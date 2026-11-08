Rams vs. Commanders live player stats, box score and match stats for NFL Week 9

The Los Angeles Rams haven't gotten off to the start they'd hoped for this season. However, that could start to fully turn around in NFL Week 9 as they go on the road to face the Washington Commanders. Not only has Washington struggled a bit this season, but the Rams are expected to get Myles Garrett back for this matchup. That could put a damper on what Jayden Daniels and Stefon Diggs are trying to cook up on Sunday, but the Commanders have still found ways to produce on offense, even in tough matchups. As for the Rams, well, they're still the Rams. Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua are flying high, while Blake Corum has emerged as the 1B to Kyren Williams' 1A this year.

Sneakily, this game has massive high-scoring potential in Week 9 given the potency of the Rams and Commanders offenses. It's a game that could swing fantasy football matchups and that, just as much so, could be wildly entertaining with the offenses ruling the day — no matter what Garrett has to say about it. Fans can follow along with us on Sunday with live player stats and game stats for Rams vs. Commanders with live play-by-play, box scores and more.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Rams vs. Commanders player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary