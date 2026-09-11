Week 1 is finally here, but a handful of NFL stars are still waiting on long-term contracts and the security that comes with them.

Let's take a look at a handful of guys who could — or should — receive new deals from their teams before the rubber hits the road.

WR Puka Nacua, Rams

Only Seattle's Jaxon Smith-Njigba (1,793) went for more receiving yards than Nacua a season ago. Smith-Njigba got paid, very well, by the way — a four-year, $168.6 million deal that made him the highest-paid wideout in the NFL.

Nacua, whose off-the-field headlines have probably given the Los Angeles Rams pause, will aim to follow up on his 1,715-yard, 10-touchdown season. If Nacua posts gaudy numbers once again, he'll have as much money in his pockets as the NFL's elites.

CB Joey Porter Jr., Steelers

Porter and the Pittsburgh Steelers seem to be at a crossroads. Mike McCarthy's team doesn't talk contracts during the season, and the budding young coverman has watched a few of his peers — Seattle's Devon Witherspoon and New England's Christian Gonzalez — reset the market.

McCarthy said earlier this week that negotiations are ongoing, and it's not a sure thing Porter suits up for Sunday's opener against the Atlanta Falcons, as he's also dealing with a back ailment.

Cam Heyward said Wednesday that he would've liked for something to be ironed out way earlier in the offseason. The clock is ticking.

TE Tucker Kraft, Packers

Kraft was beginning to break out before tearing his ACL last season. Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love was throwing it his way often, and Kraft had 32 catches for 489 yards and six touchdowns before being shelved.

Kraft is back healthy and off the injury report ahead of the Packers' season opener against the Minnesota Vikings. Getting him a new deal and giving him some long-term security would make his return even more sweet.

"I'm excited to get back to Minnesota because for me, it's like a home game. It's a short drive for a lot of my personal fans and followers and family," Kraft said, via Vince Lovergine of WFRV.

G Quenton Nelson, Colts

Nelson, 30, has been a mainstay on the Indianapolis Colts' offensive line for eight seasons. With Jonathan Taylor now signed through 2028, Shane Steichen's team would be wise to keep Nelson around.

Nelson earned an 84.7 overall grade from Pro Football Focus last season, the fourth-best in the league. He was also the fourth-best run blocker, per the same graders.

WR Parker Washington, Jaguars

Washington posted career-bests with 58 receptions, 847 receiving yards and five touchdown catches for the Jacksonville Jaguars last fall.

The fourth-year Penn State product is trending upward, and right now wouldn't command as much money as the more widely-known wideouts in the league.

With Brian Thomas Jr. having taken a step back last season and Travis Hunter focusing more on the defensive side of the ball, Washington could really emerge while snaring passes from Trevor Lawrence this season. To re-up with him early would probably be a bargain.