the Cowboys taking down the Eagles on the holiday in Dallas. We've seen it before, sure, but I definitely didn't expect a 9-1 vote on that prediction.

There's also good reason to keep an eye on a lesser matchup with the Jets visiting the Dolphins as that game could have substantial NFL Draft order implications.

NFL Week 13 predictions

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward, running back Tony Pollard
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward, running back Tony Pollard | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matchup

FanSided Pick

Vote

Chiefs at Rams

Rams

7-3

Lions at Falcons

Lions

7-3

Jaguars at Bears

Jaguars

6-4

Bengals at Browns

Browns

5-5 (Tie decided by home)

Commanders at Titans

Titans

5-5 (Tie decided by home)

Packers at Saints

Packers

7-3

49ers at Giants

49ers

6-4

Chargers at Buccaneers

Buccaneers

7-3

Dolphins at Broncos

Broncos

10-0

Eagles at Cardinals

Eagles

10-0

Panthers at Vikings

Vikings

6-4

Bills at Patriots

Patriots

7-3

Texans at Steelers

Texans

8-2

Cowboys at Seahawks

Seahawks

7-3

I can assure you that I didn't see the Browns and Titans both picking up wins in Week 13 after having to split the ties with the home team winning. Granted, the Bengals losing in Cleveland is a bit more shocking given how high we appear to be on Cincinnati as a group, but even then, the Commanders are a better team than the Titans overall. Also, it's a heck of a Monday Night Football showdown with the Cowboys going on the road to Seattle, but we have the Seahawks picking up that victory.

NFL Week 14 predictions

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matchup

FanSided Pick

Vote

Vikings at Patriots

Patriots

10-0

Falcons at Browns

Falcons

6-4

Titans at Lions

Lions

9-1

Bears at Dolphins

Bears

10-0

Broncos at Jets

Broncos

9-1

Colts at Eagles

Eagles

7-3

Texans at Commanders

Texans

10-0

Saints at Panthers

Panthers

7-3

Buccaneers at Ravens

Ravens

9-1

Chargers at Raiders

Chargers

10-0

Chiefs at Bengals

Bengals

5-5 (Tie decided by home)

Rams at 49ers

49ers

7-3

Giants at Seahawks

Seahawks

9-1

Bills at Packers

Packers

6-4

Steelers at Jaguars

Jaguars

8-2

One thing that became clear throughout all of these 272 predictions (or 2,720 if you consider that it was 10 people voting on every game) is that there isn't much belief in the Falcons. But Atlanta picks up the win in Week 14 thanks to the benefit of playing the Browns. It's not at all surprising to see that Chiefs-Bengals and Bills-Packers were two of our closer picks for the week, though, with Cincinnati getting the home tieberaker while Green Bay narrowly got the edge over Buffalo.

NFL Week 15 predictions

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart
New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matchup

FanSided Pick

Vote

49ers at Chargers

Chargers

10-0

Seahawks at Eagles

Seahawks

6-4

Bears at Bills

Bills

6-4

Dolphins at Packers

Packers

9-1

Colts at Titans

Colts

7-3

Browns at Giants

Giants

10-0

Ravens at Steelers

Steelers

7-3

Saints at Buccaneers

Buccaneers

7-3

Falcons at Commanders

Commanders

8-2

Bengals at Panthers

Bengals

7-3

Jaguars at Texans

Texans

8-2

Jets at Cardinals

Jets

6-4

Cowboys at Rams

Rams

7-3

Broncos at Raiders

Raiders

6-4

Lions at Vikings

Vikings

6-4

Patriots at Chiefs

Chiefs

6-4

As we get late into the regular season, there are a lot of close calls in terms of the voting and Week 15 is a great example. All of them, of course, are reasonable as to why that was the case. How about the Raiders scoring an upset over the Broncos in this one, though? There are always head-scratching games like that throughout the course of the regular season, but that feels like a result in this time of the season that will have everyone starting an uproar of panic over Denver just a few weeks away from the playoffs.

