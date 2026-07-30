Ranking every NFL team's 2026 uniform options from worst to best

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took the top spot for their Creamsicle throwbacks, while Green Bay and Buffalo fell to the bottom with poorly received looks.

NFL jersey talk is hot in the streets, and not necessarily for a good reason. There was a soon-to-be-named team in the AFC East that decided to release an alternate jersey this week, and all they got in return was well-deserved hate. So let’s rank every team's uniforms and see where they fall on the list.

For this ranking, I’m weighing the alternative uniforms more and the standard uniforms less because the standard uniforms are mostly tried-and-true. Because of that, I’m not putting the Kansas City Chiefs or the Tennessee Titans on this list. Neither of them has an alternate, throwback, or Rivalry uniform, and I refuse to give teams with that lack of creativity and gumption an ounce of thought.

30. Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love wears the 1923 Throwback. | John Fisher/GettyImages

I had a roommate in college with a phone case that was supposed to look like wood. It clearly wasn’t, and we made fun of him for it relentlessly. That’s what we should be doing to the Green Bay Packers and their disgusting throwbacks with the faux-leather helmet thing.

When you think throwback, you shouldn’t be going so far back that the literal material used to keep players’ brains safe was different … and you certainly shouldn’t be trying to replicate the pattern. It’s both very dumb and very ugly.

The thing to remember with this is that they introduced this look on July 24, 2025. Mark Murphy was their president up until July 13, 2025. That means that this uniform was probably Murphy’s idea.

He was the backwards-brained ding dong who wanted the Tush Push banned and wrote: “The play is bad for the game, and we should go back to prohibiting the push of the runner. This would bring back the traditional QB sneak. That worked pretty well for Bart Starr and the Packers in the Ice Bowl.”

It is incredibly on-brand for a guy who references the Ice Bowl like it was the peak of offensive design to think a leather helmet design is cool.

29. Buffalo Bills

The Bills are the reason we’re here. They released their Nickel City uniforms this week, and it got unanimous blowback. The general consensus is that they look like a Pepsi uniform, which is pretty accurate.

A blue collar town that never backs down.



We are the Nickel City. pic.twitter.com/nDja8yhTMW — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) July 27, 2026

Gray shoulder accents on a slightly less-gray jersey. The numbers are blue with a double outline of white and red … and then the helmet? What is that? Are they going for male-pattern baldness?

The only reason the red line works on the Bills logo is that it’s over a picture of a buffalo. This helmet only has the red line, and it looks super weird. Maybe calling them the second-worst is a gut reaction, but it’s an honest gut reaction.

28. Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride wears the Rivalries alternate. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals were one of the eight teams that started doing their Rivalries uniforms in 2025, and theirs was straight-up trash. It was supposed to be some kind of desert-sand-looking thing, but it ended up just looking dirty.

Also, the way the numbers look on those is bad too. It’s kind of 3D art-looking, and that can’t be what they were going for.

I’m also not a fan of spelling out Cardinals on the sleeves. That’s too long of a name to be written out in that small of a space.

27. Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wears the 1933 Throwback. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If you drank poison, you have two options to save yourself: Drink ipecac, or watch the Steelers play a football game in their 1933 Throwbacks. Both options are equally effective.

Their normal jerseys are fine, and their alternate jersey is boring. If it weren’t for that throwback, they’d be smack dab in the middle somewhere. But it’s so aggressively and deliberately ugly that Pittsburgh is a bottom-five team.



And then you think about Aaron Rodgers and his big ol’ helmet in those colors? Yuck.

26. Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba wears the Rivalry alternate. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks have a lot going on with their alternate uniforms. Their blue 90s throwbacks are amazing. The blue is almost electric, the green accents pop, and the logo on the helmet (except for the bird’s eye) looks great. The highlighter green/yellow thing uniform, though? That thing is terrible.

You eat things and get heartburn. You can smell things and get heartburn. You can look at the Seahawks alternate uniform and get heartburn. It’s obnoxiously gaudy, and it’s weird that teams from the Pacific Northwest (Oregon and Seattle) are making super bright colors a thing.



Their Rivalries one isn’t bad. It’s a little bit much, and it reminds me of a paint job on Need For Speed Underground … But it’s not terrible.

25. Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams Rivalries uniforms. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rams are doing the black Rivalry jersey again this year. This is only ranking low because their colors are blue, yellow, and white. Rolling with a black jersey when it’s not part of your palette is not just a form of stolen valor, but it’s also boring and lame.

This is the exact same thing as if the shirtless hunk outside an Abercrombie and Fitch store bought a 49cc Moped and went to Sturgis. You’re a dork, and everyone knows you’re a dork.

Also, the one fashion rule everyone knows is that you don’t do dark blue and black together … even if you separate it with a yellow design. This stinks … but at least they’re not doing that dusty white they did for a couple of years.

24. Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders wears the Alpha Dawg alternate. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Browns are meat and potatoes. They saw all these other teams getting cute with their alternate jerseys, their fancypants logos, and all this cupcake nonsense. They said, ‘What if we just did more brown? Oh, we have to have an away jersey too? How about more white?’

I understand wanting to make a throwback accurate, but if they wanted to make the shadows on the numbers less aggressive/weird-looking, they could’ve. It’s all plain. It’s all boring. It’s all forgettable. It perfectly encapsulates the Cleveland Browns.

23. Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts safety Camryn Bynum wears the Indianapolis Nights alternate. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Colts took what the Rams did with their black uniforms, and then did it with less confidence. They just did their normal jersey, put a few black accents on the collar and the sleeves, and slapped a black helmet on top.

All of that is really just phoning it in … But they also put a big “C” on the front of the left shoulder. You can’t put a C on the front of a jersey and act like it doesn’t take away from the captain’s C on the other shoulder. This was a really weird decision, and it looks really funky.

22. Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you’re ever wondering if you’re doing enough at your job, just remember that someone who works for the Raiders was in charge of coming up with an alternate jersey, and all they did was change the color of the numbers from black to gray. You’re doing more than that person.

They didn’t do anything wrong with that, but they didn’t do anything right either. All we’re asking for is a blackout look with some white and gray accents. That doesn’t seem like a big ask.

21. Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers don’t really do anything spectacular with their jerseys, and that’s disappointing. Their shade of blue looks really clean with black, but their home jersey only has just the one accent on the shoulders.

You would think they could do some pretty slick things with that combo, but they decided to just make their alternate the complete inverse of that home jersey.

This is neither good nor bad. It really just leaves you wanting more.

20. Houston Texans

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud wears the Battle Red alternates. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans get put in the middle because their “Battle Red” alternates are hilariously bad, but their “H-Town” alternates are pretty cool.

The whole red getup is deep, but muted, from the socks to the top of the shoulder pads, and then the helmet is all kinds of shiny … It looks like a giant lipstick, and I can’t ever unsee it. Also, it doesn’t really go with their whole schtick.

Sure, the logo is a bull, but when you think of “red” and “bulls” you’re either thinking of Chicago, or you’re thinking of spanish bull fighting, not bull farming in Texas … Or maybe I’m just a dumb mid-westerner and those two things are connected in a way that I’ve never heard of (I’m open to that being a possibility).

The H-Town thing, on the other hand, is sick. NFL teams are always trying different fonts, and a lot of the time they look basic and overplayed. The Texans went with the Old English H on the helmet and it really, really works.

19. New England Patriots

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It would be great if the Patriots just went with their home, away, and throwback uniforms. Those all rock. Unfortunately, they also have a Rivalry uniform, and it makes you think that you’re concussed.

I know that the Pats’ colors are navy, red, and white. I’ve seen that my entire life. But the Rivalry one is just gray with a tinge of red and navy on it; it’s just enough for your eyes to pick up, but not enough to be recognizable. They wore these uniforms last year during the Week 11 Thursday Night game against the Jets. I watched that at a bar, and I asked three separate people if the TV was broken.



My point is that the Pats are gaslighting us into thinking that our eyes don’t work, and they deserve a lower ranking because of that.

18. New York Jets

New York Jets quarterback Brady Cook wears the Rivalries uniform. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jets’ uniforms are weird, because while they all look super different, they all have the exact same vibes. White numbers on green, green on white, green on white but a throwback, white on back for an alternate, and then a weird gray-on-gray thing with some different-shaped numbers for the Rivalries.

None of it is exciting, and even the gray one is freakishly mundane. They get points for capturing the vibes around the franchise, but that’s pretty much it.

17. Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We’re starting to get to a point where uniforms are looking cool, but the Vikings are on the lower tier. The home and away get-ups are classics and undeniable. They have a throwback that’s pretty much exactly the same, except the numbers have a yellow outline and the purple doesn’t pop as much … And then they have the all-white.

The problem with their all-white is that it looks like you’re doing a coloring book, but all you had was a purple marker. Some all-whites look complete, but theirs just looks like someone forgot to finish it. There’s nothing they can really do about it because the horn on their helmet is already white, so it’s just kind of rough.

16. Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears wide receiver DeAndre Carter | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

A quick power ranking of complementary colors:



3. Yellow and purple

2. Red and green

1. Blue and orange

The Bears and the Panthers aren’t totally different from one another because their alternate jerseys are just complete inverses from their home jersey. The difference is that when the Bears do it, their entire jersey is orange with blue accents. That’s the perfect use of the best pair of complementary colors.

