Quiz: Can you name the legendary stars who own these iconic NFL records?

This quiz tests your knowledge of the players who stand at the very top of the league's most hallowed statistical categories.

Do you know the NFL GOAT? The answer is in the eye of the beholder, of course. One person's GOAT is another person's pretender in an age of endless internet debates. And if we're being honest, the NFL has produced plenty of legitimate candidates. Some of them have more ammunition in their arsenal than others; GOAT arguments are always helped by owning a league record or two.

NFL records quiz: Who owns each career passing, rushing and receiving record?

Do records matter all that much? Some are made to be broken as the league changes and develops. Joe Namath's single-season passing record of 4,007 in 1967 stood until 1979. Dan Fouts broke that record and then broke his own each of the two seasons after. That was before Dan Marino crashed through with 5,084 yards in 1984. And no one managed 5,000 yards again until Drew Brees in 2008. Since then, the league leader has hit that mark eight times. We're still waiting for a 6,000-yard season. With the NFL constantly flirting with expanding the regular season, that may not be far off.

Of course, that's a single-season record. Career records are a whole other ballgame. It's one thing to have a historic season. It's another thing to put together season after season after season of exceptional play. The players who own the career record books reached the highest highs and did it for a long time.

That's what sets a true GOAT apart. It's not that Tom Brady won a Super Bowl. It's that he won seven of them in a 23-year career. It's not that Jerry Rice led the league in receiving. It's that he led it seven times.

Patrick Mahomes is putting together an all-time career, but even he has a long way to go before he can approach some of the names at the top of the totem pole. He's been great for nine years. Can he be great for another nine? That's the level of competition he faces in the GOAT conversation.

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