Ranking every NFL WR2 better than free agent Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs says he's the best WR2 in the game, but the unsigned free agent is way off base.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs remains a free agent with roughly two months until the 2026-27 NFL season kicks off. He's convinced every team in the league is making a big mistake by not rostering him.

Diggs doesn't believe he should top anybody's depth chart anymore. Despite posting 1,013 yards for the New England Patriots last year, at 32 years old he has enough sense to temper his own expectations. However, that hasn't stopped him from believing he's the next best choice for any franchise.

"My opinion, I can compete with anybody," Diggs said in a video posted to his YouTube channel. "But take those [top wide receivers] as your [WR]1s, right? You can't name a No. 2 better than me."

Actually, I can. Seven names to be exact. Diggs deserves to be signed by an NFL team this year but he needs to realize he's on the wrong side of 30 and there are younger talents that surpassed him when he was still active in the league.

7. Romeo Doubs, New England Patriots

Ignore the yardage comparison and just factor in the potential. Doubs is 26 and accepted a deal with New England that took him from being the WR1 (a, b, or c what have you) in Green Bay to A.J. Brown's sidekick. The Patriots literally replaced Diggs with Doubs, which is the definition of being a better WR2 on paper. If Diggs signs for a team that has the Packers on its schedule, the duel between the two will settle the dispute.

6. Wan'Dale Robinson, Tennessee Titans

Robinson recorded a single yard more than Diggs in 2025 but consider for a moment that he did so for the 4-13 New York Giants who were severely depleted at wideout. He entered the season as WR3 before Malik Nabers suffered his ACL tear and Darius Slayton fell off production-wise, stepping into the role of Jaxson Dart's preferred target. He's now WR2 for the rebuilding Tennessee Titans and could put up even more yardage in 2026 with QB Cam Ward.

5. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins

The former Alabama product sat behind Tyreek Hill in Miami before the now-AFC-contender Denver Broncos decided to trade for him this offseason. Waddle will sit behind Courtland Sutton and was still deemed to be worth a first-round pick plus more. Diggs can't even get a call back from any teams seemingly. There's not much more to be said here but despite having a lower catch total, Waddle made his opportunities with the ball count by averaging nearly three more yards-per-catch than Diggs and scoring two more touchdowns.

4. Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions

Here's where Diggs begins to just fade behind the pack. Williams posted over 100 yards more than the Maryland product last year and six more yards-per-catch. Amon-ra St. Brown is the top dog in Detroit but Williams' usage is about to pick up exponentially (if he can keep himself out of trouble). At 25-years-old he's already in a better position than Diggs to justify his WR2 role being primed for excellence.

3. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

Ja'Marr Chase may steal targets from Higgins but there's a reason he commanded a four-year $115 million extension with Cincinnati, a franchise that famously underpays when it can. The 27-year-old posted 11 touchdowns last year and proved he is the redzone threat for the team. Having Joe Burrow as a quarterback is surely a big advantage for his argument but if the 2019 national champion was given a choice in the matter, he's sticking with Higgins over Diggs ten times out of ten.

2. George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys

Do we need to explain anything further from this point out? Pickens is in the midst of a serious contract standoff with Dallas and that's because he -- checks notes -- put up 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns on a whopping 93 grabs. Diggs wishes he could still post those kinds of numbers at his age. The only reason Pickens is a WR2 for the Cowboys is because CeeDee Lamb exists.

1. Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams

It doesn't matter if the yardage is significantly less, Adams is far and away the best WR2 in the league. He scored a whopping 14 touchdowns last year and that was with Puca Nacua as the Los Angeles Rams' WR1. It helps to have Matthew Stafford tossing the pigskin your way more frequently but defenses are keying in a lot more on Adams than they are Nacua. Ask any fantasy football manager whether they'd draft Diggs ahead of Adams in 2026 and they'll all tell you they prefer the latter.

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