That’s really cool; it’s just a little lacking on the creativity side. Maybe that’s on purpose because the Bears are such a classic team with old-school vibes … But I’d still like a little more creativity with their palette.

15. Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (30) and safety Darnell Savage (6) wear the Shell White alternate. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars are doing a lot of things right, and that makes sense because they’ve done a lot of things wrong in the past (remember the gradient helmet? Yuck.)

The blue (teal?) is pure. They kept it solid on the home jerseys, and it looks pretty slick on the pants for the away uniforms. The throwback is just different enough with the logos on the shoulders and the gold on the sleeves.

It’s the alternate jersey that really does it for me. They do the all-black thing … but they made the helmet white. They’re saying, ‘Yeah, we’re bad boys. But we’re not going to go over the top with it.’ It’s a very nice touch on a pretty aggressive look. The Rams could take notes.

14. Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A long time ago, people would sell native american scalps as bounties. Those scalps were called Redskins. That’s to say: changing the name of the team was a good idea … But that’s where they should’ve stopped. Unfortunately, they didn’t, and they tweaked the colors of the uniforms too.

They went from the burgundy and white scheme to a jalapeno ketchup red and mustard yellow scheme. Luckily, they’re making some good strides, and they’re going back to the burgundy. That’s the kind of progress that we should all be applauding. Even more so, because they’re also ditching the corny industrial-looking numbers and going back to something normal.

They do get a knock because their alternate uniform is still an all-black thing. They did make the colors burgundy with a yellow outline, which is much better than the yellow numbers … But it’s still pretty dorky.

13. Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

You have to respect what the Bengals are doing with their uniforms. Their home and away ensembles are great, and while orange is a dominant color, it almost seems like more of an accent on the whole thing.

I just really wish I liked the alternate uniforms more. If your mascot is a tiger, it’d be criminal to not have a combo that looks like a tiger. They have the traditional tiger all-orange thing, and the all-white white tiger thing. That’s very smart and very cool … It just doesn’t really hit the way that I want it to hit.

Do they need more stripes? Do they need longer stripes? Do they need to partner with Zubaz and make it only stripes? I’m not sure.



Again, they’re cool, and I respect what they’re doing, but they’ve got big-time Tony the Tiger vibes.

12. Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens purple uniforms | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If the Ravens were a historically bad team, wearing all-black uniforms would be terrible … But they’re an incredibly consistent, physical, and competitive team, so it really works for them. This spring, they made a change to those black uniforms: Now the raven on the helmet is facing forward. Part of me knows that that’s a small and dumb change …But it’s actually pretty sick.

They also have a completely purple uniform with gold numbers and a gold facemask too, and it’s also pretty slick. They don’t quite crack the top-10 because I need to see them get four sacks, rush for 230 yards, and win by 28 in a primetime game before they get a full stamp of approval.

11. Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Not-so bold prediction: as long as Jerry Jones is alive (which is hopefully forever), no Cowboys will ever wear a Guardian cap. That owner and that team care entirely too much about their literal physical appearance, and no one will step foot on a field with a piece of equipment that would dull the shininess of that helmet.

As much as it pains everyone to say, the Cowboys uniforms are timeless. Even their throwback and alternate jerseys look very similar to their standard uniforms … Which makes sense for a franchise that is completely terrified of taking a calculated risk.

10. New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Saints’ uniforms have some stank on them. The standard home is all black, and the standard away is gold pants with a white jersey. Both of those have a gold lid, which is a great look.

They cranked the dial up to 11 and ripped the knob off for their alternatives. They have the reverse Uno card for one alternative with a black/gold/black sandwich, and an all-white jawn with gold numbers, logos, and accents for the other one. I’m about 90% sure I could walk down the cookie aisle and find Oreos that look exactly like both of these.

9. Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Quick question that demands a quick answer: If you could wear a pair of contacts that could give everything a Honolulu Blue tint, would you?



Yeah, duh. Of course you would. It’s beautiful.

The home and away jerseys look gorgeous, and they’re not too far away from the throwback jersey that they’re rolling with. The only difference between the two is that the throwback has more gray and the normal uniforms are shushed up a little bit.

The glaring outfit they have in their closet is their black alternate, and it really works for a Dan Campbell-led team. If you asked a blind person to draw a guy who's been to 30 Metallica concerts, they’d draw Dan Campbell.



That’s to say, a black uniform with Honolulu Blue accents is exactly what that guy deserves.

8. New York Giants

New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants don’t really do anything right except their uniforms. The normal home and away jerseys are perfectly fine (read: middle-of-the-road), but the alternate and throwback ones? Buddy …

The old school Giants logo and helmet … The big blue on the jerseys ... The uniform white pants with the red and white stripes …

That’s exactly how you get people to think about the good ol’ days of Giants football, and that’s exactly where that team is at with a young quarterback and a running back who thinks five seconds into the future.

7. San Fancisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The downside of the substation is that it’s making all of the 49ers’ bones and tendons turn into mush. The upside is that it makes the creative-type’s brains work at a level unbeknownst to mankind.

Their normal uniforms are great to begin with, and their two throwbacks really just build on them: They have some shadows behind the numbers, and they also tossed in white pants. They’re super clean.

And then there’s the Rivalries jersey …



It’s not just that it’s a well-done murdered out look, but it’s got the awesome western-style font with gold shadows. The accoutrements make the dish.

The problem with that uniform is that it has to be worn at night … and they’re going to be wearing it in a Week 14 game that starts at 1:25 pm. That’s a massive missed opportunity.

6. Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unless you’re anyone else in the NFC South, you’re really hoping that the Falcons do something good. That would mean that we get to see them play more football, and that means that we get to see more of their uniforms.

This year, they changed their normal home uniforms back to the red ones. That’s great because that franchise has known nothing but pain since they moved to black home jerseys in 2020. It does have a little less spice than the old ones (only the logo on the sleeves), but it’s still really good-looking.

The throwbacks are what really does it for me; the socks and the pants are very nice, but the helmets are uniquely awesome. The red. The black and white stripe. The old logo. It’s a very complete look, and it’s very simplistic.

5. Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos tight end Evan Engram | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Broncos have a lot going on with their uniforms, and it all works. Their normal home and away jerseys have some pretty cool things going on with the shoulders and obliques. The Broncos’ website says the sleeves are “Emblazoned with unique aspects of Colorado's landscape.” I’m guessing that’s supposed to look mountainous … I don’t really see it, but it’s a good idea.

Their alternate kind of serves as a throwback to when their home uniforms were primarily navy, which is a good mix. They also have their actual 1970s Orange Crush throwbacks with the big D on the helmet. That thing is absolutely gorgeous, and it bumps them up the rankings a whole lot.

4. Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some people say that the Eagles should make the Kelly Green uniforms their full-time uniforms. I don’t fall in that camp. This season marks 30 years of the Eagles rocking midnight greens, and there is no doubt the Eagles have been playing their best football with these colors.

Sure, the Kelly Greens are amazing, but they're a much better change of pace than they are a weekly staple … And those are what make the Eagles a top-four team.

The way the green, the gray and the white all work together from top to bottom is something Michelangelo couldn’t fathom … Something Davinci couldn’t see in a fever dream … something Raphael couldn’t orchestrate … Something Donatello couldn’t sculpt. They’re immaculate.

3. Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While some teams are trying to be rock’n’roll with their uniforms, the Chargers chose to be jazz. The powder blue is smooth, and it’s the focal point whenever it's on the field. If it’s a home game, you’re watching it shift and flow. If it’s an away game … Well, you’re just staring at butts.

Then they come in from the top ropes with their yellow alternates. We as a society have decided that yellow is the color of electricity. The Chargers took that, and made a masterpiece. It’s largely a two-tone uniform, helmet and all, but the outlines of the bolts and numbers are the powder blue. It’s gorgeous.

The throwbacks are great in their own right because their normal home and away jerseys kind of serve as the deep cut. The throwback is from the early 2000s when LaDainian Tomlinson was ripping 1,000-yard seasons like they were a bad habit. The Chargers have one hell of a closet this year.

2. Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The differences between the Dolphins' normal jerseys and their throwbacks are subtle but extreme. The Aqua Blue goes from the modern bright to a tinge darker. The stripes on the sleeves pop, and they’re mirrored perfectly at the top of the socks.

The home version of the throwback is dwarfed only by the away version, which they decided to bring back in the 2019 season.

The real sauce they’re bringing to the table is their Rivalries uniform. The way the neon colors pop on the all-black is very cool and very Miami. Will they win games in these? Probably not, but even a rule like “Look good, feel good, play good” is meant to be broken.

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Haason Reddick | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Creamsicle. It’s the Creamsicle.



There are a few shades of orange on different teams’ uniforms around the NFL. The Browns, the Bengals, the Broncos, and the Bears all have extreme levels of orange … But the Creamsicle orange that the Buccaneers are working with is truly a sight to behold.

It’s soft, but the red outlines make it violent. It’s buttery but rough. And it’s subdued but extreme. It very well could be the perfect color.

Then you top that off with the throwback logo of an actual buccaneer … Brother, it’s a phenomenal uniform. And it’s a perfect change of pace from the red, white, and pewter that they normally wear, which is great in its own right.

More NFL news and analysis: