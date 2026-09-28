Ranking the 6 undefeated NFL teams by confidence in hot starts continuing

The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the six teams still undefeated in the NFL through the first three weeks of the season. No, that’s not a typo either. Kirk Cousins has turned back the clock and is leading the Raiders to a dream start in a season that wasn’t this optimistic a month ago. But how likely is it they keep this up? And what about the other five teams that have yet to lose a game this year? Here’s a look at how confident we are at FanSided of the undefeated teams.

6. Las Vegas Raiders

The next four games are going to determine how the Raiders’ season will go. They’re 3-0 now, but they have to play the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots. That’s a gauntlet that even good teams would struggle against. If the Raiders manage to even come out of that stretch 2-2, it would be a miracle. The Raiders have proven to be a decent team this year, but they aren’t quite in that contender realm yet.

The three teams they’ve played so far have a combined record of 1-8 with two of those teams 0-3. The Raiders finally playing some of the NFL’s top teams will give them a real look at how they match up against playoff talent. The next four teams combined record that they play is 8-4. Las Vegas has shown they’re a much better team than last year, but that doesn’t mean they’ll be one of the top teams a month from now.

5. Philadelphia Eagles

Regardless of what happens in Monday Night Football, the Eagles’ hot start doesn’t feel like it will last too much longer. The next two months of the season are brutal for them. They have four division games and then have to play Jacksonville, Carolina and the Pittsburgh Steelers. That’s the most important part of their season. The Commanders and the New York Giants don’t seem like the threat we thought they’d be, but the Dallas Cowboys are always a tough game for them.

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Johnny Mundt | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That stretch will be defined by how well they play against Jacksonville and Carolina. The Panthers’ 1-2 start is deceiving. They had the best passing offense going into Week 3 and could very easily have beat the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Philadelphia can prove they’re legitimate this year if they go unscathed in their division games. With wins over Jacksonville and Carolina, they’ll prove they’re legitimate playoff contenders this season.

4. Minnesota Vikings

How much longer can this quarterback room sustain instability? Well for now, it seems like it’s indefinite. Carson Wentz and Kyler Murray have each played this season and with J.J. McCarthy in New York, it’s clear the Vikings are fine with Wentz and Murray. This doesn’t seem like a sustainable process, but for now it’s working. If it does hold up, the Vikings could go into the second half of the season still undefeated.

I don’t believe they’ll be able to continue this much longer, but we’ll see. The NFC North will still be a challenge, but it doesn’t mean they’re guaranteed anything. Minnesota has a fairly easy schedule, but compared to the three remaining teams, it’s less likely the Vikings keep this pace.

3. San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This feels like the season the San Francisco 49ers will have another strong regular season. They took down the Los Angeles Rams in dominant fashion to start the season. The next two weeks are the biggest challenge for the 49ers, but after that, they shouldn’t have too much trouble. If they beat the Seattle Seahawks in a couple of weeks, they’ll be in firm control of the NFC West division race. They’re schedule is a bit more backloaded, but I would be confident in the 49ers to win the division at this point.

2. Buffalo Bills

The theme for the Buffalo Bills this season has been figuring out a way to win. That’s why you should be comfortable with the Bills to be strong this regular season. The key here is the regular season because the Bills struggle to go on a playoff run. This is about continuing the hot start, though, and the Bills have proven they’ll be just fine this season. They’ve won a close game, they’ve gotten a dominant win and they’ve proven they can hold on in closer games.

The next two months won’t be easy, but they’ll have a chance to build a lot of momentum for the second half of the season.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kansas City is back. The dynasty is ready for one final hurrah and, well, the Chiefs look every bit as dominant as we’re used to them being. They finally got a run game, Patrick Mahomes is healthy and Travis Kelce is still good. The Chiefs have the Raiders coming up , which is a game that is usually a battle. After that, there’s just two games between then and Thanksgiving that could stump the Chiefs.

This is the season the Chiefs return to their dominance. They’ve proven in years past that doubting them just isn’t worth it. I’m not saying they’re guaranteed to finish the year undefeated, but there’s no reason to doubt how good they’re going to be. Their defense has reloaded despite losing three key players in the secondary and getting younger on the defensive line. A healthy Mahomes is a scary one and for now, there’s no need to question if Kansas City can continue to win the way it is.