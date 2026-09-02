Ranking every NFL kicker from the 2026 preseason by KVA

Though NFL preseason numbers are never officially canonized in the record books, they affect perception of players and serve as the first set of breadcrumbs hinting at expected performance during the regular season. It's as true for the league's 32 starting kickers as it is for the many fringe roster players competing for spots on the depth chart.

Entering exhibition season, I ranked the 40 kickers on active rosters, using my proprietary kick value added (KVA) metric as the baseline but applying plenty of other factors to determine the predictive order: accuracy metrics stemming from my kick-charting efforts, multi-year trends, performance in big moments, and plenty more. For the record, late New Orleans Saints signee Daniel Carlson would've been ranked at No. 25 in that forward-looking edition, sandwiched between Tanner Brown and Tyler Bass.

KVA itself looks not just at a kicker's makes and misses but also at the distances from which they kicked and the overall league's level of success from each area. It'll serve as the sole basis for these preseason-exclusive rankings, though we're using the 2025 standards for calculation purposes since these preseason attempts are not and will never be official.

Another important note: These rankings look only at what happened during the 2026 preseason. Reputation doesn't matter. Past performance doesn't, either. This is not saying Cameron Dicker will finish well shy of the podium at the end of the upcoming NFL season so much as sharing the degree to which he struggled throughout the three-game slate.

Over the last three weeks (and the Hall of Fame Game), 42 kickers took 212 field-goal attempts and 169 extra-point tries. We'll start at the bottom with the kicker who misfired five times and proceed all the way to the staggering performance of the No. 1 finisher.

The 2026 preseason kicker performance rankings

Seattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

42. Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks: -7.49 KVA

41. Kansei Matsuzawa, Las Vegas Raiders (cut): -4.49 KVA

40. Andy Borregales, New England Patriots: -4.27 KVA

39. Tyler Loop, Baltimore Ravens: -4.05 KVA

38. Blake Grupe, New York Jets (cut by Indianapolis Colts): -3.53 KVA

37. Cameron Dicker, Los Angeles Chargers: -2.89 KVA

36. Laith Marjan, Pittsburgh Steelers (cut): -2.3 KVA

Is it time to worry about Jason Myers? Fresh off a season filled with records (notably the most field goals made in the Super Bowl and the most points scored in a season, surpassing LaDainian Tomlinson), the 35-year-old had a miserable preseason, missing two PATs and three field goals. Kansei Matsuzawa doesn't get the same benefit of the doubt and simply didn't look NFL-ready in his cup of coffee. His numbers don't even include the dynamic kickoff he left short of the zone. The New England Patriots let Andy Borregales try long kicks from the left hash for the first time and he had to adjust to a new holder, but he bounced back nicely after a miserable Week 1 (-5.15 KVA, including the lowest-graded kick of his career) to enter the regular season with at least some momentum.

If the Baltimore Ravens weren't concerned about Tyler Loop after his dismal conclusion to 2025, then they certainly are now that he threw up three misses and didn't look particularly accurate on his makes. His leash just got a lot shorter. Blake Grupe thrived on the practice field but flopped during live action in the competitive battle for the Indianapolis Colts' kicking gig. It took him three tries to convert his first preseason field goal, and that one caromed in off the right upright from 46 yards out. That was still enough for the New York Jets to claim him on waivers after end-of-preseason roster cut-downs, and it looks like the Week 1 job is his.

Los Angeles Chargers fans should only be concerned that Cameron Dicker seemed bothered by an undisclosed injury that saw him briefly enter the blue tent in Week 3. It's not ideal that he missed a pair of PATs and a field goal, but his status as an elite kicker isn't changing. The glass covering the panic button isn't even smudged. Laith Marjan had no chance to beat Chris Boswell for the Pittsburgh Steelers job, and missing his lone try from 44 yards didn't exactly aid his audition for other teams.

New Orleans Saints place kicker Charlie Smyth | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

35. Jake Bates, Detroit Lions: -2.21 KVA

34. Charlie Smyth, New Orleans Saints (cut): -2.05 KVA

33. Jason Sanders, New York Jets: (cut) -1.9 KVA

32. Chris Freeman, Houston Texans (cut): -1.85 KVA

31. Tanner Brown, New Orleans Saints (cut): -1.71 KVA

Is it time to start having an uncomfortable conversation about Jake Bates? The Detroit Lions kicker has power for days, but the organization has to feel frustrated that he missed nine total kicks last year, misfired on two PATs and a 55-yarder during the preseason, and somehow mishit a kickoff so badly that it landed roughly 800 yards short of the zone.

Charlie Smyth didn't inspire much confidence that he's fixed his shaky accuracy by misfiring from 52 yards on his only field-goal attempt. We know he's got a big leg, but the New Orleans Saints clearly weren't convinced they could count on it. Jason Sanders won the New York Jets job, and then he promptly you-know-whatted the bed with a miss from 54 and an unsuccessful PAT. The Jets acted accordingly and moved on following roster cut-downs and a waiver claim of Blake Grupe. Chris Freeman finished fifth in NCAA KVA at UCONN last year and then left a 61-yarder outside right while giving Ka'imi Fairbairn a preseason breather.

Though Tanner Brown excelled in the UFL last year, knocking through multiple kicks from 60-plus, the big stage of the NFL told a different story. The Saints couldn't have been impressed by his practice-field inconsistency, and he missed from 39 yards against the Los Angeles Rams.

Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

30. Cade York, New York Jets (cut): -1.49 KVA

29. Drew Stevens, Washington Commanders: -1.08 KVA

28. Cairo Santos, Chicago Bears: -1.03 KVA

27. Chad Ryland, Arizona Cardinals: -0.88 KVA

26. Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs: -0.66 KVA

Cade York only missed from 59 yards during his brief stint with the New York Jets, but it's increasingly tough to see the 25-year-old getting another opportunity anytime soon after years of inconsistency. Don't be fooled by Drew Stevens' negative score even if him winning the Washington Commanders' kicking battle was more about his opponent's unreliability than his excellence. Stevens faced plenty of adversity at Iowa, and his lone preseason miss was a 62-yarder that had the distance but missed wide right. Over the last six seasons, Cairo Santos has learned how to navigate the swirling winds at Soldier Field, and the Chicago Bears certainly won't be concerned that he misfired twice from 50-plus.

Chad Ryland has continued to look thoroughly uninspiring during an active preseason for the Arizona Cardinals. He made all 10 extra points and had a 10-of-12 line on field-goal tries, missing from 33 and 62, but he flirted with the uprights too frequently for a kicker with an average attempt distance of 38.2 yards. He also had a league-high 11 kickoffs for touchbacks, which is less ideal now that finding the end zone grants more favorable field position.

Harrison Butker submitted the kick of the preseason with a 69-yard bomb, but he also left three kicks out to the right — 43- and 58-yard field-goal tries and a PAT. It's a continuation of the infuriating inconsistency that has forced Butker to fall from the elite ranks to the mediocrity treadmill in recent seasons. He's not dropping his left knee all the way to the turf any longer, but he's still not striking the ball with pristine confidence and focus every time out.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers place kicker Chase McLaughlin | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

25. Chase McLaughlin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 0.04 KVA

24. Jake Moody, Washington Commanders (cut): 0.14 KVA

23. Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers: 0.17 KVA

22. Riley Patterson, Miami Dolphins: 0.45 KVA

21. Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills: 0.47 KVA

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers felt no reason to test Chase McLaughlin during the preseason, only having him handle a 23-yard field goal and a lone PAT. The Washington Commanders felt similarly about Jake Moody, but it was because they'd run out of patience rather than the need to have the kicker prove himself. Moody needing to doink in a 29-yarder off the right upright was the final straw considering it was the third time he hit an upright since the start of last season. Chris Boswell also didn't do much for the Pittsburgh Steelers during a preseason devoid of a single field-goal attempt.

Riley Patterson had a better showing than the numbers would suggest. He doesn't deserve blame for the 56-yarder that got blocked after a bad snap from Tucker Addington, and he also overcame a bad snap-and-hold sequence on other attempts. The Buffalo Bills seemed to hide Tyler Bass from the media throughout the offseason as he recovered from the hip and groin injuries that kept him out for all of 2025, but he got plenty of preseason work. Though Bass missed from 45 yards and barely snuck a 52-yarder past the left upright, he finished the exhibition schedule with eight made PATs and six successful field goals while ceding kickoff duties to punter Tommy Doman Jr.

Los Angeles Rams kicker Harrison Mevis | David Eulitt/GettyImages

20. Ryan Fitzgerald, Carolina Panthers: 0.53 KVA

19. B.T. Potter, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (cut): 0.76 KVA

18. Harrison Mevis, Los Angeles Rams: 0.88 KVA

17. Ben Sauls, New York Giants (cut): 1.07 KVA

16. Daniel Carlson, New Orleans Saints: 1.28 KVA

Ryan Fitzgerald thrived from the right hash and struggled from the left hash as a rookie, so it was encouraging to see the Carolina Panthers kicker go 3-of-3 from his troublesome side during a preseason highlighted by a 61-yarder and marred only by a 31-yard miss against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Though B.T. Potter had no chance to supplant Chase McLaughlin for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the former Clemson standout maximized his opportunity with a 46-yard make and a trio of extra points. Expect him to get a call when injuries hit.

I'm bullish on Harrison Mevis this season, both in real life and fantasy, and that's truer than ever after he submitted pristine accuracy marks yet again. The Los Angeles Rams never had the game script necessary for him to take any long attempts, but he capitalized on all the chances he received. Ben Sauls clearly played second fiddle for the New York Giants, but the lefty has now followed an 8-of-8 rookie season with a 3-of-3 preseason. He still might not have a big enough leg to hold down a long-term job, but someone should take a chance on him when necessity strikes. It's also worth noting he was cut with an injury settlement, though the nature of the injury is unknown.

Daniel Carlson still needs to prove that he can rebound from the declines of the last few seasons, in which he displayed shaky accuracy from beyond 45 yards and generally feasted on short kicks. He did what was necessary after the New Orleans Saints brought him in, though. His 38-yarder came too close to the left upright, but both that kick and a 53-yarder flew through the scoring zone to secure his bayou-based employment.

Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

15. Matt Gay, Las Vegas Raiders: 1.31 KVA

14. Wil Lutz, Denver Broncos: 1.57 KVA

13. Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles: 1.77 KVA

12. Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys: 1.78 KVA

11. Andre Szmyt, Cleveland Browns: 1.97 KVA

Apparently a reunion with special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis was exactly what the doctor ordered for Matt Gay. He sat at No. 32 in my preseason kicker rankings, but that was before he went 5-of-6 on his attempts for the Las Vegas Raiders, only missing from 54. Though Gay still has a long climb before he sits in a more reliable tier, he left no doubt he should have at least a medium-length leash in 2026. Meanwhile, Wil Lutz missed a hurried 55-yarder but did hit from 53 as he otherwise continued to capitalize on shorter kicks for the Denver Broncos.

Jake Elliott isn't out of the woods yet. He did hit from 45 and 56 yards on his only field-goal attempts, but both came too close to the uprights for the Philadelphia Eagles to feel confident that his struggles over the last two seasons are firmly behind him. "Struggles" and Brandon Aubrey aren't words typically found in the same sentence. Yes, he missed from 57 yards. He just wanted to remind the world he's still human.

Andre Szmyt looked a bit shaky on his longer attempts for the Cleveland Browns, but he still submitted a perfect preseason. The second-year kicker went 6-of-6 on PATs and 4-of-4 on field goals, albeit with an average attempt of just 38.8 yards.

New York Giants kicker Dominic Zvada | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

10. Nick Folk, Atlanta Falcons: 2.11 KVA

9. Dominic Zvada, New York Giants: 2.4 KVA

8. Will Reichard, Minnesota Vikings: 2.75 KVA

7. Ka'imi Fairbairn, Houston Texans: 2.95 KVA

6. Cam Little, Jacksonville Jaguars: 3.61 KVA

Nick Folk, now 41 years old, continues to defy Father Time by showcasing both power and accuracy. The Atlanta Falcons gave him opportunities from 34, 50 and 51, and he converted them so cleanly that, per my kick charting, no kicker displayed more pristine accuracy. Dominic Zvada is nearly two decades younger than Folk, but he showcased similar levels of success, albeit on five attempts from an average of 5.6 yards closer.

We can definitively say Will Reichard didn't hit any wires during his preseason exploits. Nor did he miss any kicks while hitting from 28, 35, 46, 52 and 54. At some point, the Houston Texans are going to begin thinking of Ka'imi Fairbairn as a machine. He received an oil change in Week 1 and ceded the opportunities to Chris Freeman, but then he made four field goals and three PATs in the next two outings, including a pair from 50-plus.

Cam Little put his howitzer of a right leg on full display when he treated a 61-yarder like a chip shot, but that's not new information. The Jacksonville Jaguars need him to show more consistency on mid-range attempts, and it's notable that his lowest-graded kick of the preseason was an attempt pulled left of center (but still good) from 43 yards — smack-dab in that mid-range territory.

5. Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals place kicker Evan McPherson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

KVA: 4.34

Kicking Line: 8-of-8 on FGs; 7-of-7 on XPs

Evan McPherson often goes overlooked in discussions about the game's best kickers, likely because his inconsistency can sometimes mask the overwhelmingly positive nature of his overall numbers. But the Cincinnati Bengals specialist looked quite consistent throughout the preseason, perhaps benefiting from a year of continuity with punter/holder Ryan Rehkow and long-snapper William Wagner.

Now entering his sixth season as the Bengals' unquestioned kicker, McPherson buried every exhibition attempt he took. That included a trio of kicks from 56, 58 and 58 yards, all of which flew over the crossbar with plenty of room to spare and closer to the horizontal center than either of the uprights.

McPherson spent the offseason making 50-yarders on skinny posts and showing range that extended well beyond 60 yards. That confidence and consistency carried over into live action, which makes it all the more likely he'll follow up last season's 11th-place finish in KVA with a serious run at a top-10 spot.

4. Spencer Shrader, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts place kicker Spencer Shrader | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

KVA: 4.37

Kicking Line: 5-of-5 on FGs

Now that's how you win a kicking battle.

Blake Grupe thoroughly outshined Spencer Shrader on the practice field, but the 27-year-old looked completely unfazed when setting up with defenders on the opposite end of the line. He opened the preseason slate with a 46-yarder right down the center and a beautiful, Kick of the Week-winning 61-yarder, and he closed it with a 60-yard bomb that couldn't have been placed more perfectly down the middle if he'd walked it to the end zone and calmly tossed the ball over the gooseneck joint.

Shrader, especially coming off a season cut short by a torn ACL and MCL, isn't usually viewed as a power kicker. Accuracy has tended to be his calling card. Apparently, those surgically repaired tendons are pretty darn strong.

3. Eddy Pineiro, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers place kicker Eddy Pineiro | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

KVA: 4.39

Kicking Line: 10-of-11 on FGs; 6-of-6 on XPs

Fresh off a 2025 campaign that saw him finish No. 4 in KVA despite a barrage of missed extra points, Eddy Pineiro is ready to get the respect he deserves. He's relentlessly accurate and has the power to convert from 60-plus, and he's only getting more consistent.

Pineiro, as discussed in my most recent kicking notebook, keeps submitting some of the NFL's most accurate kicks and is already validating the San Francisco 49ers' decision to grant him a four-year, $17 million extension this offseason. His lone miss of the preseason came on a 61-yarder that couldn't quite make it over the crossbar, but even that one was aimed properly.

He still needs to earn our trust on a higher sample of extra-point attempts after missing 10 over the last three years, but going 6-of-6 in the preseason is a great way to get on track.

2. Trey Smack, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers kicker Trey Smack | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

KVA: 5.45

Kicking Line: 9-of-9 on FGs; 7-of-7 on XPs

Trey Smack faced an inordinate amount of pressure this offseason after the Green Bay Packers traded up to draft him in the sixth round and got rid of all the other competition (namely Lucas Havrisik, fresh off a 4-of-4 showing in 2025). He didn't help himself by struggling immensely during OTAs and on the practice field.

But once Smack's kicks counted — by preseason standards, at least — he started to deliver. And deliver. And deliver some more.

Not only did the Florida product drill all nine of his attempts, more often than not sending the pigskin straight down Main Street, but he also had a successful 58-yarder wiped out by a penalty that gave the Packers a new set of downs. Smack was essentially flawless while drowning out both defensive pressure and the outside noise.

Kicking for the Packers in the regular season brings newfound levels of pressure, and that's saying nothing off the wintery conditions at Lambeau Field that await deep into the schedule. But Smack, with flying colors, has now passed the most important hurdle to date in his fledgling professional career.

1. Joey Slye, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans place kicker Joey Slye | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

KVA: 6.44

Kicking Line: 11-of-11 on FGs; 2-of-2 on XPs

Talk about an absolute masterpiece by Joey Slye. The Tennessee Titans kicker could've been affected by the team's decision to bring in Joshua Karty for a workout, but he instead let his performance do all the talking. He drilled all 11 field-goal attempts and didn't sacrifice accuracy for power even as he took plenty of deep kicks.

Joey Slye's 2025 kick distribution | Adam Fromal

As seen above, literally every one of Slye's misses last season leaked out to the right, and he often pushed his makes closer to the right upright than the center of the target zone. This preseason, he completely flipped the script. Of his 11 makes, two missed by more than an estimated foot right of center (I've got them charted at 4.8 feet on a 53-yarder and 1.7 feet on a 58-yarder). Three missed left by more than an estimated foot (5.6 feet on a 39-yarder, 3.9 feet on a 40-yarder and 5.0 feet on a 55-yarder). Everything was consolidated around the exact middle of the uprights, and he had no consistent miss pattern indicative of a mechanical or aim-point flaw.

But as impressive as the changing accuracy distribution? Slye made five kicks from 53-plus, including a trio of long-range boots in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers. He left no doubt he was deserving of the No. 1 spot, and his preseason ranking of No. 21 now feels pretty darn low.