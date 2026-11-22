Fernando Mendoza isn't exactly getting a soft landing area for his first career starts with the Las Vegas Raiders. For his second act, he'll be on the road on Sunday in NFL Week 11 against the Denver Broncos, which comes a week after facing the Seahawks. To make matters even more difficult for the rookie No. 1 overall pick, Mendoza and the Raiders will be without Brock Bowers in this game, which will thrust Michael Mayer, Tre Tucker, Jack Bech and most certainly Ashton Jeanty into the forefront of this offense as they'll need to step up. The Broncos need to take advantage of this matchup in their own right, though, specifically with Bo Nix and the offense. It's been stop-and-go on that side of the ball for Denver, and they'll be hoping that Jaylen Waddle, rookie Jonah Coleman and their cast of weapons can attack a porous Vegas defense in this matchup.

Keeping track of Mendoza in his early starting career with the Raiders and the Broncos in their playoff pursuit is going to be fun for fans and fantasy managers alike. And everyone can follow along with all of the Raiders vs. Broncos player and game stats on Sunday with us down below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Raiders vs. Broncos player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary