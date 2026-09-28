Rams vs. Broncos live player stats, box score and match stats for Sunday Night Football in Week 3

The Los Angeles Rams righted the ship last week after the ill-fated travel to Australia to open the season, but the same can be said of the Denver Broncos after their dismal loss to rival Kansas City to begin the year. But now, these two Super Bowl hopefuls are set to clash on Sunday Night Football in Week 3 and it should be quite the showing. Will Bo Nix and the Broncos offense continue to find success with Jaylden Waddle and a host of newcomers? Are Matthew Stafford and Davante Adams back in rhythm now that they've returned to US soil — and will it keep up against Denver's vaunted defense? This is a game to get your popcorn ready for.

It's not outlandish to think that a Rams vs. Broncos matchup was a Super Bowl prediction for many fans coming into the season. But with both teams sitting at 1-1 on the year, it's also a game that could really spell the direction for both organizations this season as well. More importantly, though, it's a game where fantasy football managers will be watching given some of the star power here, meaning the player and game stats will be of the utmost importance. And fans can follow along with all of that down below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Rams vs. Broncos player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary