Projecting the Vikings QB depth chart: Should Carson Wentz overtake J.J. McCarthy?

The Minnesota Vikings squeaked out a 13-10 preseason victory over the New York Giants on Saturday, mostly on the backs of their hungry defensive backups. Linebacker Jacob Roberts and safety Jacob Thomas intercepted Giants third-string quarterback Brandon Allen in the second half while the Vikings defense prevented New York from finding a game-winning drive late in the contest.

However, all eyes back in Minneapolis were likely on the backup QBs for the Vikings. J.J. McCarthy and Carson Wentz got ample opportunity to display their abilities after weeks of training camp, especially after Kyler Murray was named the Week 1 starter already. McCarthy went 4-for-7 for 34 yards and took a sack while Wentz went 9-for-14 for 81 yards and a touchdown.

#Vikings QB’s stats today:



Kyler Murray: 2/3 Passing, 10 Yards, 71.5 QBR



JJ McCarthy: 4/7 Passing, 34 Yards, 69.9 QBR



Carson Wentz: 9/14 Passing, 81 Yards, 1 TD, 103.6 QBR



Max Brosmer: 1/2 Passing, 6 Yards, 56.3 QBR pic.twitter.com/8VFG3SvZ2J — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) August 15, 2026

Clearly the latter had the better game, which will naturally spark discussion over whether McCarthy has regressed after learning he'd be riding the bench this year. Should he be demoted to third string in favor of the veteran Wentz? That may be a brash decision after just one meaningless game.

Vikings QB depth chart: J.J. McCarthy hasn't lost backup role yet

Murray is clearly the starter until he either physically can't play or he just forgets how to throw a football. After that, head coach Kevin O'Connell is going to have to make a tough decision that could create a toxic situation in the quarterback room. That being said, the decision shouldn't be made until after the third preseason game.

Wentz outplayed McCarthy on Saturday in New Jersey, that's undeniable. The sample size disparity should give folks pause when considering who may get the backup job. McCarthy only threw seven passes in three drives, but they all ended in punts. Wentz led the team to its game-winning 10 points in the third quarter on just two drives. He was efficient with his time.

Here's what Minnesota's QB chart will look like for now -- nothing should change after just one week:

QB 1: Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray QB 2: J.J. McCarthy

J.J. McCarthy QB 3: Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz QB 4: Max Brosmer

All things considered, McCarthy hasn't lost his job as the No. 2 quarterback just yet, but he must have a much better performance across the next two contests to prove he actually hasn't regressed. On top of that, his attitude will be impacted should Wentz be shown favor ahead of Week 1.

He's already unhappy to have lost the starting job to Murray but to be demoted again by the team that drafted him No. 10 overall just two years ago, that could be grounds for demanding a trade whether right or wrong. O'Connell will pick the best players on his roster as he's always done, but he'll also have to be aware he may be creating a bigger problem by doing so. It's up to McCarthy, however, to prove himself. He can't rely on the coach's loyalty any longer.