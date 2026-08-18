Predicting the Christian Gonzalez-Patriots contract extension after Devon Witherspoon's deal

Judging solely by Christian Gonzalez's Instagram profile picture, it might not at first be easy to recognize just whose account it is. The image, which shows him in an all-black No. 3 uniform, could serve as an example of how far the New England Patriots cornerback has come.

It's not the colors he wears these days, or the number for that matter. The picture was taken three football stops ago, when he was a four-star recruit at The Colony (Texas) High School. In the years since, he's switched from safety to cornerback at Colorado, become a transfer-turned-All-Pac-12-first-teamer at Oregon and then heard his name called in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

With his fourth NFL season fast approaching, the 24-year-old coverman is now seeking a new contract. He just watched Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon get showered with a four-year, $132 million extension last week — one that, with over $101 million in guarantees, makes him now the highest-paid cornerback in league history.

Note, as well, that the Cleveland Browns came to a two-year, $62.2 million agreement with Denzel Ward that briefly made him the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history. The Patriots are probably going to have to dig deep into their pockets to satisfy Gonzalez, though New England head coach Mike Vrabel shrugged off the Witherspoon news as it pertains to Gonzalez's own situation, saying on Monday that "everything is pretty unique to itself."

How much do the Patriots need to pay Christian Gonzalez?

Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks | Kathryn Riley/GettyImages

Gonzalez is considered to be one the game's brightest young covermen, and he expects to be compensated as such. New England is going to have to dish out around $140 million over four years for him to be happy, though if they want to save just a bit while still making his the standard for cornerback contracts, it could dip to around $136 million over the same stretch.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said Sunday on SportsCenter that Gonzalez isn't thrilled with how Patriots owner Robert Kraft has approached their talks publicly.

"You've got Witherspoon at $33 million a year, Gonzalez is going to need to top that. That's the play," Fowler said. "So, you're looking at probably closer to $35 million per year on a new deal to get this done. That's sort of the benchmark for a lot of the star non-quarterbacks, regardless of position. They're getting that kind of money or above, and Gonzalez is one of the very best cover corners in the league. Witherspoon, there was optimism throughout."

In Gonzalez's case, the good vibes haven't been as present. The negotiations have also been a little bumpier: Kraft let it be known last month that New England offered him a contract that would've made him the highest-paid player at his position in the league, only for Gonzalez to turn it down. Gonzalez reportedly would've preferred the details of the back-and-forth remained private.

"I don't sense Gonzalez loved that all that much," Fowler said. "So, there's been some back and forth. At least the Witherspoon deal creates some urgency where they can now get this done. They have a benchmark to top."

Gonzalez has been out for the past week due to an undisclosed injury suffered in practice. He's been around throughout his team's offseason activities, however.

With Gonzalez helping shadow him, Seattle Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba — the NFL's leader in receiving yards last season — was held to four catches for 27 yards in Super Bowl LX. (Remember, too, his sprawling deflection on Sam Darnold's deep pass try to Rashid Shaheed.)

Gonzalez also had an interception in the AFC Championship Game after posting 69 tackles and 10 pass breakups during the regular season.