NFL Week 16 predictions

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matchup

FanSided Pick

Vote

Eagles at Texans

Eagles

6-4

Packers at Bears

Bears

7-3

Bills at Broncos

Bills

6-4

Rams at Seahawks

Seahawks

6-4

Buccaneers at Falcons

Falcons

6-4

Bengals at Colts

Bengals

6-4

Commanders at Vikings

Vikings

7-3

Panthers at Steelers

Steelers

5-5 (Tie decided by home)

Chargers at Dolphins

Chargers

8-2

Cardinals at Saints

Saints

6-4

Patriots at Jets

Patriots

9-1

Browns at Ravens

Ravens

10-0

Titans at Raiders

Raiders

6-4

49ers at Chiefs

Chiefs

7-3

Jaguars at Cowboys

Cowboys

7-3

Giants at Lions

Lions

7-3

Christmas time is here, which means games on both Christmas Eve and the holiday itself. The voting splits in favor of the Eagles, Bears, Bills and Seahawks were all quite close for that special slate of games, but they got the edge in what should be show-stealing matchups. It's also a fun finish to the week as we get 49ers-Chiefs in Kansas City with the home team coming out on top, and then the Cowboys following suit on Sunday Night Football with what should be a fascinatingly entertaining matchup against the upstart Jaguars.

NFL Week 17 predictions

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matchup

FanSided Pick

Vote

Ravens at Bengals

Bengals

6-4

Giants at Cowboys

Cowboys

10-0

Broncos at Patriots

Broncos

6-4

Chiefs at Chargers

Chargers

9-1

Rams at Buccaneers

Rams

8-2

Commanders at Jaguars

Jaguars

10-0

Saints at Falcons

Falcons

6-4

Colts at Browns

Colts

6-4

Steelers at Titans

Steelers

9-1

Bills at Dolphins

Bills

7-3

Vikings at Jets

Vikings

6-4

Seahawks at Panthers

Seahawks

10-0

Raiders at Cardinals

Cardinals

7-3

Lions at Bears

Bears

8-2

Eagles at 49ers

49ers

5-5 (Tie decided by home)

Texans at Packers

Packers

7-3

As you'll see shortly, things get interesting in a couple of spots for the final two weeks of the regular season. A huge result here is the 49ers narrowly being predicted to beat the Eagles in San Francisco, which means that the NFC East could come down to the final week of the regular season to be decided, especially with Dallas (once again) beating up on the Giants.

Perhaps more importantly, the Chargers upending the Chiefs in Week 17 (and handily based on our predictions and voting) could spell the end of Kansas City's playoff hopes.

NFL Week 18 predictions

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matchup

FanSided Pick

Vote

Cowboys at Commanders

Cowboys

8-2

Jets at Bills

Bills

8-2

Browns at Bengals

Bengals

9-1

Chargers at Broncos

Broncos

8-2

Lions at Packers

Packers

6-4

Jaguars at Colts

Jaguars

6-4

Raiders at Chiefs

Chiefs

10-0

Seahawks at Rams

Rams

7-3

Bears at Vikings

Bears

7-3

Dolphins at Patriots

Patriots

10-0

Buccaneers at Saints

Saints

6-4

Eagles at Giants

Giants

5-5 (Tie decided by home)

49ers at Cardinals

49ers

9-1

Falcons at Panthers

Panthers

9-1

Steelers at Ravens

Ravens

8-2

Titans at Texans

Texans

10-0

Told you that the Eagles dropping one to the 49ers was a big deal. We now are predicting a Gianst upset of Philadelphia, even at MetLife, to end the season, again by a narrow edge. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers beating the Saints, the Broncos beating the Chargers and the Packers taking down the Lions all have major effects on the division races and playoff seeding to end the season.

Speaking of just that, let's see how we've ended up with the standings and then the playoff bracket now that we've gone through 272 games worth of predictions.

Full NFL record predictions and division standings

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

AFC East

Division Standings

Final Record

1. Buffalo Bills

13-4

2. New England Patriots

10-7

3. New York Jets

5-12

4. Miami Dolphins

1-16

The Patriots letdown that everyone is expecting indeed happens, but not as dramatically as some would have you believe. The Bills take the AFC East crown, but New England is still in the playoff mix. However, everyone will believe in the decline because they miss the postseason. Also, just shout out to the Jets for being predicted to win five games. That's close to a Super Bowl for them, right?

NFC East

Division Standings

Final Record

1. Dallas Cowboys

11-6

2. Philadelphia Eagles

11-6

3. New York Giants

6-11

4. Washington Commanders

3-14

Because of the Eagles dropping their final two games of the regular season, that gives the Cowboys the tiebreaker and the edge to take the NFC East title. Given the back-and-forth nature of this division year over year, that honestly feels just right. However, it's even more costly than you might imagine, as the Eagles actually get edged out of a playoff spot as a result of not winning the division.

AFC North

Division Standings

Final Record

1. Baltimore Ravens

14-3

2. Cincinnati Bengals

14-3

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

7-10

4. Cleveland Browns

1-16

Coming into this exercise, I didn't expect the Ravens and Bengals to come out tied with the same record in the AFC North. Baltimore gets the edge and, as such, takes the No. 1 seed in the AFC for the postseason.

NFC North

Division Standings

Final Record

1. Green Bay Packers

14-3

2. Chicago Bears

12-5

3. Detroit Lions

11-6

4. Minnesota Vikings

8-9

In what should be one of the best top-to-bottom divisions in football, the Bears' resurgence is at least slightly quelled by the Packers reasserting dominance in the division. But the Lions will still be competing for a playoff spot, and the 8-9 mark for the Vikings, while not postseason-worthy, does portend that we believe in Kyler Murray helping this group bounce back from the J.J. McCarthy of it all.

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins
Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

AFC South

Division Standings

Final Record

1. Houston Texans

13-4

2. Jacksonville Jaguars

10-7

3. Indianapolis Colts

7-10

4. Tennessee Titans

2-15

While Houston's hot start mentioned earlier does cool off slightly, they win this division running away. That might be because the voting block ended up being a bit lower on the Jaguars than I certainly expected, but the Texans are still certainly the favorites for the AFC South title.

NFC South

Division Standings

Final Record

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7-10

2. Carolina Panthers

6-11

3. New Orleans Saints

5-12

4. Atlanta Falcons

3-14

Woof. Just woof. Someone has to win the NFC South, we guess, and the voters are predicting that it's going to be the Buccaneers doing it with a seven-win season. Get ready for another round of reseeding talk for the playoffs.

AFC West

Division Standings

Final Record

1. Denver Broncos

13-4

2. Los Angeles Chargers

11-6

3. Kansas City Chiefs

9-8

4. Las Vegas Raiders

4-13

Though there is a buzz about the Chiefs bouncing back after their disappointing and injury-plagued 2025 season, that's not what our predictions say will happen. Denver winning the AFC West isn't a surprise, but the Chargers overtaking the Chiefs again certainly feels like one, or at least something akin to it.

NFC West

Division Standings

Final Record

1. Los Angeles Rams

15-2

2. Seattle Seahawks

14-3

3. San Francisco 49ers

11-6

4. Arizona Cardinals

1-16

You know the meme with the soldiers lining up with the clown in the middle of them? That's the Cardinals in the loaded NFC West. We have the Rams and Seahawks finishing with the first and tied-second-best records in the NFL this season. Los Angeles will end up taking the crown for this one going into the playoffs.

Final projected NFL playoff bracket

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

AFC Playoff bracket

  • BYE: 1 Baltimore Ravens
  • 7 Jacksonville Jaguars at 2 Houston Texans
  • 6 Los Angeles Chargers at 3 Buffalo Bills
  • 5 Cincinnati Bengals at 4 Denver Broncos

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens earning the No. 1 seed in the AFC would be quite narratively rich. They're still trying to exorcise some playoff demons, and now new head coach Jesse Minter will have the opportunity to get past that in his first season.

Speaking of narratives, though, how about both Justin Herbert and Josh Allen on the field trying to get past their own postseason issues? How about an AFC South battle as Liam Coen's Jaguars try to be the latest team to give C.J. Stroud and the Texans a cold dose of reality come playoff time. And don't forget Denver hosting another playoff game, but doing so against a Bengals team that actually finished the regular season with a better record, according to our predictions.

Make no mistake, though, this is a playoff field in the AFC that would deliver some terrific matchups en route to the Super Bowl.

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Myles Garrett
Los Angeles Rams defensive end Myles Garrett | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NFC Playoff bracket

  • BYE: 1 Los Angeles Rams
  • 7 San Francisco 49ers at 2 Green Bay Packers
  • 6 Chicago Bears at 3 Dallas Cowboys
  • 5 Seattle Seahawks at 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

To the shock of no one, the heavily favored Los Angeles Rams take the NFC crown going into the playoffs. That's unfortunate, at least on paper, for the Seahawks who have one of the league's best records and still end up having to go on the road in the first round. The good news for them is that the road matchup takes them to Tampa to face a team we predicted to have a 7-10 regular-season record.

Cowboys-Bears in Dallas is absolutely electric, though, and we know there's been plenty of history in recent years with the postseason when it comes to the 49ers and Packers. Maybe playing in Lambeau will be what Green Bay needs to get past them this time around — or maybe the same old Matt LaFleur and Jordan Love questions will arise once again.

Most people are projecting this year's Super Bowl winner to come out of the NFC. When you look at the playoff field, it's not hard to see why that's the case.

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