Ranking the 10 best head coach-quarterback duos in the NFL this season

Having a franchise quarterback is one of the most important things you can find in the NFL. Take it from teams like the Cleveland Browns, who have had the worst of revolving door quarterback situations. It’s hard finding that one that will stay healthy, produce at a high level and bring a winning culture to your team. But when you do, your franchise reaps the benefits. As good as some of the best quarterback-coach duos are in the NFL, which one is the best?

Believe it or not, it’s a lot harder to rank them than it is to identify them. It’s not just about the production on the field, but how the offense is in sync with each other, how reliant each is on the other. Here’s a look at the top 10 QB-coach duos in the NFL from No. 1 to No. 10.

Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy, Pittsburgh Steelers

It just felt like this duo had to make the list right? Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy reunite for one final curtain call and it will go one of two ways: Either McCarthy can resurrect the version of Rodgers that won them a Super Bowl, or it will all go up in flames. Either way, Rodgers hasn’t been playing his best, but McCarthy was the one coach to bring the best out of him. They’re on this list for nostalgic reasons and for the simple fact that Pittsburgh’s desperate effort might just work out.

Baker Mayfield and Todd Bowles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It’s crazy to think this duo has worked out the way it has. Baker Mayfield’s best seasons of his career have come in Tampa Bay. This was a duo that, against all odds, somehow worked out and now it’s at a crossroads. It’s hard to argue why they’re on the list because while the postseason success hasn’t really worked out as planned, the Buccaneers have had one of the best offenses since Mayfield signed.

Dak Prescott and Brian Schottenheimer, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) talks with offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer during training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, CA. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The only reason this duo isn’t higher up is because last year, though the offense flowed, Brian Schottenheimer is still just in his second season as a head coach. Schottenheimer has figured out how to keep Prescott playing at a high level. Prescott has had several coaches and coordinators since he took over the starting job, yet he’s continued to play at a high level. The fact that Schottenheimer hasn’t held him back proves why they should be a respected duo.

Joe Burrow and Zac Taylor, Cincinnati Bengals

I went back and forth on adding this duo to the list. On one hand, it’s hard to ignore how good Joe Burrow has been with Zac Taylor. That said, it also feels like Taylor’s coaching decision and poor time management is holding him back. That said, when Burrow is healthy, the Bengals have one of the best offenses in the NFL. Burrow is carrying this duo, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t need Taylor either.

Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson, Chicago Bears

This duo had to make the list for one reason only: As good as Caleb Williams is, he needed Ben Johnson to unlock him. Chicago has been synonymous with abysmal quarterback play so the fact that Williams finally got a coach that can tap into his potential in Johnson last season, showed just how much the two needed each other. Johnson needed a quarterback like Williams to help his transition as a first-year coach and now the Bears look like a team destined to be contenders in the NFC for quite some time.

Drake Maye and Mike Vrabel, New England Patriots

New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel talks to quarterback Drake Maye (10) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In one year together, Mike Vrabel and Drake Maye played for a Super Bowl. Vrabel, though he’s more of a defensive coach, was able to turn Maye into one of the best, young quarterbacks in the NFL last season. If that’s what year one looks like, the New England Patriots dynasty just might be back. It's hard to argue why they're a top five duo after how successful year one was together. They don't necessarily need to continue to dominate, but they do need to show that this offense will continue to be elite.

Brock Purdy and Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers

You just knew this duo was going to be on here. After all, Brock Purdy was a player nobody wanted and now one that every team that needs a franchise quarterback wishes they had. Purdy gets a lot of criticism for being a system quarterback, but that’s not his fault. Kyle Shanahan knows how to put his quarterbacks in good positions without exposing them and you have to give the two credit.

Josh Allen and Joe Brady, Buffalo Bills

Usually first year coaches shouldn’t be on this list – hence why Lamar Jackson was omitted – but when you hire your offensive coordinator of the last two-and-a-half seasons, the chemistry between quarterback and head coach is already built in. The Buffalo Bills’ offense shouldn’t have any problems at all and in fact, probably have more pressure to finally reach a Super Bowl with Josh Allen.

Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and coach Sean McVay during minicamp at Cal Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

When Matthew Stafford has been healthy, this duo has essentially been unstoppable. Since Matthew Stafford left the team that drafted him for the west coast, the Los Angeles Rams have played in and won a Super Bowl, made the playoffs all but one season and finally delivered Stafford league MVP. There’s a reason the Rams are already a Super Bowl lock and it’s not just because of the defense.

Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs

They had to be No. 1, right? Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes are the standard of what the quarterback and head coach relationship should be like. The difference between them and the Stafford-McVay relationship, Reid has been the only coach of Mahomes’ NFL career. They won together, lost together and through it all are still the team to beat and the pinnacle of what a dynasty is. Regardless of how last season went, this is the standard for the quarterback and head coach relationship.