Projected Panthers wide receiver depth chart: Who can earn a roster spot in the preseason

The Carolina Panthers are expected to sit the majority of their starters in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game, which is standard procedure for an inconsequential exhibition this early in the offseason. As a result, we should see more from their depth pieces, many of whom will be competing indirectly for a chance to crack the final 53-man regular season roster. Carolina has three more preseason games on the docket, in which we should see more of the top-line talent.

Full Carolina Panthers WR depth chart

Panthers Wide Receiver Depth Chart 1. Tetairoa McMillan 2. Jalen Coker 3. David Moore 4. Jimmy Horn Jr. 5. Brycen Tremayne 6. Ja'seem Reed 7. John Metchie III 8. Casey Washington 9. Malick Meiga

Injured: Xavier Legette (stinger), Chris Brazzell II (knee), Dan Chisena (undisclosed)

Carolina is also dealing with a couple notable injuries. Xavier Legette, their 2024 first-round pick, suffered a stinger in practice this week and was carted off the field. He avoided a concussion and shouldn't miss too much time, but the Panters aren't going to rush an established contributor into action right now.

Chris Brazzell II, a third-round pick out of Tennessee this spring, is out for the season after he suffered a torn LCL in practice. Brazzell had a real chance to break through in a weaker Panthers wide receiver room, so his absence will be deeply felt. It also opens the door for others slotted below him to stake their claim.

Which Panthers WRs can break out in the HOF Game?

Ja'seem Reed - Carolina Panthers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ja'seem Reed

Ja'seem Reed went undrafted out of San Diego, where he was one of the most decorated offensive players in the Pioneer League. He grabbed a cup of coffee with the Browns in 2024 and 2025, but never cracked the main roster. Now, the 23-year-old speedster gets his chance to earn a spot in Carolina, where he has performed well in camp.

From what I’ve seen reported from camp, Reed might be a lock to make the 53-man roster. He’s someone that @mike_e_kaye has described (paraphrasing) as a player you don’t want to go on waivers.



I need to see it tonight because I haven’t watched him play. https://t.co/kFrKHYerRu — Jared Feinberg (@Jared_NFLDraft) August 6, 2026

Reed appears to be trending toward a roster spot, but how he performs in preseason games — starting tonight — will be the determining factor. There's a stark difference between practice and games. He has shown a particularly strong connection with backup QB Kenny Pickett, who will start for the Panthers in the Hall of Fame game.

Jimmy Horn Jr.

A 2025 sixth-round pick from Colorado, Jimmy Horn Jr. appeared sparingly in 13 games for the Panthers last season, recording 11 catches for 108 yards (8.6 Y/R) and eight rushes for 69 yards while playing 19 percent of offensive snaps. The 5-foot-8 wideout is more of a gadget guy than a full-time receiver, able to catch passes from the slot, line up in the backfield or even play special teams.

Horn has momentum as someone who the Panthers are familiar with. His route-running highlights in practice is catnip for fans.

TRENDING: Jimmy Horn Jr. is easily one of the NFL’s top 1-on-1 ROUTE ARTISTS.



Horn has reportedly been “impossible” for Panthers DB’s to cover man-to-man.



One source close to the team reportedly believes Horn has the abilities to become a “variation” of Tank Dell (Texans WR).… pic.twitter.com/3DpUR7yS3A — Rookie Watch (@RookieWatxh) August 4, 2026

He could end up being one of Pickett's top targets in the HOF game, with plenty of runway to strengthen his case in subsequent preseason bouts. Carolina has size and athleticism on the perimeter; Horn's speed and sharpness on intermediate routes, or as a situational runner, could give him the necessary niche utility to break through yet again.

Brycen Tremayne

Brycen Tremayne appeared in 16 games and logged 26 percent of snaps for Carolina last season. A former undrafted free agent out of Stanford, Tremayne spent a year with the Commanders in D.C. before the Panthers picked him up. There is clearly some level of faith within the organization, with Tremayne showing a strong connection with both Bryce Young and Kenny Pickett in camp.

#Panthers start the next 11 on 11 period with a bang as Bryce Young drops it in the bucket for Brycen Tremayne who makes an incredible diving catch in the end zone.@CSLonQCN #KeepPounding — Gabe McDonald (@GabeMcDonald_) August 4, 2026

A bigger 6-foot-4, 212-pound wideout, Tremayne displays excellent coordination and physicality in traffic. He has made several standout plays in the red zone in camp, per on-the-ground reporters. He did not score for Carolina last season, but caught 14-of-18 targets for 160 yards (11.4 Y/R).

Lauded for his sharp routes, sticky hands and ability to win contested throws, there's a real path for Tremayne to work his way up the depth chart in the weeks ahead, especially with Legette hurt (and generally unimpressive through two years in Charlotte).